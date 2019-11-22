The best eco-friendly laundry detergent

If you're concerned about your environmental impact, take a look at your laundry. Did you know conventional laundry detergent may contain ingredients that are harmful to the environment? Thankfully, companies have been making a move toward greener formulas better for your health and the world at large. Many earth-friendly laundry products also have the added benefit of being gentle on the skin and safe for those with allergies and chemical sensitivities.

If you want to find an eco-friendly laundry detergent or are looking for a gentle soap for sensitive skin, read our buying guide. Our top choice by Seventh Generation is plant-based and concentrated, so a little goes a long way, reducing your carbon footprint one load at a time.

Considerations when choosing eco-friendly laundry detergents

Understanding eco-friendly laundry detergent

In the early '90s, laundry detergent manufacturers were banned from using phosphates. Phosphate-contaminated water sources saw an increase in algae production, which in turn killed off massive populations of fish and other water-dwelling organisms. While the phosphate ban was a move in the right direction, conventional laundry detergents still contain a multitude of ingredients with the capacity to cause harm to the environment, like chemical surfactants, BPAs, and phthalates.

Eco-friendly formulas typically eschew these ingredients in favor of gentler ones and are often free of artificial dyes and fragrances. A variety of companies that produce environmentally friendly detergents offer consumers nonplastic or recycled packaging options. A host of manufacturers are also pioneering new ways to power factories that produce their products and decrease water waste and energy usage.

Advantages of eco-friendly detergents

Gentle formula: The milder formula of eco-friendly laundry products is not only suitable for those with sensitive skin, it's also gentler on fabrics.

Small business promotion: Several eco-friendly laundry detergent brands are helmed by small business owners who are committed to sustainable business practices and creating products that reduce harm on humans and the environment.

Detergent formulas

Eco-friendly laundry detergents are available in a variety of formulas, just like their standard counterparts. Liquid detergent is highly concentrated and cost-effective, but it's also easy to spill and is usually packaged in plastic. Powder is budget-friendly and often sold in biodegradable cardboard boxes, but this type of detergent is also most likely to leave behind residue and doesn't work well in cold water. Pods are ultra-convenient, waste-free, and mess-proof, but they're also the priciest detergent option, and like liquid formulas are usually packaged in plastic.

Features

Concentrated formula

Buy a bottle of ultra-concentrated liquid detergent and you have it on hand for a while, which means less container waste in the long run.

Fragrance

When scented, eco-friendly detergents usually include plant-derived aromatic ingredients, so they're gentler and less likely to cause irritation. There are also a variety of fragrance-free products on the market for scent-sensitive individuals.

Hypoallergenic

If you frequently find yourself scratching after wearing freshly laundered clothing, your detergent may be the culprit. A host of eco-friendly detergents feature sensitive skin-friendly ingredients less likely to cause a reaction than traditional laundry products.

Sportswear formula

If you're a fitness enthusiast and have loads of stinky laundry, opt for an eco-friendly detergent formulated explicitly for washing away stubborn smells.

Animal testing

Check the label if you prefer a cruelty-free detergent that doesn't test on animals.

Price

Eco-friendly laundry detergent costs vary according to the detergent type (powder, pod, or liquid) and brand. Eco-friendly options retail between 10 and 55 cents per load.

FAQ

Q. If they're free of harsh ingredients like synthetic surfactants, are eco-friendly detergents effective cleaners?

A. Instead of relying on synthetic ingredients to wash away dirt and grime, eco-friendly formulas utilize plant-based components to clean clothing. If a label lists surfactants as an ingredient, worry not, there are a variety of plant-based ingredients -- coconut, for example -- that act as surfactants and are capable of ridding garments of stains.

Q. Are there other ways to reduce my environmental impact while doing laundry?

A. Absolutely. Are your laundry room appliances energy-efficient? Check that they're Energy Star certified and use them mindfully. Use cold water when washing clothes and use your dryer sparingly, since it produces a hefty amount of CO2.

Eco-friendly laundry detergents we recommend

Best of the best: Seventh Generation's Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent

Our take: A concentrated formula that's tough on stains but gentle on the environment.

What we like: Save money and reduce plastic use with this concentrated detergent. An ingenious dispensing mechanism measures each liquid dose so there's no waste.

What we dislike: Measuring spout sometimes fails.

Best bang for your buck: Biokleen's Concentrated Laundry Liquid Detergent

Our take: Long-lasting product that delivers effective cleaning power.

What we like: Light, pleasant scent that doesn't linger. In some cases, a single bottle lasts up to a year. Capable of removing stubborn stains.

What we dislike: Sometimes leaves behind a white residue.

Choice 3: Rockin' Green's Active Wear Laundry Detergent Powder

Our take: The ideal detergent formula for the environmentally conscious athlete.

What we like: Tackles sweat stains and odors. Almost scent-free. Powder formula can also be used as a pre-soak.

What we dislike: May cause darks to fade over time.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.