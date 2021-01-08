The best duck decoy

When you’re hunting ducks, being able to catch them by surprise is half the battle. Ducks feel safer when gathered in a group, so you can give them a false sense of security by using duck decoys. These realistic-looking faux ducks float on the water, allowing ducks flying overhead to spot them. The decoys encourage the ducks to land in the water, where you can take aim at them during your hunt. However, duck decoys must look and move just right for the ducks to fall for them.

Our buying guide is chock-full of tips to help you find the best duck decoys for your next hunting trip. We’ve also included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top choice from Dakota Decoy, which includes 12 decoys with different head styles that are easy to transport.

Considerations when choosing duck decoys

Materials

Duck decoys can be made of various materials. They differ in how they perform and how long they last.

Wood decoys are highly durable and look very realistic on the water. They’re pretty heavy and cost more than other decoys. They may require repainting from time to time.Foam decoys are usually the most affordable and lightweight option. They aren’t very durable. Fortunately, you can find some foam decoys with a resin or plastic coating to help them last longer.Resin decoys are both durable and lightweight, so they float well and don’t fade as quickly. They’re not very expensive, either. They can leak somewhat easily.Plastic decoys are incredibly affordable and extremely lightweight. They aren’t the most durable and dent and fade easily.Cork decoys hold up better than foam decoys and float well, but they can be pretty expensive. They’re heavy and often require repainting.



Positions

Duck decoys come in sets with multiple decoys. The ducks are in different positions to give them a more realistic appearance to real fowl that might be in the area.

Some common decoy positions include:

Sleeping duck decoys usually have their head positioned backward and tucked beneath a wing. They help convince real ducks that the area is calm and peaceful.Feeding duck decoys, sometimes called tippers, consist of just the bottom part of the duck to give the appearance that it’s feeding beneath the water. They can also help convince ducks that the area is safe because feeding doesn’t occur when ducks sense a nearby predator.Preening duck decoys have heads bent back toward their feathers to look like they’re smoothing their feathers.Waking decoy ducks are in an upright position to give the appearance that they’re keeping an eye out for predators.



Features

Realism

The more realistic duck decoys are, the more effective they are at attracting ducks. Those with fine details are usually your best bet.

Be careful with decoys that are hyper-realistic — you might confuse them with real ducks and accidentally take a shot at them.

Weight

It’s essential to consider the weight of all your decoys combined so you know how easy it will be to carry them to your hunting site. Plastic and foam decoys are the lightest, with cork and wood decoys usually being the heaviest.

You can load plastic and foam decoys in the same bag without worrying about them damaging one another, but you shouldn’t throw all your wooden decoys in the same bag or they may suffer damage.

Keel

Some decoys contain a weight that helps them right themselves in the water. These are known as solid-keel decoys.

Water keel decoys rely on water inside them for balance. They’re lighter than solid-keel models but require emptying after each use. They’re also more prone to tipping over.

Spread

The number of decoys you employ is known as the spread, and the ideal number depends on where you’re hunting and how you like to hunt. For most hunters, having four to six decoys is enough when just starting out.

Drakes and hens

It’s a good idea to have a mix of male and female decoys. Male ducks are known as drakes, while female ducks are called hens. Having groups of hens can attract male ducks early in the hunting season, while using a few groups of mated pairs can help attract real duck pairs.

Size

Decoys typically come in standard, magnum, and super magnum sizes. Larger ducks are easier to see, so they may attract more ducks to your hunting spot, but they may scare off shy or nervous ducks. Balance the decoy size with the size of the body of water you’re hunting in as well.

Movement

The movement of decoys on the water affects how realistic they look. Their movement is influenced by their material, weight, and shape. Models that are too light bob, making them look less realistic.

Some decoys allow you to control their movement via a remote control or string, so they look more realistic. This can be particularly helpful if you hunt on still water.

Price

You can pay $10 to $13 for sets of lower-quality duck decoys. If you want the highest quality decoys with incredibly realistic details, expect to pay $30 to $100 for a set.

FAQ

Q. How should I clean a duck decoy?

A. The best way to clean decoys is with a mix of tire cleaner and water. Prop them up against a fence so you can spray them from all angles. Allow them to dry overnight before using them again.

Q. How many duck decoys should I bring on a hunting trip?

A. If you aren’t using a boat for hunting, it’s best to bring 15 to 18 decoys to avoid weighing yourself down. If you have a boat, you can bring 20 or more decoys.

Duck decoys we recommend

Best of the best: Dakota Decoy X-Treme Flocked Drake Head Mallards

Our take: Highly detailed, realistic decoys with weighted keels that are perfect for serious hunters.

What we like: Includes 12 decoys with six different head styles. Painted details are extremely realistic. Durable construction.

What we dislike: Can be somewhat difficult to connect the heads to the bodies. Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Avian-X Top Flight Flocked Black Duck Decoy

Our take: A set of lovely, realistic black duck decoys.

What we like: Keel design allows for realistic movement. Includes six ducks with three different head positions. Offers incredibly realistic details.

What we dislike: Decoys are so realistic that they can be mistaken for real ducks.

Choice 3: Flambeau Classic Wood Duck Decoy

Our take: A solid set of wooden decoys that perform well at an affordable price point.

What we like: Weighted keel for excellent movement on the water. Includes six ducks, with four drakes and two hens. Excellent durability in all types of weather.

What we dislike: Ducks are somewhat large, though they’re pretty realistic on the water.

