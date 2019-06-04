The best Dyson vacuums

Dyson is a pioneering brand for vacuums that boast groundbreaking technology to deep-clean your space, whatever your floor type. Different Dyson models are designed to suit different needs, whether you've got a small apartment or a multi-floor, carpeted home. Dyson makes upright, cannister, stick, cordless, and handheld vacuums, and it can be tough to know which model is right for your household. Our brief shopping guide takes you through the different types of vacuums Dyson offers as well as their nifty features. We've also included our top picks. Our favorite Dyson vacuum is a powerful upright machine that's a wise investment if you've got pets or multiple floors.

Considerations when purchasing Dyson vacuums

You'll first need to consider which type of Dyson vacuum is right for your cleaning needs.

Upright vacuums

Upright Dyson vacuums work best for handling large areas and hoovering pet hair. Upright models have a suction head at the base of the stand and a handle at the top, all in one piece. They tend to be the heaviest type of vacuum and aren't as good at handling corners and stairs as other types. Stick upright vacuums are designed for lighter-duty jobs and are more lightweight.

Canister vacuums

A canister vacuum has a separate hose attached to the body, which houses the motor, filter, and dust chamber. The suction head is at the end of the flexible hose, which is easy to maneuver into hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. Canisters are also quiet. However, they are the bulkiest vacuums to store because they aren't one-piece units.

Cordless vacuums

Cordless Dyson vacuums run on a rechargeable battery and do not have a cord that needs to be plugged in. Cordless convenience is a huge plus, and these vacuums can be used in places without outlets. Do keep in mind, however, that battery life is limited before it's time to recharge. Cordless vacuums also don't have the suction power of other types.

Handheld vacuums

Handheld vacuums are also cordless. These Dyson models are small enough to hold in one hand and are convenient for spills or quick clean-ups. They're also portable, which is great for vacuuming cars. Due to their small dust chamber capacity, they are not designed for large areas. You'll need another vacuum for tackling a whole room.

Features

Dyson vacuums have patented features that make them a worthwhile investment.

Dual cyclone technology

Above the dust chamber of Dyson vacuums there is a row of cones that spiral air (the "cyclone" part) and powerfully separate out dust and debris, forcing it down into the dust chamber. Dyson's dual cyclone technology is superior to other brands that offer a similar feature.

Ball design

Dyson vacuums have a unique ball design that pivots the cleaning head. This design appears on upright and canister units and allows for greater manuveuring than traditional wheel designs.

Tangle-free turbines

This attachment is included in Dyson's Animal line of vacuums. Tangle-free turbines allow for greater lift of pet hair from carpeting than traditional rotating brushes that can get tangled with hair.

Cinetic vacuums

This feature further refines Dyson's cyclone technology by adding rubber tips to the ends of the cones to filter out even the most miniscule dust particles.

Price

Handheld Dyson vacuums are priced at $150 to $250. Cordless models range from $200 to $500. Upright models can be found for around $300 to $500. Canister Dyson vacuums range in price from roughly $350 to $550.

FAQ

Q. Do Dyson vacuum heads work on different types of flooring?

A. Dyson vacuums, with the exception of handheld models, have self-adjusting cleaning heads. This means that they automatically change brush height when you go from one type of flooring to another. They can be used on both carpets and hard floors.

Q. What makes Dyson vacuums better than other, less expensive brands?

A. While there are a number of other great vacuum brands, Dyson vacuums stand out in a number of ways. They are easy to use, durable, come with an excellent warranty, and boast powerful suction. All Dyson vacuums are bagless for less hassle. In fact, Dyson made the first ever bagless vacuum.

Dyson vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum

Our take: A state-of-the-art upright vacuum with unparalleled suction power.

What we like: Superb suction lifts pet hair and debris from any floor surface. Allergy reduction technology without the hassle of filters.

What we dislike: A costly investment but worth it if it fits your budget.

Best bang for your buck: Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum

Our take: A lighter version of Dyson's best upright in a simple stick design.

What we like: More affordable than other Dyson models, with the same superior quality. Easy to use and easy to store.

What we dislike: Less suction power than other upright Dyson models. Battery requires charging after 20 minutes.

Choice 3: Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

Our take: Finally, a canister vacuum cleaner that's lightweight and easy to use.

What we like: Self-adjusts to avoid toppling, unlike traditional canister vacuums. Works around most obstacles.

What we dislike: Expensive but you get state-of-the-art quality.

