Best early Black Friday deals

With most holiday sales online this year, Black Friday sales are no longer limited to one day. Online sales have been going on all month, and we’re already seeing some unbeatable deals on popular products.

If any of these are on your list (or the wishlist of someone you’re shopping for), don’t wait — they’re likely to sell out. Shop these early Black Friday deals to make the most of the sales weekend and check off some holiday shopping.

Apple AirPods: $149.99 at Amazon (was $199)

Any Apple fan on your list would love a set of AirPods. They pair easily with iPhones and provide a comfortable fit when walking, exercising, or simply relaxing. The included wireless charging case makes this deal even better.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: $279.99 at Macy’s (was $379.99)

What do most avid home chefs have in common? A KitchenAid stand mixer on their wishlists! Now you can grab this beloved gadget and save, as the stylish and practical five-quart model is available at an amazing pre-Black Friday sale price.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart: $69.99 at Kohl’s (was $149.99)

Who wouldn’t love a new small appliance that makes meal-prep a breeze? The Instant Duo Nova multi-cooker eight-quart model offers numerous pre-programmed settings for making popular recipes with the touch of a button, plus it has the capacity for preparing family-sized portions.

HP Pavilion Touch-Screen Laptop: $499.99 at Best Buy (was $749.99)

With a large high-definition touchscreen, ample storage space, and a versatile 360-degree design, the HP Pavilion laptop is a gift that just about anyone would be excited to receive. It’s simple to stash in a bag or backpack too, thanks to the slim build.

Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $179 at Amazon (was $279.99)

You don’t have to wait to get an outstanding deal on a Roomba. This intuitive model is great at navigating its surroundings and can be controlled by a smartphone. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so it can clean on command.

Theragun PRO: $449 at Therabody (was $599)

Someone on your shopping list will appreciate relief from stiff, stressed, or overworked muscles. Fortunately, the Thergun PRO delivers effective percussive therapy from the comfort of home and is available now at a deep discount just in time for holiday gift-giving.

Fitbit Versa 2: $129.95 at Macy’s (was $179.95)

If you’re looking for a smartwatch with fitness monitoring capabilities for that special someone, check out the Versa 2. In addition to keeping track of important fitness metrics like steps, calories, sleep patterns, and more, this wearable is compatible with Alexa and offers a lightweight, stylish design.

Fire TV Stick: $27.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

With exciting new updates and speedy performance, the Fire TV Stick is a gift that will keep on giving every time your loved one streams their favorite shows and movies. Built-in Alexa voice control adds to the entertainment possibilities it provides.

Cuisinart 17-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $199.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $249.99)

A cookware set with 17 pieces is the ultimate present for your favorite cook. This set is crafted in durable stainless steel that looks as nice as it cooks, and is manufactured by a top name in kitchen products.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $149.99 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Streaming, scrolling, gaming, sharing — all of these activities are even more enjoyable on a tablet with a generous screen. That’s why the 10.4-inch Tab A7 is the perfect gift for that person on your list who just can’t get enough screen time. Impressive surround sound and long battery life are other features that make it well-worth the discounted price.

Beautyrest Luxury Quilted Weighted Blanket: $57.36-$63.74 at Kohl’s (was $224.99-$249.99)

A weighted blanket makes a great present any time of year, but especially for the holidays. Choose from 12- or 18-pound options and three appealing colors with this cozy and calming weighted blanket from Beautyrest.

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer: $25.49 at Kohl’s (was $49.99)

You’d have a hard time finding an air fryer at a lower price. With two-quart capacity, simple controls, and fast performance, this model makes it possible to give the gift of convenient healthy cooking.

Samsung 55-Inch QLED TV: $597.99 at Amazon (was $749.99)

A TV makes a wonderful gift for the entire family. This Samsung model will excite the gang with its gorgeous image quality and Alexa-enabled smart capabilities. You’ll also be impressed with the sale price.

Sole R92 Recumbent Bike: $999.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,799.99)

Working out at home has become more popular than ever, so giving the gift of home fitness is a great idea. This well-made recumbent bike is packed with features including a comfortable seat, built-in Bluetooth, and pre-loaded workout programs — all at an impressive discount.

National Tree Company 6.5-Foot North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree: $90.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $139.99)

Now is the perfect time to start thinking about Christmas decorations, especially when you find a deal on a tree that’s too good to miss. This realistic-looking spruce from the National Tree Company is currently 35% off.

Backcountry All Around 105L Duffel: $104.96 at Backcountry (was $139.95)

The All Around Duffel is perfect for anyone who likes to camp or travel. Not only is it rugged, but it's also roomy enough to accommodate all the gear necessary for an awesome adventure.

LEGO Classic Box: $26.99 at Amazon (was $34.99)

LEGOs never go out of style, and kids of all ages love to unwrap them on Christmas. This set includes 484 pieces — just add your favorite youngster’s imagination for limitless building possibilities.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $129.99)

Fill the tank, press the button, and enjoy a fresh brew — it doesn’t get much easier than that, which is why the Keurig K-Select makes an excellent gift for the coffee connoisseur on your list. Pair it with any K-Cups for a gift package that is sure to please.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lipstick Set: $45 at Sephora ($124 value)

Sephora’s Favorites collections are great for beauty lovers, and this lipstick collection is well-stocked for the season. It’s packed with a variety of pretty red hues by some of the top names in the industry.

DeWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt Lithium Ion 4-Tool Combo Kit: $399 at Home Depot (was $768)

Not sure what to get for the DIYer on your list? You don’t have to choose just one tool when you can grab this four-tool combo kit and save almost 50% off the usual price. It includes a reciprocating saw, impact driver, drill/driver, oscillating tool, and two rechargeable batteries.

GE 2.0 Cubic Foot Microwave: $209 at Best Buy (was $279.99)

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on a new microwave. This GE model has lots of useful preset functions and enough interior space to cook meals for the family.

Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table: $299.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $599.99)

This table tennis table has a durable build and is easy to set up and fold for storage. It makes a great gift for families that like to stay active indoors throughout the winter months as well as those that like to enjoy a little friendly competition.

InStyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler: $59.99 at Ulta (was $99.99)

Is there someone on your holiday list who’s always eager to try new hair styling tools? The InStyler’s heated revolving barrel, ionic bristles, and tourmaline plates work together to dry and style hair without the need for multiple tools.

The North Face Women’s Osito Fleece Jacket: $69.25 at Backcountry (was $98.95)

Soft, warm, and easy to layer — it’s no wonder the Osito fleece jacket is a top-seller from The North Face. It’s made for cold winter days and looks great, too. Choose from several stylish colors at Backcountry and save 30%.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.