The best electric bike of 2020

The electric bike has now been around for almost 30 years. In that time, they've gone from short-range oddities to reliable transportation you see every day.

It's no surprise they're popular. You can run them fully electric, pedal assist, or pedal only -- so you choose how much exercise you need. Many are bought purely for leisure but using one for the daily commute instead of the car can save hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars a year. They're relatively clean energy, too.

It's a market that continues to develop, so we've recently revised our review to bring you the most up-to-date information. Our guide also includes an overview of our favorite models to make shopping easy.

Best electric bikes of 2020

1. Elby 9-Speed Electric Bike: New to our top spot, this is a high-quality, feature-packed model ideal for effortless commutes and weekend adventures.

2. Ancheer Folding Electric Bike: Perfect for city streets, this compact design offers extraordinary value for money, making it an easy choice for our list this year.

3. Ecotric Fat Tire Electric Bike: Another newcomer to our list, this bike provides comfort and fun in an affordable package, wherever your ride takes you.

You'll find more information about each one at the end of the article.

Choosing an electric bike

Technical specifications can be confusing with electric bikes, so a quick and straightforward guide should help:

Watts (W) is power output. A 750W e-bike will be faster than a 250W model. That said, most are restricted to 20 mph, and a 500W model will do that.

Volts (V) is the amount of energy required to drive the motor. It can indicate higher performance, but it depends on the whole package. It's fixed for each model. You can't, for example, put a 48V battery on a 36V e-bike to get more range or speed.

Amp hours (Ah) is like the amount of fuel. A 12Ah battery will give greater range than an 8Ah one -- though it will also take longer to charge. You may also see Watt hours (Wh). There are online converters if you want to do that for comparison.



Of course, the range quoted can always be extended by giving it some assistance -- a bit of pedaling on your part! It's important to check just what flexibility you have. Most electric bikes offer three modes: full electric, assisted, and full pedaling (which will always get you home if the battery goes dead). However, a few don't provide pedal only.

Style of your electric bike is very personal. Folding ones are obviously very useful if space is an issue (do check weight), but they're not always the most comfortable. Power and range are usually less than fixed models. City bike and mountain bike styles are popular for their easy ride, but the off-road performance of the latter may be modest. Think dirt trails through the park, not big hills.

Much is made of speeds, and various gear sets are available. These allow you to maximize energy input, particularly going uphill, but you don't need dozens. Three is fine for short city rides, seven or so for longer trips involving a few hills. Disk brakes are always fitted, cable-operated on cheaper e-bikes, hydraulic on higher-spec models. The latter give more progressive action, but add cost.

Trip computers are always useful, supplying not just data about your speed and distance, but also the state of your battery. Being able to remove the battery for charging is a convenient option and keeps it away from thieves.

FAQ

Q. What does the law say about electric bike use?

A. Federal law restricts motors to a maximum of 750 watts and 20mph for street use. However, each state and city has its own rules, so we strongly suggest consulting local regulations.

Q. How long will my electric bike battery last?

A. There are lots of variables, so it's difficult to be accurate, but most will take from 500 to 1,000 charges. A well-maintained bike should last significantly longer, so replacement costs should factor into your buying decision.

In-depth reviews for best electric bikes

Best of the best: Elby 9-Speed Electric Bike

What we like: Substantial frame with good adjustability. Strong 500W motor and 48V battery deliver smooth, consistent power with up to an 80-mile range. Powerful hydraulic disk brakes stop you safely. Includes multifunction display and headlight.

What we dislike: Occasional minor faults are not helped by unresponsive support.

Best bang for your buck: Ancheer Folding Electric Bike

What we like: Space-saving design ideal for apartment dwellers, RV owners, etc. 250W, 36V package will manage 15 mph and a max of 30 miles. Battery can be charged off frame. Tough to beat on price.

What we dislike: Quality control is inconsistent, mostly with cycle parts. A bit heavy.

Choice 3: Ecotric Fat Tire Electric Bike

What we like: Plenty of performance from 500W, 36V setup. Comfort and stability on the street, great traction for dirt, sand or snow. Off-bike charging. Very competitively priced for this kind of e-bike.

What we dislike: Modest range (approximately 20 miles). Seat adjustment may not accommodate short riders.

