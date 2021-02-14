The best drugstore CC cream

Color-correcting creams, called CC creams, are excellent multitaskers when it comes to your skin. Like foundations, they cover up red spots and blemishes and even out skin tone. Like tinted moisturizers, they contain hydrating ingredients. Many CC creams also provide SPF protection and anti-aging formulas.

If you don’t care for the thickness and heaviness of foundations but find tinted moisturizers too sheer, a CC cream is the happy medium. This buying guide covers CC creams you can affordably purchase at your drugstore. We’ve also included our favorites at the end; our top pick is the vitamin-packed Olay Total Effects Tone-Correcting CC Cream.

Considerations when choosing drugstore CC creams

Skin type

Drugstore CC creams vary somewhat in formula. If you have acne-prone or oily skin, select an oil-free or non-comedogenic CC cream. For dry or mature skin, select a more hydrating formula that contains hyaluronic acid. To target signs of aging, select a formula with age-defying antioxidants.

Coverage

Even though CC creams don’t offer as much coverage as foundations, some formulas are more pigmented than others. They typically come in sheer, light, and medium coverage. Sheer coverage evens out your skin tone but not much else. Light coverage can cover minor blemishes and dark spots. Medium coverage covers most dark spots and blemishes but not birthmarks or serious hyperpigmentation.

SPF

Most drugstore CC creams contain sun protection in ratings of SPF 15 to SPF 50. For daily protection, we recommend an SPF of 30. If you have sensitive skin, select a non-chemical mineral sunscreen with ingredients titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide.

Features

Shade range

Because drugstore CC creams don’t have as much pigmentation as a foundation, matching your skin tone exactly isn’t as important. In fact, some brands only offer two shades — like

“light” and “deep” — whereas others offer up to twelve shades. For more natural-looking makeup, we recommend selecting from a more inclusive shade range.

Finish

Many CC creams offer a luminous or glowy finish. This is ideal for mature or dull skin. However, if you have oily skin, you can find a drugstore CC cream with a matte finish so you don’t end up with unwanted shine. Satin or natural finishes are also available if you don’t like the dewy look that many CC creams offer.

Sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, you already know that many ingredients in skincare products can irritate your skin. Some brands offer sensitive skin formulas that are hypoallergenic and free of harsh additives. However, these may still contain fragrance, so read the label carefully.

Anti-aging

Drugstore CC creams are popular with mature skin types. Older skin tends to need more moisture and CC creams feature hydrating formulas. If you have aging skin, look for a cream with antioxidant vitamin C, which can boost collagen, fight free radicals, and brighten age spots. Vitamin E is another popular antioxidant that’s very hydrating for mature skin and adds glow.

Price

Drugstore CC creams range in price from $5 to $23. CC creams featuring anti-aging ingredients and higher SPF ratings start at $10.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to use a moisturizer if I use a CC cream?

A. Typically, yes. You should apply a moisturizer before your CC cream to create a smoother canvas. If you have dry skin, this is especially important; a CC cream probably won’t provide the amount of hydration your skin needs. For comprehensive skin protection, apply a sunscreen under your CC cream, even if it contains SPF.

Q. How do I apply a CC cream?

A. Apply your cream using clean fingers or a makeup sponge. Start at the center of your face and blend outwards. Apply extra CC cream on blemishes or dark spots and blend well.

Drugstore CC creams we recommend

Best of the best: Olay Total Effects Tone-Correcting CC Cream

Our take: A popular 7-in-1 CC cream with light to medium coverage.

What we like: Hydrating formula still feels light on the skin. Evens out and brightens skin tone. Packed with vitamins. Contains SPF 15.

What we dislike: Not appropriate for oily skin types.

Best bang for your buck: Covergirl Queen CC Cream

Our take: An inexpensive, oil-free CC cream from a favorite drugstore brand.

What we like: Lightweight formula doesn’t clog pores. Offers shades for medium and darker skin tones. Offers fuller coverage than other drugstore CC creams.

What we dislike: Doesn’t contain SPF.

Choice 3: Physicians Formula All-Over Blur Super CC Cream

Our take: A hypoallergenic formula that offers color correction for sensitive skin types.

What we like: Contains SPF 30. Free of 150-plus harsh chemicals. Hydrates and smooths fine lines. Hides redness. Lightweight formula allows your skin to breathe.

What we dislike: Fragrance may be too strong for very sensitive users.

