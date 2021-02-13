The best egg slicer

Hard-boiled eggs are easy to cook, packed with protein, and make a great snack. If you enjoy hard-boiled eggs on a regular basis, an egg slicer is a smart investment.

Eggs are on the smaller side, so making precision cuts is somewhat challenging. An egg slicer has a series of sharp wires that slice, cut, or dice hard-boiled eggs within seconds. The simple yet ingenious design of egg slicers also makes them capable of slicing and dicing small vegetables, such as tomatoes or mushrooms.

To help you find the right egg slicer, we’ve assembled this buying guide. At the end, we’re sharing some recommendations, including our favorite, the Westmark Germany Duplex Egg Slicer. Made from stainless steel, this restaurant-grade slicer is designed to last for decades.

Considerations when choosing egg slicers

Single vs. multi-cut egg slicers

As their name implies, single-cut egg slicers only slice in one direction. They’re suitable for people who are happy with thin egg slices.

Multi-cut egg-slicers make egg slices, wedges, or halves. Given their versatile designs, these egg slicers can be used to cut strawberries, tomatoes, kiwis, or mushrooms.

Slicing wires

Most egg slicers feature slicing wires made of stainless steel. This makes them incredibly durable, easy to clean, and rust-resistant.

It’s important not to bend or apply direct pressure to the wires directly because it may cause them to warp. This ultimately affects the slicing mechanism and can result in uneven cuts.

Features

Nonslip detail

Some egg slicers are equipped with nonslip feet or bases. This helps keep the egg slicer in one place while you press down on it. The added stability ensures slices are even, plus it helps prevent accidents or injuries.

Multipurpose egg slicers

Multipurpose egg slicers are dynamic kitchen accessories that help make garnishes as well as kid- or bite-size healthy snacks. In addition to cutting eggs, they can be used to cut cheese, fibrous vegetables, or butter into different shapes and sizes.

Dishwasher-safe design

Egg slicers are simple devices, but they can be challenging to clean by hand. Many egg slicers are dishwasher-safe to keep cleanup easy.

However, there is some debate on egg slicers going in the dishwasher. According to some people, the powerful jets of water in dishwashers can break the hinge mechanisms or warp the wires. Some egg slicers use lower-quality metals that are prone to rusting in dishwashers as well.

Price

Egg slicers with mostly plastic construction cost $10 and below. Those priced $12 to $20 are usually made of stainless steel or aluminum. Restaurant-grade egg slicers built to last cost anywhere between $20 and $52.

FAQ

Q. How can I tell if an egg slicer is durable?

A. The most durable egg slicers are made of aluminum or stainless steel and won’t have any plastic parts. Another indicator of durability is the hinge mechanism. If it feels loose or flimsy, it’s far more likely to break.

Q. Is it worth purchasing a multipurpose egg slicer?

A. Many people say yes. For one, it’s a genuine time-saver compared to manually cutting, slicing, or wedging an egg. Multipurpose egg slicers are also an easy way to make any platter of eggs or finger foods look professionally assembled.

Egg slicers we recommend

Best of the best: Westmark Germany Duplex Egg Slicer

Our take: This all-steel German-made egg slicer is built to stand the test of time.

What we like: Offers two-way slicing for creative variety. Simple design lacks nooks and crannies, making it easy to clean. Backed by a five-year warranty. Can be used to slice small fruits and vegetables.

What we dislike: Occasional reports that slicing wires may bend or warp.

Best bang for your buck: OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer

Our take: An ergonomic egg slicer that’s easy to hold with its pronounced grip.

What we like: Affordably priced and well-made. Cuts are clean and wires stay sharp, even after years of use. Equipped with a nonslip base for easy slicing over bowls or plates.

What we dislike: Supposedly dishwasher-safe, but some users beg to differ.

Choice 3: Prepworks by Progressive Compact Egg Slicer

Our take: Capable multifunctional design makes this egg slicer a kitchen staple for creative cooks.

What we like: Slices, wedges, and halves eggs. Nesting design of the device makes it small enough to fit into drawers. Wires are rust-resistant and remain sharp. Works well slicing fruit like kiwis and strawberries.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the push-down mechanism wasn’t very user-friendly.

