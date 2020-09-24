The best electric deep fryer of 2020

If you love making tasty fried foods such as french fries, onion rings, and fried chicken at home, an electric deep fryer can make the frying process much easier.

But because it's a specialty appliance -- and can be somewhat dangerous because of the hot oil -- you want to choose a deep fryer that's safe to operate and offers all the features you need for quick, easy frying.

To help you make sense of the latest electric deep fryer options, we've taken a fresh look at product trends and developments and highlighted two new fryers, as well as a longtime favorite, for your consideration.

Best electric deep fryers of 2020

1. T-fal's Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer: An outstanding deep fryer that blows away much of the competition. This model has appeared on our short list for years due to its easy operation and cleanup.

2. Presto's GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer: An excellent basic electric fryer for those new to home deep frying. This is a new entry to our short list, though we've been a fan of the brand for years.

3. Secura's Stainless Steel Triple Basket Electric Deep Fryer: A budget-friendly, generously sized deep fryer that can handle more than one type of food at a time. This is another newcomer to our list, and it's a standout for its versatility.

What you need to know before buying an electric deep fryer

The first thing to think about when shopping for an electric deep fryer is how large a model you need. If you usually cook for a large group, you may need to fry in batches in a fryer that's too small.

Most electric deep fryers hold between 4 and 16 cups. A small, four-cup fryer can usually handle two servings at a time, while a large 12-cup model can tackle enough food for a family. If you want to deep fry a whole chicken or turkey, though, look for a model that holds at least 15 cups.

The other thing that most people worry about with an electric deep fryer is safety. Opt for a model with a cool-touch exterior to avoid accidental burns if you brush against it. An auto-shutoff feature is essential, too, because it shuts down the deep fryer if the oil gets too hot. A detachable cord also helps prevent accidents by preventing the fryer from falling over and spilling hot oil all over your kitchen if the cord gets snagged.

Some fryers offer additional features designed to make using it easier and more convenient. A built-in thermostat allows you to set your desired temperature and keep it consistent without constant monitoring. You may also want a fryer with hooks for the frying basket. That lets you lift it from the oil and drain the food for a crispier and crunchier exterior. Some high-end electric fryers even have dual baskets, so you can fry more than one type of food at a time.

For easier cleanup, you'll also want to look for a model with a nonstick interior. That means you won't have to scrub down the inside of the fryer when it's time to clean. If you plan to reuse oil for deep frying, it also helps to choose a deep fryer with an oil-change notification light that lets you know when the oil has gone bad.

You'll usually pay between $20 and $200 for an electric deep fryer. Smaller fryers typically cost less than $50, but a midsize option generally goes for $50 to $120. If you want to deep fry whole turkeys and chickens, though, you can spend as much as $200 for your fryer.

FAQ

Q. What are the best oils to use in a deep fryer?

A. For deep frying, you want an oil with a neutral flavor and a low smoke point to prevent burning. Some good options include vegetable oil, canola oil, peanut oil, safflower oil, and extra-virgin olive oil.

Q. Can I store leftover oil in the deep fryer?

A. If you won't be using the oil again right away, it's best to filter it and transfer it to another storage container. If you'll use the oil again relatively soon, you can leave it in the deep fryer for a few days.

In-depth reviews for best electric deep fryers

Best of the best: T-fal's Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer

What we like: Offers an oil drain filter to keep the oil clean. Sealed cooking lid prevents spills. Parts are detachable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Batter can stick to the fry basket's mesh, making cleanup more challenging.

Best bang for your buck: Presto's GranPappy Electric Deep Fryer

What we like: Features a compact design that fits well in small kitchens. Boasts an affordable price tag for a good basic fryer. Includes a snap-on lid for storage and a magnetic safety cord.

What we dislike: Only heats to one temperature, which isn't suitable for all foods.

Choice 3: Secura's Stainless Steel Triple Basket Electric Deep Fryer

What we like: Includes both a large basket and two smaller, side-by-side baskets for a total capacity of 4.2 liters. Lid is transparent to allow you to keep an eye on the food. Heats up quickly.

What we dislike: Safety cord detaches somewhat easily.

