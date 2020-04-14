The best earplug for sleeping

Getting the proper amount of sleep is something we all struggle with from time to time. Regardless of whether you manage to put in a solid eight hours, noises in the night can still affect the quality of your sleep, even if they don't fully wake you up. A good night's sleep is vital to a healthy lifestyle, so if you're struggling to feel rested, you may want to give earplugs a try.

In the guide below you'll find everything you need to know before buying your own pair of earplugs. We've made some recommendations, including our favorite, the Flents Quiet Time Ear Plugs, to make shopping even easier.

Considerations when choosing earplugs for sleeping

Noise-reduction rating

When looking for the perfect pair of earplugs, it is important to first determine just how much sound you wish to block out. For example, you may want to mute the sounds of your partner snoring, but if the smoke alarm goes off, you'll definitely want to hear that.

You can determine how much noise a pair of earplugs will block by checking its noise reduction rating (NRR). Most plugs have a rating somewhere in the low to mid 20s but can go as high as 33 NRR.

To determine how many decibels of sound your earplugs will block, you'll need to do some math. Simply subtract the number seven from the plugs' NRR, then divide that number by two. Lastly, take that number and subtract it from the decibel level of the noise you're hoping to reduce. For instance, if your earplugs are 30 NRR and you want to block out moderate snoring, which is around 50 decibels, your earplugs will reduce the sound to 38.5 decibels -- which is equivalent to a whisper.

Materials

Foam earplugs are the most common. Foam is easy to compress and expands inside your ear for a snug fit. These earplugs are lightweight and comfortable but are only good for about 1 to 3 uses.

Silicone earplugs are reusable and easy to clean. Often bullet-shaped for easy insertion, they stick out a bit and, as a result, they can be uncomfortable for people who sleep on their sides. However, you can also find disc-shaped plugs made from silicone putty for a comfier fit.

Wax earplugs are easy to mold and shape to your ear. These are comfortable to wear but are primarily used by swimmers.

Features

Noise-filtering and noise-canceling

Some higher-priced earplugs will feature noise-filtering or noise-canceling technology. Noise-filtering earplugs allow you to hear things like your alarm clock but block out other sharp and shocking noises and low rumbles that could disrupt your sleep.

Noise-canceling plugs use unique designs and materials to block out high-pitched sounds. This is called passive noise-cancelation. Alternatively, you can find active-noise-canceling plugs that use signal generation to counter low-pitched sounds. This will require a power source and is, therefore, more expensive than other options.

Earplug accessories

Cords: Some earplugs include cords that you can attach to keep you from losing them during the night. If you're someone who tosses and turns a lot, this could be a helpful accessory to try.

Variety packs: You can find packs of earplugs that include various noise-reduction options. If you're not sure what level of noise-reduction you'll need, it's best to start with a pack like this so you can test multiple options.

Cases: Cases are an excellent way to keep your earplugs clean and sanitary. Cases also make the plugs easier to find when you need them.

Price

The price of earplugs ranges from about $1 up to $20 per pair. On the lower end of the price spectrum you will find disposable rubber plugs, often sold in a multi-pack. As you reach the higher end of the spectrum, you can expect to find high-end plugs that are often reusable and made from silicone. These expensive plugs may also have added noise-canceling properties as well.

FAQ

Q. How does noise affect my sleep if it's not waking me up?

A. Your brain doesn't stop receiving and processing noise while you're asleep, and any disrupting sounds can prevent you from transitioning from light sleep to REM and deep sleep.

Q. How should I clean my reusable earplugs?

A. Simply toss your earplugs in a bowl of hot, soapy water. You can use a toothbrush to scrub off any dirt or buildup. Then just rinse the plugs off and allow them to air dry. For added measure, you can spray the plugs with alcohol before leaving them to dry.

Earplugs for sleeping we recommend

Best of the best: Flents' Quiet Time Ear Plugs

Our take: A soft and wearable earplug that's perfect for highly sensitive sleepers.

What we like: Comfortable and easy to use. Effectively blocks out loud noises from snoring, construction, pets, and more.

What we dislike: Earplugs run small.

Best bang for your buck: Mack's Snoozers Silicone Putty Earplugs

Our take: A simple earplug from a trusted brand at an affordable price.

What we like: Waterproof plugs are nontoxic and nonallergenic. Silicone putty fits comfortably in the ear. Muffles noise effectively.

What we dislike: Not ideal for loud noises.

Choice 3: SoundWave's Earplugs

Our take: Reusable set of noise-canceling earplugs is an excellent eco-friendly alternative to disposable plugs.

What we like: Includes two sets of plugs with different noise reduction ratings. Muffles sleep-hindering sounds while allowing you to still hear your alarm. Reusable plugs include a sleek carrying case.

What we dislike: Doesn't block as much sound as some would like.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.