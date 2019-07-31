The best dual fuel range

A dual fuel range combines the close control of gas burners with the convenience of an electric oven. Although popular with chefs and other professionals, a dual fuel range is great for enthusiastic home cooks, too.

This guide is designed to teach you more about dual fuel ranges so you can choose the right model for you. Our top pick is the GE Cafe 30-Inch Slide-in Dual Fuel Range, which features six large burners and a drop-in griddle.

Considerations when choosing dual fuel ranges

Oven

Dual fuel ranges have electric ovens. While the majority feature a single oven, some larger models have two, either side by side or one above the other. You'll also need to decide whether you'd prefer a convection oven or a conventional oven. Convection ovens use fans to circulate air around food in the oven, giving you quick, even results. It's a great function but can take a bit of getting used to if you usually cook with a conventional oven.

Burners

All dual fuel ranges have gas burners (hence the "dual fuel" label). Gas burners give you greater control overheat levels than electric cooktops, responding instantly when you turn the heat up or down. Check how many burners there are on any ranges you're considering and whether they're sealed or not. Sealed burners are easier to clean but slightly less powerful.

Size

The standard width of a range is 30 inches, so if you're slotting your new range into an existing space, it's likely that this is the space you have to work with (though you should always measure to double-check). However, you can also find wider-than-average 36- or 48-inch ranges, which are useful if you regularly cook for large groups.

Features

Oven settings: Some ovens simply let you set the temperature manually, but others feature a range of preprogrammed oven settings, such as a pizza setting, baking setting, or self-clean setting.

Under-oven drawer: If there's a drawer under your oven, it may have one of two functions: in some cases, it's simply designed for storage, holding cookie sheets and baking pans, but on higher-end ranges it may be a warming drawer, which can be used to keep food warm before serving or for proofing dough.

Dual fuel range prices

Dual fuel ranges aren't cheap. Even basic models cost around $1,500, but the most expensive options can cost over $10,000. Expect to pay between $2,000 and $4,000 for a decent dual fuel range for home use.

FAQ

Q. Do I need some kind of ventilation with my dual fuel range?

A. It's wise to have some type of ventilation near your range to avoid excess moisture from cooking making your kitchen damp or moldy. The most common option is a range hood, which should be installed over the top of your cooker. You may already have one in place if you're replacing an existing range that sat in the same spot. Some ranges also have downdraft ventilation built in, or you can install a microwave over your range with a ventilation mechanism on its underside.

Q. Can a dual fuel range cause carbon monoxide poisoning?

A. Any gas appliance has a small chance of causing carbon monoxide poisoning if faulty or not installed properly, but modern appliances tend to have safety mechanisms that make this unlikely. Even so, we'd highly recommend buying a carbon monoxide detector for your home.

Dual fuel ranges we recommend

Best of the best: GE Cafe 30-Inch Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

Our take: If you're regularly cooking for a crew, this six-burner range offers excellent value when you consider the quality and features.

What we like: Includes six burners and an integrated cast iron griddle. Convection oven cooks quickly and easily. WiFi compatible to control from your phone. Warming drawer beneath the oven.

What we dislike: Can be tricky to clean burners.

Best bang for your buck: GE Profile 5.6-Cubic-Foot Slide-In Smart Dual Fuel Range

Our take: With plenty of burners, edge-to-edge cooking, reversible grill/griddle, and convection oven, this range is ideal for the keen cook.

What we like: Touchscreen control panel gives you plenty of cooking options for the oven. Internal temperature probe. Connects to WiFi. Self-cleaning option.

What we dislike: Oven can be slow to preheat.

Choice 3: Verona 36" Pro-Style Dual Fuel Range

Our take: This extra-large range is ideal for anyone who regularly cooks for large groups, or even for light professional use.

What we like: The two convection ovens are controlled independently, so you can cook foods at two different temperatures. Extra-large central burner. Broiler option.

What we dislike: Won't fit in a standard range-size spot.

