These days, you don't need to live on a farm to raise chickens. Backyard chickens have become pretty popular but caring for these quirky pets usually involves something of a learning curve -- in particular, helping their fertilized eggs hatch. Not all chickens will sit on their eggs to hatch them, so you need an egg incubator to provide the warmth and humidity necessary for hatching. Many incubators turn the eggs for you, so you don't have to do it manually. An egg incubator doesn't just work for chicken eggs, either -- you can hatch duck, quail, pigeon, goose, and other eggs, too.

Our buying guide helps explain all the options, so you can find the best egg incubator for your birds. At the end, we've included some reviews of our favorites, such as our top pick from Magicfly, which can hold up to nine chicken eggs and features a user-friendly digital display.

Considerations when choosing egg incubators

Size

Egg incubators vary in terms of how many eggs they can hold. If you're only raising chickens as a hobby, a smaller model that holds 6 to 12 chicken eggs is usually sufficient. For larger projects or instructors who are teaching children to raise chickens or other birds, you want a larger incubator.

Keep in mind that eggs vary in size depending on the bird species, so you may not be able to fit the same number of eggs for all birds. Chicken eggs, for example, are smaller than goose eggs, so an incubator that can hold a dozen chicken eggs typically only holds two or three goose eggs.

Forced air vs. still air

Some egg incubators feature a fan and automatic egg turner, while others don't. Automatic forced air incubators are the most user-friendly and require the least amount of hands-on effort, so they're a good option for a beginner. If an incubator uses still air, it has to reach a higher temperature to evenly heat the eggs. You also have to remember to manually turn the eggs each day. Manual incubators are usually more durable and don't experience as many mechanical issues.

Features

Materials

Egg incubators are typically made of durable ABS plastic or polypropylene. These materials are non-toxic and easy to clean, which makes them good materials for an incubator. Most incubators feature metal or ceramic heating elements. They may break down over time but are easy to replace.

Egg turning

While they're incubating, eggs must be turned regularly to prevent the developing chick from sticking to the bottom of the shell and not receiving enough oxygen to develop properly. By turning the eggs, all parts of the embryo receive adequate oxygen. In the last three or four days of the incubation period, eggs should no longer be turned, since the chick might be injured at that point if it's moved around the egg too vigorously.

If you opt for an incubator with an automatic egg turner, make sure it turns the eggs during the beginning of the incubation period but shuts off the turning feature the last few days before they hatch. Some can do it automatically, but others require you to manually shut it off.

Humidity controls

Moisture escapes fairly easily from eggs because their shells are incredibly porous. Air can make its way inside the egg in its place, expanding the air sac inside until the chick can breathe.

If there's too much moisture inside the egg, the air sac's membrane can become too thick and make it tough for the chick to breathe. If there isn't enough moisture, the egg gets too dry, and the chick can die from dehydration.

Choose an egg incubator with humidity controls you can adjust based on how humid your location is. For most of the incubation period, you want a humidity of 45% to 50% inside the incubator. In the days just before hatching, you want it to reach up to 65%.

Ease of cleaning

Keeping an incubator clean is crucial for healthy hatching, so find a model that's easy to clean and that comes apart easily to allow you to clean even the smallest parts.

Price

Expect to spend between $30 and $1,800 for an egg incubator. Small manual incubators generally cost between $30 and $40. For mid-size incubators that hold up to 20 eggs and have automatic turners, fans, and humidity controls, you typically pay between $40 and $100. Commercial-grade incubators that hold large numbers of eggs can cost as much as $1,800.

FAQ

Q. What's the best incubation temperature for chicken eggs?

A. In a forced air incubator, the ideal temperature is 98°F. In a still air model, the best temperature is 101°F. An incubator should never reach more than 102°F or it will kill the embryos.

Q. What's the best way to clean and sanitize an egg incubator?

A. You should use warm water and mild liquid soap and clean the incubator with a sponge. To disinfect surfaces, use chlorine or formaldehyde. Allow the incubator to dry for at least 24 hours before placing any eggs in it.

Egg incubators we recommend

Best of the best: Magicfly's Digital Mini Fully Automatic Egg Incubator

Our take: A popular user-friendly incubator that works reliably and is great for first-time users.

What we like: Can fit up to a dozen eggs. Offers automatic temperature and humidity controls and a timer. Automatically turns eggs.

What we dislike: User manual isn't as detailed as some would like.

Best bang for your buck: Currens' Mini Egg Incubator

Our take: An effective incubator for small clutches of eggs that won't break the bank and is easy to use and clean.

What we like: Can hold seven eggs but still has a slim, compact profile. Thermometer is extremely accurate. Features digital temperature controls.

What we dislike: Egg capacity is on the small side. Doesn't feature an automatic turner.

Choice 3: R-com's Digital Auto-Turning Egg Incubator

Our take: A small-capacity egg incubator that's a favorite for its accuracy and handy features.

What we like: Carefully monitors humidity and temperature levels. Counts down the days so you know when the eggs are about to hatch. Automatically turns the eggs.

What we dislike: Can accommodate only three chicken eggs or seven quail eggs, which may be a drawback for some.

