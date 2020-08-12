Best early access deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and early access is open to cardmembers.

This year, we were excited to find some fall and winter staples as well as some must-have home and beauty items in the sale.

Whether you're looking for jackets and boots for the family or trendy items on deep discount, this roundup has you covered.

Here are our favorites from the early access sale, ordered by cost (from low to high). These deals tend to move fast, so pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve: $10.50 (was $16)

When you're washing and sanitizing your hands all the time, a good hand lotion can be the difference between dry, cracked knuckles and smooth, soft skin. Nordstrom customers rave about this hand cream from Kiehl's, which is 35 percent off during the sales event.

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel: $18.90 (was $29)

Nordstrom's popular ultra-absorbent towel line, available in nine colors, is on sale. Hand towels are on sale for $9.90 each (down from $19) and washcloths are on sale for $4.90 (down from $10). If you're redoing your bathroom or simply looking to stock up on quality linens, now is the time.

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser: $24.90 (was $39.99)

As we spend more time at home, it makes sense to find ways to create a calm, enjoyable environment at home. Add a couple drops of essential oils to the Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser and it will disperse the soothing scent into the air. Users love that this model comes with multiple lighting options.

Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt: $38.90 (was $59.50)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on basics. This crewneck T-shirt from Robert Barakett comes in eight flattering, fall-ready colors, like olive, rust, and navy.

Articles of Society Sarah Distressed Skinny Jeans: $48.90 (was $64)

These popular distressed jeans are a solid option for fall. We love that these midrise stretch skinny jeans run true to size and look cute when paired with a chunky sweater and booties.

Zella Live In Performance Jacket: $49.90 (was $89)

This stretchy jacket is a great layer for running and biking, particularly when the weather starts to cool off. We love the fitted construction is flattering on most figures and includes side pockets and thumbhole cuffs. It's a good idea to order one size down.

Zella Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket: $49.90 (was $89)

Zella combines a sporty fit and cozy feel in this fluffy quarter zip. We love that the fleece can be worn while exercising or lounging around the house. It's made of 35 percent recycled polyester and is machine-washable.

UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie: $64.90-$74.90 (was $110-$130)

These shimmery children's UGGs come in a variety of sizes ranging from walker and toddler to big kid. Your child will love these cozy and comfortable boots. They'll look great with dresses and leggings or jeans and a long sleeve T-shirt.

Oribe Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray Set: $64 ($94 value)

If you're hoping to wait a bit longer than usual until your next haircut, this dry shampoo and styling spray set may be exactly what you're looking for. Users love that the dry shampoo creates volume without leaving a residue, and the texturizing spray builds dimension even in flat hair.

The North Face 'Moondoggy' Water Repellent Reversible Down Jacket: $77 (was $110)

This lightweight, reversible jacket for kids is a great option for outdoor play. The waterproof lining and down filling will keep your child warm whether they're running errands with you or playing with friends. We like that the elastic base, cuffs, and hood make for a comfortable fit.

Nordstrom Men's Shop Gavin Waterproof Chelsea Boot: $79.90 (was $129.95)

These waterproof Chelsea boots are an instant fall classic. We love that they're easy to slip on and super comfortable. They'll look great paired with skinny jeans and a utility jacket.

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover: $83.90 (was $119)

We love this versatile quarter-zip pullover for fall. With a sweater-gauge exterior and soft-fleece interior, this pullover is meant to keep you comfortable and warm. We like that it's made of recycled fibers and is designed to move with your body.

Peter Millar Five-Pocket Performance Pants: $88.90 (was $149)

Golf is one sport that can easily be played while adhering to social distancing guidelines. For tee times this fall, we like these lightweight, straight-leg pants that are available in stone, navy, and light grey.

Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Slim Ankle Pants: $99.90 (was $168)

We love these stretch crepe pants because they're super comfortable and versatile. They're suitable for when you need to go into the office, but they can also be dressed down with a fitted T-shirt and jean jacket.

Ray-Ban 'Classic Wayfarer' 50mm Sunglasses: $99.90 (was $154)

Ray-Ban's Classic Wayfarers are always in style, which is why we were excited to find out they were about 35 percent off during the Anniversary Sale. These sunglasses will provide you with full UV protection.

Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe: $119.90 (was $180)

As many of us exercise outside rather than head back to the gym, it makes sense to invest in a pair of quality running shoes. The UltraBoost running shoes from Adidas are designed to absorb the impact of each step and distribute weight evenly while supporting the foot.

Sorel Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot: $124.90 (was $199.95)

We love these trendy and waterproof wedge booties from Sorel as durable, fun winter boots. We think these boots would pair nicely with a pair of skinny jeans and your favorite oversized sweater.

Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Jacket: $174.90 (was $249)

We've found that the Nano Puff from Patagonia is an excellent weight for breezy fall days. It also makes a useful layering piece during colder months. We love that it's super lightweight, machine-washable, and made from 100 percent recycled polyester. The Nano Puff is available in men's and women's sizes.

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat: $199.90 (was $335)

We were excited to find this fully-lined wool-blend coat as part of the Anniversary Sale. At 40 percent off, this would make an excellent winter coat for special occasions. We love that the tailor straight fit is flattering for most figures. This coat fits true to size and comes in camel, black, and blue.

NuFace FIX & Mini Facial Toning Device Set: $233.16 ($348 value)

This microcurrent toning set is designed to contour, lift, and smooth the look of skin in under five minutes. Microcurrent mimics the body's natural current, which fades with age, to create more youthful-looking skin. This set comes with a hydrating gel primer and serum that can be massaged into the skin with the FIX and Mini microcurrent devices.

Salvatore Ferragamo Remar Driving Shoes: $356.90 (was $595)

These designer driving shoes are 40 percent off during the Anniversary Sale. While you may not be back in the office yet, these pebbled leather Ferragamo shoes are worth the investment, particularly with this discount. We like these shoes in brown, but they're also available in dark blue.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.