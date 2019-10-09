Though many people love them, poached eggs have a bad rap for being a hassle to cook. If you enjoy having poached eggs for breakfast or adding one to your favorite recipe for extra protein, having the proper tools can make all the difference. An egg poacher pan is typically wider than other stovetop pans and has an insert with individual poaching cups. You only have to bring the water to a simmer and break some eggs into the cups before covering the pan and letting them cook for a few minutes. Because a dedicated poacher pan makes the process simple, you're guaranteed perfect poached eggs every time.

Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you choose the best egg poacher pan for your next brunch. We've even included some specific recommendations, like our top choice from Norpro, which features cups that can hold even jumbo-sized eggs and includes a glass lid so you can keep an eye on your eggs as they poach.

Considerations when choosing egg poacher pans

Material

Most egg poacher pans are made from stainless steel. It's an extremely durable option, doesn't react with acidic foods like vinegar, is easy to clean, and has a comfortable weight in hand. A stainless steel egg poacher pan can also be used on an induction stovetop.

Some poacher pans are made with anodized aluminum, which is even stronger and more durable than stainless steel. It's also easy to clean and offers a nonstick surface. An anodized aluminum poacher pan is more expensive and isn't compatible with induction stovetops.

Capacity

The number of cups in an egg poacher pan's insert or rack determines how quickly you can poach a batch of eggs. Some pans only have two poaching cups, while others have up to six. If you usually only poach eggs for one to two people, a two- or three-cup poacher pan can work well. For a larger family or when entertaining guests, you want a pan with at least four cups.

Multiuse

Some egg poacher pans can be used for more than poaching eggs. If you remove the poaching insert, you can use it as another skillet or pan for your stovetop. Just make sure that the pan is the right size to be as versatile as you need.

Features

Nonstick

You'll usually have an easier time taking your poached eggs out of the pan if the poaching cups have a nonstick surface. It allows the eggs to slide easily out of the insert, and you don't need to use as much oil or butter, making for healthier poached eggs.

Rack or insert

If you have a pan that's a good size for poaching and performs well, you may not want to buy another pan just for poaching. Instead, opt for a separate rack or insert with poaching cups that you can add to your existing pan. Make sure the rack fits inside your frying pan or skillet with the lid in place.

Handle

An egg poaching pan is easier to lift and move if it has a strong, durable handle. Opt for a model with a stay-cool handle so you don't have to worry about accidentally burning yourself when you're taking the pan off the stove.

Ease of cleaning

Some egg poacher pans are easier to clean than others. If you're not a fan of washing the dishes, look for a dishwasher-safe pan.

Price

Egg poacher pans with a rack or insert usually cost between $20 and $60. Small pans go for $20 to $25, medium-size pans range from $25 to $35, and large pans usually cost between $50 and $60. If you want an insert to place inside an existing pan, you can pay between $8 to $18.

FAQ

Q. What should I use to grease the poaching insert for my egg poacher pan?

A. You can use butter, shortening, or any cooking oil that you prefer. Nonstick cooking spray also works well.

Q. How do I remove the eggs from a poaching pan?

A. When your eggs are finished poaching, lift the insert out of the pan. Use a knife to loosen the eggs by running it along the edges. To free the eggs, turn the insert upside-down over a plate and lift it away.

Egg poacher pans we recommend

Best of the best: Norpro's Stainless Steel 10-inch Egg Poacher Skillet Set

Our take: A durable, well-made stainless steel poacher pan that can hold up to years of regular use.

What we like: Stainless steel construction makes the pan extremely durable. Insert features five poaching cups that can hold extra-large eggs. Includes a glass lid, so you can watch eggs as they poach. Pan can be used on its own for added versatility.

What we dislike: Poaching cups don't offer a nonstick surface.

Best bang for your buck: Modern Innovations' Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Pan Set

Our take: A solid budget-friendly poaching pan that can also be used as a 10-inch frying pan.

What we like: A good pan for poaching eggs for a small group. Features convenient knobs on the cups for lifting out the eggs. Poaching cups have a nonstick surface and are very deep. Comes with a glass lid and silicone spatula.

What we dislike: If knobs come off the poaching cups, it's difficult to reattach them.

Choice 3: RSVP International's Endurance Stainless Steel Six-Egg Poacher

Our take: A durable, well-designed poaching pan that offers excellent performance and can poach eggs in just five minutes.

What we like: Features six poaching cups to accommodate large groups. Cups have a nonstick surface. Offers a stay-cool handle and stainless steel construction. Includes a glass lid. Cleans up easily.

What we dislike: Poached eggs sometimes get stuck in cups, so they must be greased before poaching.

