The best electric blanket of 2020

A comfortable, inviting bed makes it much easier to fall asleep and get a good night's rest. If you're looking for a way to stay warm without piling on extra duvets or throws, an electric blanket might be exactly what you need.

Electric blankets are designed to bring warmth without the bulky layers. What's better is that most electric blankets come with a variety of controls that allow you to personalize your heating experience.

To keep you up to date on electric blankets, we've taken a closer look at popular models to hit the market. In addition to two of our returning favorites, we're sharing a new arrival that's become a crowd favorite for its availability in six neutral colors.

Best electric blankets of 2020

1. Perfect Fit's SoftHeat Luxury Microfleece Heated Blanket: Our favorite remains a top seller for its ultra-cozy microfleece.

2. Sunbeam's Quilted Fleece Heated Blanket: We're including this electric blanket from trusted brand Sunbeam on our short list yet again for its budget-friendly price.

3. Biddeford Blankets' Comfort Knit Heated Blanket: A newcomer to our list, this comfy model offers 10 different heat settings.

What you need to know before buying an electric blanket

If you've never used an electric blanket before, it's worth taking a moment to weigh the alternatives. Electric blankets are an easy way to eliminate bulky bedding if you share the bed with someone who prefers lighter duvets or sheets. They're also an energy-efficient way to regulate and customize temperature in your immediate area, since cranking up the heat or using a space heater can raise your utility bills.

Unfortunately, electric blankets aren't for everyone. Some people get far too warm with them, even when using them on low heat settings with an auto shut-off feature. Keeping electric blankets clean also poses somewhat of a challenge. With sewn-in heating elements, they can't be immersed in the washing machine, which means your only option is spot cleaning.

If you're sold on an electric blanket, the first feature you should examine is construction. Newer electric blankets are designed with fleece or other warm materials. Many models now list their GSM (grams per square inch) rating, which measures insulation. The higher the GSM rating, the warmer and thicker the electric blanket.

The majority of electric blankets have between three and a dozen heat modes. These are controlled by a remote that's either wireless or attached to one corner of the blanket. Auto shut-off is essentially a timer that turns off the blanket. It's considered a premium feature, so you spend more money on it.

Like any device you buy, it's important to know how to use your electric blanket safely. For one, it's best to keep the electric blanket as the outermost bedding layer. Added pressure or weight -- including that of your own body -- can corrupt wiring and pose a shock hazard. When possible, avoid using the maximum heat setting, particularly if you have sensitive skin or underlying health issues. It's also important to keep electric blankets away from kids and pets.

Electric blankets cost between $60 and $350. Smaller blankets with lower GSM ratings are the most affordable, while high-quality models from well-known brands come in at the top of the spectrum. Mid-range electric blankets priced between $100 and $150 remain the most popular for their well-rounded assortment of settings and safety features.

FAQ

Q. Are electric blankets available in different colors?

A. Yes, but you won't find a wide variety of colors. The average electric blanket is available in three to four colors, though some high-end ones come in as many as a dozen colors or prints.

Q. How much do electric blankets weigh?

A. Electric blankets can weigh as little as three pounds or as much as six or seven pounds. The added weight might also aid in lulling you to sleep as it creates a light compressive experience, which is a popular feature of weighted blankets.

In-depth reviews for best electric blankets

Best of the best: Perfect Fit's SoftHeat Luxury Microfleece Heated Blanket

What we like: This low-voltage model features an easy-to-operate dial and has an automatic shut-off. Comes with a five-year warranty and exceptional customer service. Solid reputation for even heating head to toe.

What we dislike: Blanket's electrical connection unplugs easily.

Best bang for your buck: Sunbeam's Quilted Fleece Heated Blanket

What we like: Affordable option from an established brand with quality to boot. Blanket is 160 GSM per side for a plush, luxurious feel. Equipped with 10 heat settings plus a 10-hour automatic shut-off.

What we dislike: The wires are more noticeable in this electric blanket than others.

Choice 3: Biddeford Blankets' Comfort Knit Heated Blanket

What we like: Budget-friendly option available in several neutral colors to match bedding. Unlike most low-price models, this one has an impressive 10 heat settings. Comes with dual analog controllers for queen and king sizes.

What we dislike: Some reports of faulty wiring, and controls feel a bit flimsy.

