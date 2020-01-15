The best ECOVACS robotic vacuum

Robotic vacuums have become more popular as our lives have become more hectic. ECOVACS is a brand that understands the importance of keeping your home clean, even when you might not have much time for cleaning in your busy schedule. Their robotic vacuums are perfect for vacuuming low-pile carpeting, wood floors, and other rigid surfaces.

If you're ready to get a new ECOVACS robotic vacuum, read our buying guide. We even include a few reviews at the end. Our top pick, ECOVACS' DEEBOT OZMO 930, works so well, it might make you feel insecure about your housekeeping skills.

Considerations when choosing ECOVACS robotic vacuums

How are ECOVACS machines different?

ECOVACS is a company that prides itself on both quality and innovation. What's more, they're some of the most affordable robot vacuums on the market. Even at their lower price point, ECOVACS robotic vacuums have some of the most feature-loaded machines available.

Floor type

ECOVACS robotic vacuums are meant for use mostly on hard surfaces. Although they are perfectly capable of cleaning low-pile carpeting, they're best suited to hardwood, tile, and similar flooring.

Square footage

Think about the space you want to clean with your robotic vacuum. While most of these machines are capable of cleaning large spaces, you want what's best suited for the area you plan to clean. For example, larger areas may require an ECOVACS robotic vacuum with an extended battery life.

Battery

The minimum runtime of an ECOVACS battery is 100 minutes. However, some of the more expensive models might have battery lives of up to two hours, and perhaps more.

Features

Smart navigation and mapping

Some ECOVACS models are able to map out your home. You can then use the app on your smartphone to review the map. You can set virtual boundaries on the map in order to keep your ECOVACS vacuum only in the areas you deem fit.

Adaptive sensing

Adaptive sensing is a feature on some ECOVACS robotic vacuums that allows the machine to alter its cleaning pattern based on the type of flooring it's on. These vacuums are also able to use adaptive sensing to avoid dangerous areas like stairs.

Mopping

Models that include OZMO technology have a water pump that allows the machine to mop in addition to vacuum.

Smart home functionality

Those ECOVACS robotic vacuums with smart home functionality work seamlessly with both Alexa and Google Home, so you can control your vacuum using a smart home device.

Carpet detection

All ECOVACS vacuums that have the carpet detection feature are able to increase their suction capacity when they detect carpeting.

Interchangeable suction system

Users who have pets or a number of different flooring types find this feature quite useful. It incorporates swappable attachments so you can handle different types of cleaning challenges with different suction heads.

Voice feedback

Voice feedback gives you audio alerts from your robotic vacuum based on its position in the room and its cleaning progress.

Auto charging

Most ECOVACS robotic vacuums return to their charging docks as soon as the battery charge dips below a certain level.

Price

Most ECOVACS robotic vacuums cost between $200 and $350. $200 ECOVACS robotic vacuums are basic single-function models without mapping. For $275, you can get a vacuum with advanced features like smart home compatibility. If you spend $350, you should expect a top-of-the-line ECOVACS robotic vacuum with adaptive floor sensing and a specialized mopping system.

FAQ

Q. What is dry mopping?

A. Dry mopping is a technique of attaching dry pads to the bottom of your vacuum in order to sweep up debris and dust. It's similar to sweeping but uses a pad rather than a broom.

Q. Should I still use an ECOVACS robotic vacuum if I have a dog at home?

A. Absolutely. In fact, invest in one of the higher-end models if you have pets -- their interchangeable suction system gives you the best opportunity to clean up after your furry friends.

ECOVACS robotic vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930

Our take: One of the best all-around options from ECOVACS.

What we like: Advanced navigation features. Three-hour battery life. OZMO mopping technology.

What we dislike: Some users feel the charging deck is too small for the vacuum, causing it to miss the mark.

Best bang for your buck: ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S

Our take: A nice technological step up from the standard N79 model.

What we like: Max suction mode. Three-stage cleaning. Alexa and Google Home compatible.

What we dislike: Sometimes has trouble finding charging dock.

Choice 3: ECOVACS DEEBOT 901

Our take: A long battery life and powerful suction make this vacuum a top contender.

What we like: Mapping feature. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home. App is easy to use.

What we dislike: May struggle with larger homes.

