The best drug test of 2020

Many employers now require mandatory drug testing as part of the hiring process. Other institutions such as prisons or rehabilitation clinics can also order drug tests if they have a reasonable cause for concern.

Some adults may want to test themselves at home for the same substances an employer will test for at a later date to ensure they pass. It's also possible that a tester is seeking a second opinion after a positive result on a laboratory-grade test.

Some drug tests are designed to screen for one specific drug, while others can test for a wider variety of substances. More sophisticated hair follicle tests can even determine the level of a drug and how long it's been in the user's system.

We've made a few adjustments to our existing short list according to industry trends and other factors. Our top pick is still a single-panel THC test, but we've also added a more comprehensive 10-panel urine test for multiple substances.

Best drug tests of 2020

1. Easy@Home's Marijuana (THC) Single Drug Screen Test Kit: Our returning top pick provides results in as little as 60 seconds and uses lab-quality chemical agents and testing methods.

2. ÜTest's Instant THC Marijuana Single-Panel Home Drug Test: This returning choice is affordable, easy to use, and is highly sensitive to even minimal levels of THC in the sample.

3. Drug Abuse Control's 10-Panel Dip Drug Testing Kit: A newcomer to our short list, this comprehensive urine dip test can detect up to 10 different drugs in one sample.

What you need to know before buying a drug test

Most home drug tests require the same contributions as commercial versions. The subject of the test either urinates into a sterilized container, provides a saliva sample, or allows a few hair follicles to be removed for analysis. Strictly speaking, the administrator of the test must observe the subject at all times during the collection process to avoid any possibility of tampering or contamination. Using someone else's "clean" urine, for example, is a common ploy.

Drug tests are divided into panels, with each panel testing for traces of a specific illegal substance. A one-panel test may only test for THC, methamphetamines, or cocaine, while a 10-panel test reveals the presence of a wide array of drugs. Many of these tests are calibrated to meet the standards of workplace or medical drug tests, but others detect any form of the substance at a trace level. Some testers are seeking a straightforward yes/no result, while others may want more detailed information. A hair follicle test, which must be analyzed in a laboratory, yields the most detailed results.

Accuracy is also an important consideration when choosing a drug test. It's possible that certain foods, beverages, or legal medications can create a false-positive result. If enough time elapses between ingestion and testing, the test can produce a false negative. The testing conditions must also reduce the chances of sample contamination. Urine tests, often called dip tests, can provide quick results, but accuracy is an issue. A saliva test or cheek swab is less invasive than a urine test, but it can be contaminated. The most accurate test involves the removal of hair follicles, but this test is expensive and results can take time.

For those who plan on administering multiple drug tests, a urine dip kit containing single-panel strips can cost as little as $10 to $30. Saliva tests that detect multiple drugs can cost at least $20 for several collection vials, while top-end hair follicle collection kits cost at least $50 for a single test but with improved accuracy and multiple panels.

FAQ

Q. How quickly does marijuana show up on a home drug test after smoking it?

A. It depends on the testing method and sensitivity level, but THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can usually be detected one to three hours after ingestion. Other drugs may take longer to show up on standard urine drug tests.

Q. Can I legally order my 15-year-old to take a home drug test?

A. While minor children do have fewer legal rights than adults, demanding a drug test is still a significant invasion of privacy, and several pediatric associations advocate against the practice unless a treatment plan is also in place. Drug testing can also create trust issues between parents and children, so they should not be ordered without reasonable cause, such as changes in behavior, peer groups, or overall health. If you suspect your child is using illegal substances, you may want to arrange for a medical professional to perform the actual test.

In-depth reviews for best drug tests

Best of the best: Easy@Home's Marijuana (THC) Single Drug Screen Test Kit

What we like: FDA approved, with lab-quality chemical detectors. Results in as little as one minute. Affordable backup for commercial drug tests. False positives are rare.

What we dislike: Results can be hard to interpret. Both false positives and false negatives reported.

Best bang for your buck: ÜTest's Instant THC Marijuana Single-Panel Home Drug Test

What we like: Results available within minutes. Very sensitive to THC, reads below industry standard. Simple one-step testing process. Affordable price point for multiple tests.

What we dislike: Single-panel test limited to marijuana/THC. Instructions can be confusing.

Choice 3: Drug Abuse Control's 10-Panel Dip Drug Testing Kit

What we like: 10-panel test detects up to 10 different drugs. Urine dip test is easy to perform. Detects metabolites, evidence of previous drug use. Ideal for rehab centers, detention facilities, and workplaces.

What we dislike: False positives are a common complaint. Test indicators can be hard to read.

