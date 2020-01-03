The best Dyson stick vacuum

If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line stick vacuum cleaner that's lightweight, reliable, and surprisingly powerful, you can't go wrong with any of Dyson's offerings. Stick vacuums are compact and lightweight, and they're battery-operated, eliminating the stress of a cord.

There are a wide range of Dyson stick vacuums to fit everyone's budget and cleaning needs. Check out our buying guide to learn more about the models available and find reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the powerful Dyson V8 Animal, easily pulls dirt from the depths of your carpet.

Considerations when choosing Dyson stick vacuums

Battery

Since all of Dyson's stick vacuum cleaners run exclusively on a rechargeable battery, it's important to note that each individual model has a runtime of anywhere between 20 to 60 minutes of use per charge.

Suction

Dyson somehow manages to squeeze a little more suction power into each model they release, so if the ability to deep clean surfaces is important, you may want a newer stick vacuum.

Weight

Dyson stick vacuums only weigh between five and seven pounds, but even so, a lighter model is that much easier to carry around your home, especially if you have to clean a larger area.

Features

Allergy-friendly HEPA filter

The implementation of a HEPA filter ensures that your Dyson stick vacuum keeps 99.97% of stray particles from escaping back into the air, making these premium cleaning machines a fantastic option for anyone dealing with asthma or severe allergies.

Emptying

One of the universally great things about the design of Dyson stick vacuums is that users can effortlessly empty the entire dustbin without worrying about coming into contact with the dirt inside. All of their vacuums support this hygienic feature, and disposing of the debris you've collected is as simple as pointing the canister into the trash and pressing a button.

Accessories

Each of Dyson's stick vacuum cleaners includes at least a handful of swappable cleaning accessories, and buying a model bundled with an attachment that's certain to see plenty of use is a much better deal than purchasing the tool separately. Some of Dyson's best cleaning accessories include the universally handy crevice tool, High Torque cleaning head for deep cleaning carpets, and the soft dusting brush.

Price

You can find a variety of Dyson stick vacuum cleaners available anywhere from $250 to $750. Expect pricier models to incorporate additional impressive features such as a more powerful suction, multiple suction modes, and a wider array of included cleaning accessories.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my Dyson vacuum's filter?

A. Dyson is known for creating premium hypoallergenic filters that trap an impressive level of dust and particles, but to keep them at their best, regularly remove the filter and run it under cold water until the water runs clean. Let the filter dry for at least 24 hours before inserting the clean filter back into your vacuum.

Q. The blockage indicator LED on my Dyson stick vacuum is flashing. What do I do?

A. Unclogging a blockage is a simple process. Shut off your vacuum, remove its cleaner head and wand attachments, and remove any apparent debris from the neck and airway of each accessory. Clean out the dustbin before using the vacuum again.

Dyson stick vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: Moderately priced for a Dyson and every bit as powerful and versatile as you would expect it to be, the V8 Animal effortlessly cuts through dust across all surfaces.

What we like: Lightweight. Up to 40 minutes of battery life per charge. Easy to switch into floor vacuum mode. Effortlessly empty its dustbin without touching debris. Surprisingly powerful.

What we dislike: Attachments are vital for picking up pet fur from fabric surfaces.

Best bang for your buck: Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: Relatively inexpensive and easy to customize to fit your cleaning needs, this powerful handheld is a great buy for cleaning smaller areas.

What we like: Thirty minutes of use on a full charge. Strong suction across all surfaces. Easy to empty dustbin. Has normal and Max suction levels. Great for cleaning high areas.

What we dislike: You won't get more than 20 minutes of runtime if you use a motorized accessory.

Choice 3: Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: It's easy to be won over by the V10's impressive battery life, highly adaptable design, and convenient Boost mode, especially when you need to tackle a huge mess.

What we like: Extra-large dustbin. Trio of convenient suction modes, including intense Boost mode. Up to an hour of battery life. Excellent filtration system. Includes plenty of tools.

What we dislike: It's no surprise that Dyson's strongest handheld vacuum is a pricey one.

