The best drugstore purple shampoo

If you have blonde or silver hair, maintaining your color can be challenging. To keep brassiness at bay, it’s smart to add a drugstore purple shampoo to your hair-care routine.

Unlike regular shampoo, purple shampoo is formulated to lift or neutralize brassy tones. It minimizes the blue tint that platinum blonde and silver hair often gets and prevents warmer-toned blondes from becoming too orangey. Another perk of purple shampoos is UV protection, in which formulas coat hair to filter out UV rays to prevent sun-related color changes.

If you’re wondering which drugstore purple shampoo is best for your hair, read our buying guide. We’re also sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, Kick Active Purple Shampoo. It earns praise from colorists and consumers for its brassiness-banishing formula that delivers results after just one shampoo.

Considerations when choosing drugstore purple shampoos

Hair color

The blonde spectrum is diverse, so it comes as no surprise that purple shampoo affects each type of blonde tone differently.

Those with cool-toned hair, including platinum, silver, or gray are best served by darker purple shampoos that draw out cool blue undertones. Warmer blondes, such as golden, honey, or strawberry tones do well with brighter purple shampoos to counteract brassiness.

Synthetic vs. natural ingredients

It’s always important to read the ingredients for any hair product, especially drugstore purple shampoos. Certain formulas contain synthetic ingredients that boast fast results in as little as a couple shampoos. However, they may have secondary effects like drying out or damaging hair. Formulas made with naturally derived extracts of iris or violet are far gentler on hair, but they may take weeks to deliver noticeable results.

Features

Moisturizers

Purple shampoos are known for drying out hair, even if they’re only used once a week. To counteract the dryness, many formulas add rich hydrating ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid to smooth strands and lock in moisture. Many nourishing purple shampoos are free of sulfates and parabens, ingredients that only contribute to the drying effect.

Problem fixers

It’s common for purple shampoos to offer additional benefits beyond keeping coloring in check. Those infused with citric acid, for example, are effective at removing product buildup and dandruff. Protein-rich purple shampoos are ideal for protecting strands that are weaker due to processing and heat styling. Varieties infused with argan oil, olive oil, shea butter, or grapefruit extract add shine to hair.

Sun protection

Many purple shampoos include UV filters to protect hair from sun-related damage. In fact, prolonged UV exposure dries out hair and can over-lighten blonde and silver tones. For that reason, these formulas are recommended for those who spend considerable time outdoors.

Price

Many entry-level drugstore purple shampoos cost $10 and below, though results are hit or miss. Mid-range options cost closer to $15 and offer better results with far less dryness. The most expensive drugstore purple shampoos cost around $20, though they tout an extensive list of benefits including protection, hydration, and color balancing.

FAQ

Q. How often should I use drugstore purple shampoo?

A. Many colorists and stylists advise against using purple shampoo for every wash because the formulas are extremely drying and may damage weak or brittle strands. Instead, it’s best to use purple shampoo once every two or three washes — you get all the benefits without drying out your hair.

Q. Should I use a purple conditioner in addition to purple shampoo?

A. If you seek dramatic anti-brass or color balancing results, then yes. Otherwise, expert colorists recommend following purple shampoo with a hydrating conditioner, including leave-in conditioner, to counteract the drying effect.

Drugstore purple shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Kick Active Purple Shampoo

Our take: Extends the vibrancy of blonde, silver, and gray hair by lifting brassy tones.

What we like: Adds fullness and body to hair. Coats strands with UV protection to minimize sun-related discoloration. One of few formulas that keeps hair silky smooth, especially when used with the matching conditioner.

What we dislike: Hard to lather up. Doesn’t offer dramatic cool-toned results some blondes expected.

Best bang for your buck: L’Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Blonde Shampoo

Our take: Budget-friendly formula for blonde hair that neutralizes brassiness without drying out hair.

What we like: Sulfate-free formula infused with iris botanicals. Non-stripping formula isn’t as harsh as other purple shampoos. Works well with platinum hair and won’t leave blue streaks. Keeps hair soft and shiny.

What we dislike: Major results are only seen after a few washes.

Choice 3: Joico Color-Balance Purple Shampoo

Our take: A potent formula that helps reduce orange and yellow tones, including for coarse and curly hair textures.

What we like: Effective formula that tones down the brassiness in drastic hair color changes. Keeps blue tones at bay in mature silver hair. Prevents warm-toned colors from getting darker or more orangey.

What we dislike: Somewhat difficult to lather and distribute throughout hair.

