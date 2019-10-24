If you use a whiteboard at work or just for fun, you're going to need some dry erase markers to write on it. Dry erase marker sets ensure you always have a spare ready and that you have markers in a variety of colors for whatever you're writing.

Our buying guide contains all the information you need to choose the best dry erase marker set. We selected EXPO Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers as our favorite -- these quality skip-free markers include five colors in a set and write smoothly and clearly.

Considerations when choosing dry erase marker sets

Tip style

The majority of dry erase markers either have chisel tips or bullet tips. Chisel tips are angled so you can either use the narrowest point to make thin lines or the full tip to make thick lines. With a little skill and practice, you can produce a calligraphy-like effect with chisel-tip markers. Bullet-tip markers, on the other hand, can only produce thick lines. There's less margin for error, but they're also less versatile. Although not as common, fine-tip dry erase markers are available if you only want to make fine markings on your whiteboard.

Colors

While you can find single-color sets, the majority of dry erase marker sets contain pens of several colors. Black, blue, red, and green are the most commonly found marker colors, but you can find some more exciting colors if you shop around.

Number in set

Another important factor to consider is the number of markers you receive in a set. You can find small sets with just four or six markers or extra-large sets containing 30-plus markers. If you're just buying for yourself and you only use a whiteboard occasionally, a small set will do just fine. On the other hand, you probably want a large set if you're in charge of ordering supplies for your classroom or office.

Features

Visible ink level

Some dry erase markers are designed to show you how much ink is remaining so you know when you're running out and will need a new pen.

Built-in eraser

You can find dry erase markers with erasers built into the lid. These are small and aren't much help when erasing a full board of text, but they are useful for correcting small mistakes.

Low odor

Dry erase markers can have a strong chemical odor that many people find unpleasant, but you can avoid this by choosing a low-odor option.

Price

Dry erase marker sets vary in price depending on the number of pens in a set and the quality of the markers. Sets can cost from $5 to $30, between $0.30 and $1 per marker.

FAQ

Q. What color of dry erase marker shows up best on a whiteboard?

A. If you're a teacher or you need to use dry erase markers in presentations at work or school, you need to know which colors show up most clearly on a whiteboard so everyone can see what you've written. Black and dark blue are the safest bets, but if you choose quality markers with intense colors, they should all be readable from the back of the room.

Q. Are dry erase markers suitable for children?

A. Some dry erase markers aren't suitable for use by young children because they contain alcohol or other ingredients that could be potentially harmful if the business end of the marker ends up in a child's mouth. Dry erase markers labeled as nontoxic should be safe for kids to use.

Dry erase marker sets we recommend

Best of the best: EXPO's Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers

Our take: A set of 32 chisel tip tip markers that includes blue, black, red, green, and purple.

What we like: Can be used for thick or thin lettering. Low odor. Ink dries quickly and is easy to erase. Writes on whiteboards, glass, and other non-porous surfaces.

What we dislike: Some users complain the colors show up too pale.

Best bang for your buck: Hestya's Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers

Our take: These fine markers are great for writing on compact whiteboards or for drawing, but may not be thick enough to be seen way across the room.

What we like: Built-in eraser in the lid. 24 markers included in black, blue, green, red, and yellow. Affordable price. Ink shows up well and dries quickly.

What we dislike: Erasers easily pulled off lids.

Choice 3: BIC's Intensity Advanced Dry Erase Marker

Our take: Designed to give you strong, intense colors that show up clearly from a distance.

What we like: The chisel tip provides more versatility than bullet tip options. Set contains 12 markers of assorted bright colors.

What we dislike: These pens don't show up as vibrantly on glass.

