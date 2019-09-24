The best elderberry gummy

Don't let cold and flu season drag you down -- elderberry gummies can help. These supplements are packed with nutrients and extracts to keep illness at bay. If you take them while you're sick, elderberry gummies promote faster recovery by reducing the duration of symptoms.

Elderberry gummies are naturally rich in vitamins A and C. They also include unique combinations of other vitamins and minerals to keep your body healthy, such as zinc to fend off colds and calcium to promote healthy bones. If you're wondering whether you can give your children elderberry gummies, there are kid-approved formulas on the market.

If you're ready to kick a cold to the curb, take a look at our buying guide to choose the right elderberry gummies for you. We're including our favorites, Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies, which have an impressive flavor burst enjoyed by adults and children alike.

Considerations when choosing elderberry gummies

Preventive benefits

Taken preventively, elderberry gummies equip your body with the vitamins and minerals it needs to be prepared in the event you catch something. These nutrients help lower cholesterol, treat inflammation in the mouth and gums, and help reduce prevalence of seasonal allergy symptoms.

Treating cold and flu symptoms

There is research to support that elderberry gummies are effective in combatting H1N1 and other common strains of the flu virus. On average, if taken as soon as you experience symptoms, elderberry gummies can cut symptom duration in half.

Features

Vitamins and minerals

Elderberry gummies contain vitamins A and C, which provide immune support and antioxidants. Zinc and echinacea are also popular in elderberry gummies, as they both provide even more of an immune system boost. Calcium and magnesium are common as well; they promote overall bone and heart health.

Serving size

The serving size of elderberry gummies is usually one to two gummies at a time. Each gummy contains between 50 and 200 milligrams of elderberry extract. With that said, the higher the extract content, the more you spend on a bottle. If you're changing brands, be sure to read the serving size of your new elderberry gummies -- they may vary from your previous ones.

Flavor

Elderberry has a characteristic tart flavor, and on its own, it's not the most popular choice. As such, it's often mixed with other flavors like berry or citrus to make it more palatable. Certain elderberry gummies embrace the tart flavor and take the edge off with a natural sugar coating. If you're someone who would rather go sugar-free or no sugar added, check the ingredient list before buying.

Price

Elderberry gummies cost between $10 and $50, depending on the gummy quantity and quality of extra vitamins and minerals. A month's supply of basic elderberry gummies costs up to $20. If you want a larger quantity jam-packed with nutrients and extracts, expect to pay closer to $50.

FAQ

Q. What happens if I take more than the recommended amount of elderberry gummies?

A. It's best to follow the bottle instructions regarding dosage since taking more can result in an upset stomach, headache, or nausea. Medical professionals also recommend limiting the time you take elderberry gummies to 12 weeks, even in normal doses.

Q. Can I take elderberry gummies safely with medication I'm already taking?

A. Check with your doctor and pharmacist for a definitive answer regarding a full list of potential interactions. There is some research that suggests elderberry gummies interact with asthma medication, diabetes medication, diuretics, and immunosuppressants.

Elderberry gummies we recommend

Best of the best: Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies

Our take: Gummies from a reputable brand in vitamins and supplements with a solid reputation for effective illness-fighting properties.

What we like: Flavor has an authentic tartness and a relatively universal appeal to both adults and children.

What we dislike: Some people experience upset stomachs from gummies. Pretty pricey compared to other bottles.

Best bang for your buck: BeLive Elderberry Gummies

Our take: Value pack with two-month supply plus additional gummies. Ideal for speeding up cold recovery.

What we like: Great for keeping illness at bay during cold and flu season and helps speed up recovery time with vitamin C, propolis, and echinacea.

What we dislike: Considered overly sweet with sugar coating to some. Not everyone likes that the transparent bottle is vulnerable to the light.

Choice 3: Elderberry Gummies for Kids

Our take: One of the better-tasting gummies on the market with an all-natural formula.

What we like: Vegan-friendly formula and clean ingredient list with no GMOs, or gluten.

What we dislike: If gummies melt, they become hard to pull apart from one another. Some customers have mixed feelings on whether they have an impact on health.

