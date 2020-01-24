The best drone under $100

You might think drones have to cost an arm and a leg, and that may have been the case before, but with every passing year, drone technology gets more advanced and less expensive. It's not hard to find a quality drone for any number of purposes for less than $100. However, if you're going to invest any amount of your hard-earned money in such a high-tech toy, you need to get the right model.

If you're ready to get a new drone for under $100, keep reading. Our helpful buying guide includes expert advice and even a few reviews at the end. Check out our top pick, Holy Stone F181C RC Quadcopter. It's so easy to control, you might just feel like a pro on your first try.

Considerations when choosing drones under $100

Construction

Beginners should try to find the most durable drone available in their price range, because novice flyers are more likely to have accidents than more experienced pilots. Small and lightweight drones are easy to transport and carry, but beware, as they are easily swayed in brisk winds as well. As with most other aspects of choosing a drone, balance is key.

Range

Range represents the distance a drone can fly away from the control device and still maintain a signal. Most drones under $100 have a shorter flight range, usually falling between 15 and 100 meters. The longer a drone's range, the more options you have for video and photos.

Controls

Drones costing less than $100 incorporate relatively basic controls, since this price range is populated mostly by beginners trying to get into the hobby of drone flying. "Headless mode" on many of these models helps orient the drone by ensuring that whatever direction the controller is pointing is the direction the drone is pointing.

Battery life

Battery life is one of the biggest factors in determining how much enjoyment you get out of your drone during any one session. While batteries don't last very long for most drones, those under $100 last for even less time. Many drones in this range can fly for only about 10 minutes before needing a recharge. Most drone batteries need to charge for between one and two hours before continuing to fly.

Features

Camera

The majority of drones under $100 include a camera of some sort, though not all do. The cameras included with these drones can usually take some decent photos and videos, but they won't be of the highest quality -- they start around 480 pixels and can reach up to 2 megapixels. Don't expect them to compete with the quality of a good smartphone camera.

One-key takeoff and landing

This is a good feature for beginners who are just learning the ropes. It allows the user to push a single button to launch the drone, rather than doing it manually with the controls. To land, you push the same button, which brings the drone safely back to earth with minimal effort.

Controller

A gaming console-style remote is the most common way to fly a drone. However, many drones are now replacing this type of controller with smartphone apps. One advantage of the app control style is that it allows the user to see what the drone sees in real time on the screen.

Extras

Some drones in this price range provide extras, including a battery charger, extra batteries, extra propellers, repair tools, or a carrying case.

Price

Most drones under $100 cost between $50 and $100. The majority of the drones in this range have similar features and characteristics. They tend to be basic beginner-style drones.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to have some sort of license to fly a drone?

A. That depends on a few factors. The first is where you plan to fly your drone. The second is the type of drone you have and what you plan to use it for. To be safe, you should check the latest FAA requirements. Recreational drones in safe areas shouldn't generally require a license, but check with the relevant local authorities, just to be safe.

Q. What's the major difference between drones under $100 and those over $100?

A. The biggest difference is that more expensive drones can fly longer, faster, and farther. They also tend to have professional cameras that can take the highest quality video and pictures, and some even have GPS and obstacle-sensing features.

Drones under $100 we recommend

Best of the best: Holy Stone's F181C RC Quadcopter

Our take: Easy-to-use controls make this one of the most fun drones on the market.

What we like: Headless mode makes controlling this copter a breeze. 720p HD camera. 100-meter range. 4GB Micro SD card included.

What we dislike: Camera struggles to connect to smartphone while in flight.

Best bang for your buck: LBLA's FPV Drone

Our take: A family-friendly option that's a great learning tool for kids.

What we like: Low price. Hover mode. 3D VR compatible.

What we dislike: 480p HD camera is just average.

Choice 3: DBPOWER's FPV Version U818A Drone

Our take: Easy to learn for beginners with features that please experienced flyers as well.

What we like: 720p HD camera. Headless mode. Low-battery alarm. In-app control feature.

What we dislike: SD card must be purchased separately.

