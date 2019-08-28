The best earplug for concerts

If you're attending a rock concert, then you fully expect a loud, high-energy musical experience. Earplugs use noise-reduction technology to protect hearing in environments above the normal range of 60 to 90 decibels. Made from plastic, silicone, wax, or foam, they act as a barrier that limits the amount of sound entering the ear canal. They don't completely block out sound, which means you can still enjoy a quality audio experience and participate in conversation around you.

If you want to rock out to the music while still enjoying a conversation, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the Eargasm High-Fidelity Earplugs, which provide a 21-decibel drop in noise levels and feature a discreet design with transparent casing.

Considerations when choosing earplugs for concerts

Materials

The most common materials used for earplugs are silicone and foam, though plastic and wax are also used. Silicone plugs often contain antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, and nontoxic properties, as many of them are food-grade. They're considered the easiest to clean and maintain after each wear.

Foam earplugs are known for their comfortable, cushioned fit inside the ear. They're ideal for individuals who have sensitive ears or want a more customized fit. Foam tends to compress after prolonged use, so you have to replace them more often than silicone earplugs.

Size and fit

Concert earplugs are typically designed for the average adult ear, and some packages feature sets with multiple sizes so you can choose a well-fitted pair. Finding the right fit is essential -- earplugs should be snug but shouldn't produce unnecessary pressure in your ear canal. If you're wearing earplugs that begin to fall out on their own, you likely need to replace them.

Noise Reduction Rating

Always refer to the Noise Reduction Rating when comparing concert earplugs. This rating measures how many decibels the earplugs are capable of filtering out, which is generally between 11 and 27 decibels. Certain materials are more effective at sound blockage than others, like foam, which is more dense and effective than its silicone or plastic counterparts. Foam blocks out sound instead of filtering it, so there's also a drop in overall audio quality.

Features

Storage cases

Since you're bringing earplugs to a venue, how you transport them matters. Some earplugs come with compact storage cases that slip into a pocket or fit into a bag. Given how small they are, concertgoers are big fans of these nifty cases, especially since they reduce the likelihood of losing the earplugs. Another perk to having a case is the fact that it's a sanitary solution, as earplugs won't accumulate particles from a pocket or bag that could transfer inside your ear.

Companion apps

Some concert earplugs have companion apps. They log the volume of the environment and inform you how long you're able to stay there before sustaining hearing damage. As you move around the concert space, you may notice differences in volume, and with the companion app, you're empowered to find a spot where you can safely appreciate the remainder of the show.

Price

Concert earplugs are generally affordable, priced between $5 and $40. You can get a quality pair for less than $20, though if you'd like features such as improved decibel reduction, antimicrobial properties, and travel cases, you'll spend closer to $30 or $40.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear concert earplugs in the shower or pool?

A. No. Immersion in water will damage the integrity of the earplugs. They're not designed to be waterproof or water-resistant beyond sweat. They also won't seal off your ear canal the same way swimmer's plugs do.

Q. How often should I replace my concert earplugs?

A. It depends on the manufacturer's recommendations, and it's a pretty broad range. Some recommend replacement every three to six months if you wear them frequently, whereas others say annual replacement is acceptable.

Earplugs for concerts we recommend

Best of the best: Eargasm High-Fidelity Earplugs

Our take: Preferred among concertgoers. Plugs don't take away from the sound quality of the concert and allow you to hear and participate in conversation around you.

What we like: Choose a pair that fits best, as this set comes with two sizes. Earplugs stay put for long periods of time and removal is easy and painless.

What we dislike: If you bring a small bag to a concert, the case is a bit bulky and has an awkward shape -- not the greatest if you're packing light.

Best bang for your buck: Rave High-Fidelity Earplugs

Our take: Set of two earplugs that come in a pocket-friendly case. Total value buy, especially if you attend concerts or go to clubs regularly.

What we like: Two pairs of earplugs that offer different levels of hearing protection. Won't diminish sound quality or muffle conversations.

What we dislike: Earplug style is a bit different than others, so you need to practice putting them in your ears at the correct angle for them to stay put.

Choice 3: Vibes High-Fidelity Concert Earplugs

Our take: Discreet pair of earplugs that received national attention on Shark Tank for impressive decibel reduction. Ideal for youth and small ear canals.

What we like: Available in different sizes that fit any ear size. Microphone shape of plug offers superior comfort without adding pressure inside the ear with fit.

What we dislike: The design is very hit or miss for consumers. Some reports that earplugs move around in ear and don't live up to their hype.

