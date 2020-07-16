The best e-reader of 2020

If you're a paperback or hardcover loyalist thinking about going digital with an e-reader, you're not alone.

E-readers make it easy to carry hundreds (if not thousands) of titles on hand at all times, and that doesn't just mean books. In fact, you can read magazines or newspapers or enjoy certain enabled titles as audiobooks.

To help you get acquainted with e-readers, we've taken a look at newer models to hit the market, as well as changes to ever-popular models. We're sharing overviews of a new arrival to our shortlist and a couple of our long-standing favorite e-readers.

Best e-readers of 2020

Here's our shortlist of favorite e-readers. For more information on these models, jump to the bottom of this article.

1. Amazon Kindle Oasis

This returning favorite is the top-of-the-line Kindle and boasts a large storage space and ergonomic design. It offers multiple light settings and is waterproof for easy bathtub or poolside reading.

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Also a returning favorite, this mid-range Kindle offers glare-free reading and a durable shell. It pairs with Bluetooth headphones to enjoy audiobooks via Audible.

3. Kobo Clara HD

Sleek six-inch screen that displays text well in all light conditions. One of the lightest e-readers on the market, which is why it makes our shortlist this year.

What you need to know before buying an e-reader

Some consumers wonder whether they should buy an e-reader at all if they have a smartphone or tablet already. While it's convenient to consolidate devices by optimizing their capabilities, many readers prefer having a separate device.

Not only does an e-reader help minimize distractions, but it also means you won't drain the battery of the tablet or smartphone while you read. In fact, an hour-long reading session on either of these devices can cause a fully-charged battery to drop by 50% to 70%.

E-readers are also easy on the eyes as they use e-ink. This means they don't emit blue light like smartphones, tablets, computers, or TVs. For those who suffer from eye strain or migraines, an e-reader is a total game-changer -- especially models with adjustable light settings.

If you're sold on an e-reader, your first task is to determine which screen size is most suitable for you. They typically range in size from six to 11 inches. As you're able to adjust font size to your preference, keep in mind that choosing a smaller screen doesn't mean you have to settle for hard-to-read text.

Consumers often choose e-readers based on portability. Small and mid-size models up to eight inches are great for travel, where larger ones are more suitable for home or classroom reading. Even if you prefer a model with a larger screen size, it's still portable, as the largest e-readers fit into carry-on luggage.

The other top consideration should be memory size, which ranges from 8 to 32GB. If you're wondering exactly how many books that's equal to, take an e-reader with 8GB, for example. Depending on the size of the books, it holds between 1,000 to 5,000 titles. If you intend to hold more titles or other supported files, consider an e-reader with expandable memory.

E-readers have made tremendous strides in terms of durability since they debuted about a decade ago. Today's models feature durable shells and screens that hold up well to considerable use, particularly when kept in protective cases. Premium e-readers are water-resistant, making them more conducive to bathtub or poolside reading.

E-readers are equipped with customizable settings, such as adjustable light levels, font size, or reading speed for audiobooks. There are also WiFi-enabled models that make it easy to download new titles within seconds. Bluetooth-enabled e-readers allow you to enjoy titles as audiobooks, but readers without this feature often still have headphone jacks.

As far as price goes, expect to spend between $60 and $250 for an e-reader. Those priced below $150 include models with basic features, while more advanced ones at the top of the range offer higher levels of water-resistance and additional interactive functions, like dictionary look-up and note-taking features.

FAQ

Q. What does ppi mean on an e-reader?

A. Ppi means pixels per inch, which refers to the screen's resolution. The higher the ppi, the better the resolution and image quality. The average e-reader has a ppi of around 160, while premium models max out at 300 ppi.

Q. Do I have to keep an e-reader in a protective case?

A. It's strongly recommended, especially to protect the touchscreen. Cases are an affordable accessory to protect your e-reader -- some cost as little as $10.

In-depth recommendations for best e-readers

Best of the best: Amazon Kindle Oasis

What we like: High-resolution with 300 ppi display. One of the longest-lasting charges across all Kindles, making it a smart choice for commuters and travelers. E-ink technology ensures fast page turns.

What we dislike: Most expensive option on our list, and some users felt the ergonomic design was better suited for right-handed over left-handed individuals.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

What we like: Convenient built-in light. Device is lightweight and thin to cut down on hand fatigue. Upgraded model includes a 300-ppi resolution.

What we dislike: Lacks the intuitive light seen in other Kindles. Upgrades aren't major, so if you have the previous generation, don't expect leaps and bounds.

Choice 3: Kobo Clara HD

What we like: Supports a variety of formats, including PDFs. Works well with Overdrive, making it easy to check out titles for free through your library. Responsive touchscreen is reliable and easy to operate.

What we dislike: While you can enjoy Kindle and Nook books on it, you need to convert them with software into a readable format.

