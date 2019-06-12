The best electric broom

Freshly swept or vacuumed floors look great, but who wants to spend their time sweeping? Vacuum cleaners can be heavy, bulky, and hard to maneuver -- and they're not always as effective on hard floors. An electric broom is essentially a slim, lightweight vacuum cleaner that's excellent at sweeping hard floors. The better models can tackle carpets, too. Our top electric broom is made by Dyson, a world class manufacturer of vacuum cleaners. It's hugely powerful and can effectively clean hard floors and carpeted areas.

Considerations when choosing electric brooms

Corded vs. cordless

There was a time when cordless electric brooms weren't particularly powerful, but recent years have seen huge improvements in rechargeable batteries, so now they can rival even corded full-size vacuums in terms of power. Electric brooms are all about convenience, and cordless models can be far more convenient than corded ones. However, some people are put off by their limited run time (though most can last 30 minutes or more before they need to be recharged).

Corded electric brooms tend to be less expensive than cordless equivalents, and you can use them for as long as you want with needing to think about recharging.

Versatility

For the best of both worlds, choose a versatile electric broom that's suitable for use on both hard floors and carpets. A pull-out hose or similar is useful for stairs, edges, and tight corners. Electric brooms with adjustable brush rolls are also more versatile.

Suction power

Electric brooms suck up dirt from the floor, so suction power is important. If your electric broom has subpar suction, you'll occasionally need to sweep manually or use a full-size vacuum cleaner to pick up dirt that's been missed.

Brush roll

You should expect your electric broom to have a brush roll. A brush roll helps sweep dirt off hard floors in addition to cleaning deeper into the pile of your carpet.

Attachments

You may find that your electric broom includes some additional attachments for cleaning upholstery and reaching into corners. Some high-end electric brooms have a number of brush heads, too, including motorized brush heads for deep cleaning.

Price

Basic electric brooms that cost under $50 are best suited for use on hard floors -- or for occasional spot cleaning of carpets between proper vacuuming sessions. Mid-range models that cost from $50 to $200 may be able to take on the job of a vacuum cleaner in homes without kids or pets. High-end models in the $200 to $350 range can rival the majority of full-size vacuum cleaners. Generally, these brooms are all you need to clean your floors, even in high-traffic carpeted areas.

FAQ

Q. Do electric brooms have filters?

A. Much like standard vacuum cleaners, the majority of electric brooms have some kind of filtration system to trap dust and other particles so they're not blown back into the room as you clean. HEPA filters are the most effective and also trap the majority of allergens, such as pollen and pet dander.

Q. Are electric brooms powerful enough for use in homes with pets?

A. This depends on which electric broom you buy and how much dirt and hair your pet leaves around the home. If you have a long-coated pet that's forever tracking mud into the house, only the most powerful of electric brooms will keep your home clean. Less-powerful electric brooms may be able to deal with short-haired indoor pets or pets that don't shed much. Inexpensive electric brooms are best for pet-free households.

Electric brooms we recommend

Best of the best: Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

Our take: It's pricey, but this powerful electric broom can replace a vacuum cleaner. It can be used on carpets, hard floors, and upholstery.

What we like: Includes two powered heads and a non-powered one. It can run for 40 minutes between charges. Convenient docking station. Incredible suction.

What we dislike: Short battery life when using direct drive cleaner head.

Best bang for your buck: Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: While this is a great option for the price, it's not as durable as high-end electric brooms.

What we like: Excellent suction on carpets and hard floors. Easy to switch brush roll on and off. Cordless design with handy battery power gauge.

What we dislike: Some complaints about the battery failing within six months to a year.

Choice 3: Shark Navigator Freestyle

Our take: Excellent suction with an extra-large dirt container that lets you clean a full house before needing to empty it.

What we like: The two-speed brush roll makes it easy to move from carpet to hard floors. Tackles pet hair effectively. Swivel steering for maneuverability.

What we dislike: Bulkier than some alternatives.

