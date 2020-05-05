The best dry bag

Whether you're on a long hike and get caught in a downpour or you're enjoying a trip out on the water, it's a huge pain when your bag gets wet and your belongings soaked through. When you use a dry bag, you keep the offending water out and don't need to deal with a soggy sweater or wet sandwiches.

This guide to dry bags contains all the basic information you need to help you with your purchase. We've even included some recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, Earth Pak's Waterproof Dry Bag, which comes in various colors and has a secure, watertight closure.

Considerations when choosing dry bags

Material

Waterproof dry bags are made from either solid vinyl or heavy-duty nylon with a waterproof coating.

Vinyl (which includes PVC) is naturally waterproof and effective at keeping water out, plus it's thick and highly durable, though it can be heavy.

Nylon isn't naturally waterproof and therefore requires a waterproof coating. This is more accurately water-resistant and will wear away over the years. This type of dry bag is better if you just need splash or shower resistance rather than a bag that can keep water out even when submerged.

Capacity

A dry bag's capacity is usually given in liters (L) and can range anywhere from 2L to 60L or more. We recommend 20L to 30L for day trips or single night trips (if you tend to pack light), as they fit a towel, a change of clothes, some snacks or a light meal, and a few other basics. Larger 50L or 60L bags are best for multi-day trips or if you're packing for the whole family.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

Double-check whether your chosen dry bag is fully waterproof or simply water-resistant. Waterproof dry bags keep the contents totally dry, even if the bag gets soaked through, whereas water-resistant dry bags can only stand up to light rain showers or a handful of splashes.

Features

Closure

Dry bags must have a certain type of closure in order to keep water out. This generally consists of a velcro strip or heavy-duty zipper across the top, which must then be folded over several times, and then secured up top with a plastic clip to keep it properly folded over. It's important to follow the closure directions carefully or your bag might not stay watertight.

Pockets

Some dry bags have an exterior pocket or two to give your quicker access to items you might need regularly, such as your keys and wallet. Remember these pockets are usually only splash-proof or water-resistant, not fully waterproof.

Price

Dry bags vary in price depending on size and overall quality and can cost anywhere from $10 to $100. The majority, however, retail between $25 and $50.

FAQ

Q. Do dry bags have any padding inside to protect my belongings?

A. The vast majority of dry bags are unlined, so they won't protect fragile items from drops or knocks. If you're going out for a fast-paced day of water-based activities, it's best to leave any breakable items at home. However, if you must take something fragile with you on your travels, try wrapping it in a towel or sweater to offer some impact protection.

Q. Who needs a dry bag?

A. Dry bags are most commonly used by people engaging in water sports, such as kayaking or waterskiing, as you can take supplies with you without risking them getting wet if you bail out or your bag gets seriously splashed. They're also great for days at the beach or lake or for camping trips when there's a chance of rain.

Dry bags we recommend

Best of the best: Earth Pak's Waterproof Dry Bag

Our take: An extremely popular dry bag that comes in a range of sizes from 10L to 55L.

What we like: Secure, watertight closure. Eight color choices available. Larger bags come with two straps to evenly distribute weight.

What we dislike: May let water in if submerged for long periods.

Best bang for your buck: Unigear's Dry Bag

Our take: Not as rugged as top brands but an affordable choice that's perfect for occasional use.

What we like: Fully welded seams. Wide range of sizes from 2L to 40L. Separate waterproof phone case included for double protection. A range of color options.

What we dislike: Can leak if you don't roll it just right.

Choice 3: Skog Å Kust's DrySåk

Our take: A highly durable dry bag that performs exceptionally and is available in 10L and 20L capacities.

What we like: Fully waterproof with welded seams. Made from heavy-duty PVC. Splash-proof front pocket for easy access. Adjustable and removable carry strap.

What we dislike: Some buyers wish it came in larger sizes.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.