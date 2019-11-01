The best dryer

A new dryer is an important investment, especially considering that it's a machine you may use on a nearly daily basis.

When choosing a dryer, there are a few main features to consider. Dryers come in a range of sizes and capacities. In addition, they vary greatly in their efficiency options and customization features.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. At the end of this article, we talk about a few of our favorites, like the Maytag 8.8-Cubic-Foot Electric Vented Dryer, which has an advanced moisture sensor, meaning each load time is optimized by automatically adjusting the heat.

Considerations when choosing dryers

Comparing electric and gas dryers

Electric dryers

Electric dryers are less expensive than gas dryers, which makes them ideal for those who are shopping on a budget. They also plug directly into a regular outlet. Despite the up-front savings, electric dryers are less energy efficient, so they'll have a negative impact on your energy bill.

Gas dryers

Gas dryers are more energy efficient than electric dryers. Since they tend to reach drying temperature more quickly, your overall laundry time is also reduced with quicker drying. However, gas dryers need both a natural gas hookup and an outlet to operate. They also cost significantly more than electric dryers.

Dryer features to consider

Controls

Dryer controls can include knobs, buttons, or touchscreens. More than anything, though, you'll want to find a model that is easy to operate. It's also important to choose a model with reliable controls that work -- which includes a functional touchscreen or knobs that turn without any difficulty. Once controls begin to malfunction, your drying choices become very limited.

Size

Dryers are either compact, regular-size, or oversized:

Compact dryers are ideal for small spaces like studio apartments, dorms, and RVs. They only handle small loads at a time.

Regular-size dryers are ideal for homes with multiple people and can handle a decent load to accommodate the laundry needs of a family.

Oversized dryers are designed for those who do a lot of laundry on a daily basis. Not only do they have larger capacities, but they also tend to be more reliable.

Drying modes

Basic dryers have a fairly limited assortment of drying modes. If you'd like more options on drying your clothing, though, you might want to consider models with wrinkle-guards or steam functions. Some dryers are also designed with drying modes dedicated to specific items, like towels.

Bonus features

In premium dryers, you'll find a range of bonus features that truly improve your overall drying experience. There are modes for sanitizing that keep bacteria and dirt at bay, as well as moisture sensors that automatically adjust to each load. Top-of-the-line dryers are equipped with smart features. These are operated through your smartphone with companion apps or through home assistants like Alexa.

Price

A basic or compact dryer costs around $400 but won't have any bells and whistles. Midrange dryers come in at $400 to $900 and typically have more efficient designs and dryer settings. High-end models cost $1,000 and above, and some models in this range have smart features and advanced features like moisture sensors and rapid dry settings.

FAQ

Q. My dryer "dances" around the floor when it's on. Is this normal?

A. No, and you should check to see that neither the drum nor any internal components are throwing off its center of gravity. It's also important to get the movement to stop for safety reasons. If things get scary, you can always unplug it.

Q. How long should a dryer last?

A. It really depends on how well you maintain it, which could help it last over 10 years for the average model. With that said, it may require occasional service and minor repairs.

Dryers we recommend

Best of the best: Maytag's 8.8-Cubic-Foot Electric Vented Dryer

Our take: Broad range of 10 dryer settings that includes small loads and santization. Multiple door-installation options.

What we like: See-through door, high-efficiency functionality, and eco-friendly settings.

What we dislike: A lot of bells and whistles -- not ideal if you want a simple, affordable dryer.

Best bang for your buck: Magic Chef's Compact 2.6-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer

Our take: Compact option with quality performance ideal for small spaces or RV living.

What we like: See-through door lets you monitor your drying. Has moisture sensing and eco-friendly settings.

What we dislike: Can only handle very small loads. Very limited features.

Choice 3: Panda's 3.7-Cubic-Foot Compact Dryer

Our take: Affordable and convenient compact dryer known for its reliability.

What we like: Quiet operation. Does a good job at drying small loads. Easy to fit in small spaces.

What we dislike: Not as powerful as it could be, so drying takes a bit longer.

