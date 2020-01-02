The best duck call

Hunting waterfowl as a pastime goes back centuries, and while some of the hunting technology has advanced considerably, one tool has remained constant: the handheld duck call. To attract their prey, hunters blow air into either a single-reed or double-reed duck call to mimic various duck sounds.

While some hunters prefer classic wood calls, others opt for more modern acrylic or polycarbonate calls. Whether you're a novice hunter or a pro, we've got you covered in this shopping guide on today's market of duck calls. We've also included our top picks at the end of this article, like the premium Duck Commander Triple Threat Duck Call, which is both accurate and effective.

Considerations when choosing duck calls

Single vs. double reed

Every duck call contains at least one reed that vibrates and produces sound when air is blown into the instrument. Single-reed calls require that the hunter adds some voice (but less air) to produce the call. Although hunters must mimic a duck sound with their voice, these calls allow for a larger range of sounds.

Double-reed calls make a raspy sound produced from the two reeds rubbing together as air is blown in. These require more air to operate (but less voice) and have a narrower range of sounds. Also, be aware that the two reeds can stick together in frigid temperature.

Materials

Historically, duck calls are made from wood. Woodwind duck calls are still popular today with purists and close-up duck hunters for their mellower and softer call. However, wood is porous and can absorb moisture, causing the instrument to swell, so these calls must be dismantled after each use to dry.

Polycarbonate calls are made from a type of plastic that produces a sound somewhere between a soft and sharp call. Sharp calls are produced by high-density acrylic. Acrylic calls are well suited for open-water calls and, unlike wood calls, they don't absorb any water or moisture.

Volume

Depending on your environment, different volumes and pitches are required to travel long or short distances. For instance, on an open lake or big river, you'll want a call with a greater volume and higher pitch so that it can travel across a greater distance. For enclosed areas, like wooded ponds, you'll need a call with a lower volume and lower pitch.

Types of duck calls

Open-water: For open, large, and windy locations, an open-water call is your best bet. It has a high volume that can call in migrating ducks from across a wide area.

Timber: For forested, closed-in locales, a timber call is a quieter call for calmer weather and environs.

Cut-down: To produce loud, distinctive calls, cut-down calls are gaining in popularity. They get their name from hunters who trimmed or "cut down" the reeds of their calls to produce greater volume and more pitch range.

Price

Polycarbonate calls are the least expensive calls, as they are mostly mass produced, and they range in price from $5 to $15. Mid-range calls are usually wood or acrylic and cost between $20 and $50. Fine-tuned or custom-tuned duck calls cost between $50 and $100.

FAQ

Q. What are some calling techniques I can use with my duck call?

A. Popular calls to make are the "quack," the "feed," and the "comeback" call. The quack is a short, sharp call with a hard "k" punctuated at the end of the note. The feed is a rapid sequence of short notes, varying in pitch to mimic the sound of ducks feeding. The comeback (also known as the "hail") call is loud and long, amplified to attract ducks at a distance.

Q. What happens if I drop my duck call into the water?

A. As long as it's acrylic or polycarbonate, it won't damage the unit. However if your instrument is made of wood, it needs to be disassembled and dried completely before reassembling.

Duck calls we recommend

Best of the best: Duck Commander's Triple Threat Duck Call

Our take: Featuring a unique triple-reed design, this premium call produces accurate all-around sounds.

What we like: Can produce a unique range of sounds from low to high pitches, mimicking different-aged hens. Durable polycarbonate construction. Easy to blow.

What we dislike: The three reeds can freeze up in cold temperatures.

Best bang for your buck: Primos' 829 Shaker Duck Call

Our take: A high-quality feeder call that's not too high of a price.

What we like: Unique shaker design creates the feeding sound of multiple ducks without requiring you to blow into it. Easy to use; just shake.

What we dislike: Not much versatility, with raspy sound produced.

Choice 3: Flambeau's Outdoors Lohman Gold Series Duck Call

Our take: A budget-friendly, good-looking call for hails and feeding chuckles.

What we like: Gold exterior is attractive and scratch-resistant. Versatile; produces all-around calls. Extra loud.

What we dislike: Requires practice and fine-tuning to make the call you need.

