The best elderberry gummy of 2020

We're all searching for ways to boost our immune system, and elderberry is a natural ingredient that can help your body fight off cold and flu symptoms. Elderberry gummies are a convenient way to take the supplement since many people like the sweet taste of a gummy vitamin.

Elderberry gummies are useful in strengthening the immune system because they're chock-full of antioxidants and other vitamins. In addition to bolstering your immune response, the gummies can also help reduce inflammation, offer protection for your heart, and lower stress.

To help you find the best elderberry gummies, we've researched product trends and options and include two new immune-boosting gummies for your consideration, as well as a returning favorite.

Best elderberry gummies of 2020

1. Nature's Way's Sambucus Elderberry Gummies: An elderberry gummy that works well to boost the immune system and has a great taste. This one has topped our list for a couple years.

2. Zhou Nutrition's Elder-Mune Sambucus Elderberry Gummies: A soft, easy-to-chew gummy that supports the immune system all year long. This is a new addition to our short list, but it's earned a place for its strength against cold and flu symptoms.

3. Zarbee's Naturals' Elderberry Immune-Support Gummies: A soft, highly effective gummy that helps strengthen the immune system. This is another newcomer to our list, but its texture helps it stand out.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying elderberry gummies

All elderberry vitamins obviously contain elderberry, which is high in vitamins A and C. It also naturally contains niacin and riboflavin, but some gummies contain other vitamins and minerals that can assist vitamin C in strengthening the immune system. Zinc is a crucial ingredient to look for since it's known to help fight off bacteria and viruses.

Other elderberry gummies feature additional natural ingredients such as echinacea, an herb linked to improved immune response, and propolis, an ingredient made by bees that's thought to help the immune system. Check out the ingredient list for any gummies you're considering to see exactly what they contain.

In addition to the ingredients, pay careful attention to the amount of elderberry extract each serving contains. Some gummies only offer 60 milligrams per serving, while others provide up to 200 milligrams. Read the label carefully, so you know you're getting enough elderberry extract for the gummies to be worthwhile.

To make sure you get the best value, consider the amount of servings in a bottle of elderberry gummies. The number of servings depends on the total number of gummies in the bottle and the number of gummies in a dose. Some brands provide 60 gummies with a serving size of 2 gummies, for a total of 30 servings per bottle. Other brands may offer 120 gummies, but a serving contains 4 gummies, so you still only get 30 servings in total.

Because you chew them, you want elderberry gummies to taste good. Elderberry has a somewhat tart or bitter flavor on its own, so manufacturers often use other flavors to enhance the taste. Some gummies use sugar or honey for added sweetness, though some brands use artificial flavorings. If you're purchasing elderberry gummies for kids, it's especially important to get a sweetened option.

You can spend between $10 and $50 for a bottle of elderberry gummies. For 30 servings of a basic formula, you pay $10 to $15. For a greater number of servings or gummies with more vitamin C and zinc, expect to spend $20 to $30.

FAQ

Q. Should I take elderberry gummies year-round?

A. There isn't enough research yet to confirm that taking elderberry gummies daily long-term is safe. For this reason, most people only use elderberry supplements for a few months during cold and flu season. If you want to take the gummies year-round, consult your doctor.

Q. Can I take elderberry gummies if I'm pregnant or nursing?

A. It's usually recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid elderberry gummies and other supplements. Talk to your obstetrician to be sure.

In-depth reviews for best elderberry gummies

Best of the best: Nature's Way's Sambucus Elderberry Gummies

What we like: Despite their tartness, these are suitable for kids and adults. Helpful for soothing cold and flu symptoms. Contains vitamin C and zinc.

What we dislike: Can cause stomach issues for some users.

Best bang for your buck: Zhou Nutrition's Elder-Mune Sambucus Elderberry Gummies

What we like: Helps strengthen the immune system. Features a soft texture that's easy to chew. Offers a maximum-strength formula with 125 milligrams of elderberry extract per serving.

What we dislike: May cause an upset stomach for those who are sensitive.

Choice 3: Zarbee's Naturals' Elderberry Immune Support Gummies

What we like: Helps relieve cough in addition to cold and flu symptoms. Gummies don't stick to the teeth. Features a tasty natural berry flavor.

What we dislike: A bottle doesn't last very long.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.