The best early childhood education material

Anyone who's spent time with a preschooler knows children are driven to learn -- the steady flow of questions is a dead giveaway. Experts say most brain development occurs before age five, so investing in education early can pay off down the road.

Toddlers learn differently from older children -- through play and exploration -- and these things don't often come easily to grown-ups. Take a look at our buying guide for tips and recommendations on early childhood education materials. Our top pick, Learning Resources' Alphabet Soup Sorters, targets both academic and motor development.

Considerations when choosing early childhood education materials

Areas of focus

Children should build skills in several areas before kindergarten, so finding a single one-size-fits-all resource is unlikely. Instead, choose a handful of materials to cover your bases.

Activities that hone fine motor skills strengthen small muscles in the hands and wrists. Kids need these muscles and brain connections to master writing and self-care later. Modeling clay, coloring, stringing beads, and cutting with scissors are fun ways to develop these muscles.

Building gross motor skills is less frequently discussed but just as important. It's easier to work these larger arm, leg, and abdominal muscle groups outdoors through simple games or pedaling a tricycle. If you're stuck indoors, dancing and crawl tunnels work. Gross motor skills help develop balance, reaction time, and coordination.

Every parent wants their child to have good listening skills, but active listening has real-world implications for reading, following directions, and even caring for others. Reading with your child, playing games, and completing multi-step crafts develops these mental muscles.

Academic skills like counting and letter and number recognition are also a priority, because good readers have lifelong advantages. Many kids recognize a few letters before age 3, but these skills are more realistic between ages 4 and 5. Letter games, music, and basic science toys also give kids an academic edge.

Features

Age range

Most materials list a recommended age range, but you know your child best. Consider their age, but also factor in your child's skills, development, and knowledge. They'll quickly lose interest in activities that are either too easy or too advanced.

Colors

Adults may love neutral hues that blend into a room, but materials for kids need to stand out. Look for colors that command a child's attention and make them impossible to ignore. Likewise, tools that move or play music are irresistible to most children, barring sensory processing challenges.

Safety

Choking hazards are a waning concern with preschoolers, but even kindergarteners and beyond occasionally put objects in or near their mouths. Verify that your materials use non-toxic paint and check for stray splinters and rough edges.

Price

Most early childhood education materials don't break the bank and are well worth the investment. Prices for activity workbooks start as low as $5, although larger sets with many pieces may top $40.

FAQ

Q. When should I start using learning materials with my child?

A. Reading books is a fun bonding experience you can start in your child's earliest months of life, but experts say academic learning is more effective starting between ages 2 and 3. By then, kids have built enough cognitive skills to start laying an academic foundation.

Q. How long should lessons last?

A. Keep them short and sweet. Young children have short attention spans, and you don't want to squelch their drive to learn. Remember that free play is developmentally important and helps kids practice creativity, interpersonal relations, and problem-solving skills.

Early childhood education materials we recommend

Best of the best: Learning Resources' Alphabet Soup Sorters

Our take: A fun way for young learners to practice letter shapes and sounds, as well as stacking to build motor coordination.

What we like: Gives hands-on learning opportunities instead of letters on a board. The cans open and contain attention-grabbing pictures.

What we dislike: Some reports of the lids not fitting properly on the cans.

Best bang for your buck: The Outdoor Toddler Activity Book

Our take: Provides instructions for more than 100 fun learning activities designed for outdoors.

What we like: Lets kids be kids with messy, active, and loud projects that won't damage

floors, walls, or ears. We found the birdseed castles particularly intriguing.

What we dislike: Many activities require planning and materials, so spontaneity may be difficult.

Choice 3: Learning Resources' Gears! Gears! Gears! 100-Piece Deluxe Building Set

Our take: This colorful STEM toy teaches simple engineering principles and cause and effect in an irresistible way.

What we like: Chunky pieces are perfect for little hands. Kids barely realize they're learning.

What we dislike: The crank can be challenging for some to master.

Kristin Yarbrough is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.