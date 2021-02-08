The best eero WiFi system

Mesh networks represent the new standard in creating wireless networking systems for home or business. Mesh technology provides impressive data transmission speeds and allows for connecting multiple devices at one time without worrying about dropouts.

One of the first companies to develop mesh hardware for use in a residential setting was eero, and it has created an impressive brand name and spot in the market over the past several years. Our favorite model within this brand family is the eero Pro 6, which has the maximum level of coverage distance and transmission speed.

Considerations when choosing eero WiFi systems

Mesh networks use pieces of hardware to carry the WiFi connection throughout the home. Unlike a router and extender hardware setup that you may have used in the past, the mesh network’s hardware pieces are all equal in power, delivering a stronger overall signal throughout a big building.

Some of the technologies that allow the eero hardware to stand out from other types of mesh networks include the following.

TrueMesh

TrueMesh is the software that runs and manages the eero mesh network automatically, assuring that each device makes the strongest possible connection with the fastest possible data transmission speeds. Should TrueMesh determine that certain areas of the home need a greater level of speed and connectivity, it can make adjustments to the network’s resources to improve the overall experience.

Ease of setup

With the eero network hardware pieces, much of the setup process occurs automatically.

You can control portions of the setup process through the eero app, but you’ll only need to complete a few steps to finish the process. After setting up the first device (called the gateway device) that connects to the modem, you then can plug in the other hardware devices one at a time in other rooms to expand your coverage.

Should you need to move one eero device to a new location, just unplug it, carry it to the new room, and plug it back into an electrical outlet.

Features

Here are some of the features found with eero hardware devices.

Ethernet: Nearly all eero devices will have an Ethernet port on the back of them, so you can connect some pieces of hardware directly via Ethernet cable for the maximum possible data transmission speed.

Nearly all eero devices will have an Ethernet port on the back of them, so you can connect some pieces of hardware directly via Ethernet cable for the maximum possible data transmission speed. WiFi standard: You’ll find eero hardware that supports either the WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 standards. WiFi 6 is the newer standard with the greatest transmission speeds, but WiFi 5 works fine in some homes that don’t have a lot of devices to connect simultaneously.

You’ll find eero hardware that supports either the WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 standards. WiFi 6 is the newer standard with the greatest transmission speeds, but WiFi 5 works fine in some homes that don’t have a lot of devices to connect simultaneously. Multiple bands: Some eero devices will support tri-band technology, which has two 5 GHz bands and one 2.4 GHz band. Older and less-expensive eero device systems will have support for dual-band technology, which delivers one 5 GHz band and one 2.4 GHz band.

Some eero devices will support tri-band technology, which has two 5 GHz bands and one 2.4 GHz band. Older and less-expensive eero device systems will have support for dual-band technology, which delivers one 5 GHz band and one 2.4 GHz band. Add-on devices: With the eero network, you can add a single device to the mesh network at any time to gain more coverage space and a more stable network. These add-on devices carry eero brand names of Extender and Beacon.

Price

Expect to pay $75 to $125 per piece of eero hardware for WiFi 5 technology and $100 to $225 per piece of eero hardware for WiFi 6 technology.

FAQ

Q. Should I spend the extra money for a WiFi 6-enabled eero system?

A. WiFi 6 is impressive, offering the latest wireless networking standard with far greater transmission speeds. It also can maintain dozens of device connections simultaneously.

Q. How secure is the eero networking system?

A. With eero, you’ll receive automatic security updates and patches. The hardware handles all of these updates for you, so you don’t have to worry about security.

eero WiFi systems we recommend

Best of the best: eero Pro 6

Our take: For those who need the maximum coverage area from a mesh network, the Pro 6 is the best model currently available.

What we like: Delivers extremely fast transmission speeds up to a gigabit (1 Gbps). Offers tri-band WiFi 6 technology.

What we dislike: It has an impressive amount of power, but you’ll pay quite a bit extra for it.

Best bang for your buck: eero Router

Our take: When you want the outstanding quality of the eero brand, but you don’t have a large budget, this model is a great starting point.

What we like: Gives you security and ease of setup that’s equal to more expensive eero router hardware.

What we dislike: Not as fast for data transfer as the high-end Pro 6, as it maxes out at 350 Mbps.

Choice 3: eero 6

Our take: This version gives users a step up from the original eero without adding the extra cost found with the Pro 6.

What we like: Has outstanding coverage, so it’ll work in a larger home. Matches the WiFi 6 technology standard.

What we dislike: Tops out at 500 Mbps, so it’s only half the maximum data transmission speed of the Pro 6.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.