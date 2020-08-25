The best Dyson vacuum of 2020

As it's one of the biggest names in the field, you're certain to get quality when you buy a Dyson vacuum.

With powerful suction and the latest technological advances, Dyson vacuums are always ahead of the pack, but not all their products are equally matched.

It's important to choose the Dyson vacuum that's best suited to you and your individual needs.

Luckily, we've done the research so you don't have to. We've looked at the latest advances and chosen our top three Dyson vacuums of 2020, featuring two new favorites and one older model that still performs exceptionally.

Best Dyson vacuums of 2020

1. Dyson Ball Multi Floor II Upright Vacuum: You can't beat the performance of this powerful upright Dyson vacuum. It's a returning favorite due to its maneuverability, ease of use, and radial root cyclone technology.

2. Dyson V7 Trigger Cordless Hand Vacuum: This affordable Dyson vacuum is ideal for cleaning upholstery and cars. It's a new top pick for its impressive suction and decent battery life.

3. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: Despite its slim, sleek appearance, this newcomer to our top three is a powerhouse of a vacuum that makes light work of pet hair.

What you need to know before buying a Dyson vacuum

Perhaps the first factor to consider is what type of Dyson vacuum you want. Although there's still a place for classic upright vacuums with their impressive suction power and large cleaning paths, stick vacuums are becoming more popular in their place. Stick vacuums are extremely lightweight and maneuverable and are easy to convert to take on stairs, in crevices, and other hard-to-clean areas. Although less popular, you also have the option of canister and handheld vacuums.

Dyson offers both corded and cordless vacuums. In the past, cordless vacuums suffered from a lack of suction power, but thanks to the latest advances in lithium ion batteries, top-end cordless vacuums can rival the performance of comparable corded models. They may cost a little more, but we think it's worth spending extra for the convenience of a cordless vacuum. You can use it anywhere with no need to change outlets when you get to the end of the power cord.

If you choose a cordless model, check out the runtime. Basic models can last for around 30 minutes before they need recharging, where top models can last for an hour.

Dyson vacuums are on the high end of the price spectrum, which may put them out of some budgets, but they're worth it if you can afford them. Expect to pay anywhere from $200 for a handheld Dyson vacuum to $600 for a top-of-the-line stick vacuum.

FAQ

Q. Which Dyson vacuum should I choose if I have dogs or cats?

A. If you live with dogs, cats, or other free-roaming house pets, you need a vacuum that can pick up hair, dander, and deal with the extra dirt that your pets bring into the house. Any Dyson vacuums in the "Animal" series are specifically designed to deal with the rigors of cleaning up after pets. They have excellent filtration systems, suction good enough to clean up even tiny dirt and dander particles, and features such as the tangle-free turbine that prevents fur from tangling around the brushes.

Q. Are Dyson vacuums loud?

A. Due to their powerful suction, Dyson vacuums are often slightly louder than similar but less powerful models from other brands, though the incredible cleaning power is worth the tradeoff. If you're concerned about noise, cordless Dyson vacuums are generally quieter than corded models.

In-depth reviews for best Dyson vacuums

Best of the best: Dyson Ball Multi Floor II Upright Vacuum

What we like: Thanks to its radial root cyclone technology, it cleans deeply and captures an exceptional amount of microscopic dust. It performs excellently on all floor surfaces.

What we dislike: It's quite heavy, though easy to maneuver.

Best bang for your buck: Dyson V7 Trigger Cordless Hand Vacuum

What we like: A compact yet extremely powerful hand vac that's great for those little messes. It comes with a direct drive cleaning head plus a crevice tool.

What we dislike: The dust container has a small capacity.

Choice 3: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

What we like: This vacuum cleans deeply despite being cordless. Its powerful battery runs for 60 minutes between charges. Advanced whole machine filtration system.

What we dislike: Expect a significantly lower runtime on the highest power setting.

