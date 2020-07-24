The best DSLR camera of 2020

A DSLR camera provides significant upgrades in image quality over what you can find with a smartphone camera or a simple point-and-shoot camera.

If you need images that are suitable to print in a variety of shooting conditions, the DSLR camera can deliver. This is expensive gear, but it does the job in impressive fashion.

To give you the latest information on DSLR cameras, we've taken a close look at the current products in the market. We've included a couple of longstanding top picks, as well as a new budget-priced model for your consideration.

Best DSLR cameras of 2020

1. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame DSLR Camera: This outstanding model returns to our top spot. With its full-frame image sensor, advanced photographers are able to create amazing images and completely control the final photograph using its multiple settings.

2. Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera: This new entry on our list is the perfect pick for a first DSLR that won't break the bank.

3. Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera: The D7500, a long-standing favorite of ours, is an ideal camera for intermediate-level photographers.

Jump to the bottom of this article for more information on each model.

What to know before buying a DSLR camera

When comparing DSLR cameras, pay close attention to the image sensor inside the camera. This is the light-sensitive chip that measures light from the scene traveling through the lens. A DSLR camera usually will consist of one of two physical sizes of image sensors.

APS-C: The APS-C size image sensor is quite a bit larger in physical size than the image sensor that you'd find in a smartphone camera, meaning it will deliver sharp images, especially in low-light conditions.

Full-frame: The full-frame image sensor is the largest sensor in physical size that you'll find in a standard consumer or pro-level DSLR camera. Its image quality is outstanding, which does result in a larger price point.



DSLR cameras vary widely in price. An entry-level model can cost as little as $400, while high-end models run $5,000 or more. You'll also have expenses for extra lenses, a flash unit, a memory card, and other gear.

An entry-level DSLR will have an APS-C image sensor. It gives someone new to photography or someone looking to upgrade from a simple camera the ability to begin shooting sharp-looking photos immediately.

An intermediate-level DSLR usually has an APS-C image sensor, and it steps up from the entry-level model in terms of processing speed and low-light photo capability. This type of DSLR usually works better for someone with at least a little bit of photography experience. It's not a pro-level camera, but it still delivers strong image quality.

The advanced DSLR will have a full-frame image sensor that delivers outstanding low-light results, as well as an extremely fast image processor. This style of camera is expensive with multiple advanced settings, and an inexperienced photographer will struggle to fully utilize its features.

FAQ

Q. What is the best use for a DSLR camera?

A. Those who need better image quality for making high-end prints will want a DSLR camera. Those who only want to share quick photos on social media can survive with a smartphone camera.

Q. Why are DSLR cameras so expensive?

A. A DSLR has a high-quality image sensor, lens, and image processor, allowing it to create excellent photographs, even in poor lighting. This manufacturing quality commands a high price point.

In-depth reviews for best DSLR cameras

Best of the best: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame DSLR Camera

What we like: For intermediate and advanced photographers who are looking for maximum control over their shots, the full-frame image sensor in this model delivers impressive quality.

What we dislike: The 5D is very expensive. Beginner-level photographers will struggle to use this model to its fullest.

Best bang for your buck: Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera

What we like: As a budget-priced DSLR camera, the D3500 is easy to use. It also has plenty of features that allow a beginner photographer to control the shot as much as desired, while learning more about photography.

What we dislike: Not the best choice for advanced photographers who need premium image quality.

Choice 3: Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera

What we like: The D7500 has multiple advanced features that make photography more enjoyable, such as a tiltable LCD screen, a 51-point autofocus system, and 4K video recording resolution.

What we dislike: Only has an APS-C size image sensor, so it can't compete with full-frame DSLRs for image quality.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.