The best educational poster

Whether you teach at a school or in your home, designing a classroom is no small task. The right materials elevate the space to be a constructive learning environment.

Educational posters are essential visual aids and points of reference that help students gain perspective on major concepts. With vibrant colors and engaging graphics, these posters allow information to come to life in easy-to-read maps, diagrams, or charts. In terms of aesthetics, they can enliven a classroom in a way that aligns with learning goals.

To learn more about the features and benefits of educational posters, give our buying guide a read. At the end, we're sharing a few recommendations, including our top pick, Palace Learning's Anatomical Poster Set, which comes with 10 posters designed by highly-trained medical illustrators.

Considerations when choosing educational posters

Educational posters by subject

Language arts: The goal of language arts posters is to remind students of foundational concepts they can use to gain deeper knowledge of reading and writing concepts. Posters for younger students cover simple concepts, such as the parts of speech or phonics. Posters for older students cover higher-level grammatical and literary concepts like punctuation or literary devices.

Mathematics: Mathematics posters present methods or operations to find the solution to a problem or equation. Those geared toward grade-school kids focus on foundational concepts like times tables, Roman numerals, or telling time. Math posters for middle and high school students often have graphics or diagrams covering equations, formulas, or geometry theorems and postulates.

Science: Science posters aim to make complex topics more approachable through a systematic, itemized approach. They feature diagrams of all sizes, ranging from labeling the parts of a cell to scale diagrams of the human body. Each image of the poster is labeled, and on some posters, they're detailed with definitions or descriptions.

Geography and history: Maps make up the vast majority of educational posters for geography and history, as they provide context to lessons. There are several types of maps, including political maps that feature countries and capitals and topographical maps that present physical features (natural and manmade) of a region.

Features

Lamination

Because educational posters are reused, many of them are laminated to prolong their lifespans. This prevents edges from curling or tearing and prevents colors from fading. If you intend to order a laminated poster online, make sure it's shipped rolled in a tube. Unfortunately, some posters are shipped folded, which means they have permanent creases.

Sizes

There are no standard sizes for educational posters, though common sizes are 11 x 13 inches and 18 x 24 inches. If you buy a set of educational posters, it's common to receive them all in the same size.

Legibility

Legibility is an important feature to compare in educational posters, especially ones that are highly detailed. Compare font color and font size to make sure they can be viewed clearly up close as well as from a distance.

Price

Single educational posters run between $5 and $15, while poster sets cost between $20 and $30. Oversized educational posters and those that cover niche subjects may cost upwards of $40.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to display an educational poster?

A. If it's not framed, use poster tack or removable adhesive tabs to achieve a frameless presentation. Tape, tacks, or nails can also work, but keep in mind they'll leave permanent marks on the wall.

Q. Can I mark up a laminated educational poster?

A. Yes, provided you use dry-erase markers. Since laminated surfaces are much different than those of dry-erase or glass whiteboards, the longer you leave the ink on the poster, the harder it is to remove. For that reason, it's recommended to erase the poster on a daily basis.

Educational posters we recommend

Best of the best: Palace Learning's Anatomical Poster Set

Our take: Comprehensive 10-pack of two-sided posters covering the systems of the body.

What we like: Laminated, tear-resistant, and well-detailed. Suitable for middle and high school science classes.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the posters were too detailed and looked crammed.

Best bang for your buck: Motivation Without Borders' World Map Poster

Our take: Kid-friendly world map that has vibrant colors and fun facts.

What we like: Made with thick laminated paper. Ships in a tube to protect against creases.

What we dislike: It doesn't include every country.

Choice 3: EuroGraphics' Illustrated Periodic Table of the Elements

Our take: Graphic rendition of the traditional periodic table of elements.

What we like: Each element features a unique icon or image. Includes an explanation of how to reach each element.

What we dislike: Overall color scheme is dark, making it somewhat difficult to see.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.