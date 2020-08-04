The best drone of 2020

Camera drones open up a whole new world of entertainment and aerial photography. For some, that means outdoor fun with friends and family. For others, they offer business opportunities.

Initial development was extremely rapid. Now we have fewer new surprises, but benefit from established technologies, known capabilities, and great reliability. Low-cost drones no longer crash regularly. The most advanced have incredible aeronautical ability and can capture film-quality images.

However, with a huge range available, and prices anywhere from $50 to $5,000, it can be difficult to choose the model that suits you best. Here, we're taking a fresh look at drones to bring you the latest information and give you our top choices for the year.

Best drones of 2020

1. DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 Drone Quadcopter: An established market leader with outstanding specifications, it continues to be popular among enthusiasts and professionals. This is an updated model of our long-standing favorite.

2. Holy Stone F181W FPV Drone: We love the Holy Stone brand, and this one is a great introduction to camera drones, with many features of high-end models for a remarkably low price.

3. DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter: The fact we're featuring another DJI shows their strength. This midrange model, a new addition to our list, has impressive capabilities but remains affordable.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

Choosing your best drone

Today's drones have remarkable video, photography and flight features, but the more you have, the more it's going to cost you. So sometimes you may want to compromise.

The highest resolution you'll get from most drone video is 4K Ultra HD (though a few record 8K). That's the same as most smart TVs, so you get fabulous images. A few advanced models can even swap in thermal imaging cameras for filming at night.

But do you need such spectacular pictures? If you're filming commercially, then absolutely. If not, then most online videos are 720p (pixels) or 1,080p -- and just about any cheap camera drone will give you that. The difference is hundreds or possibly thousands of dollars.

When it comes to still photographs, 5MP (megapixels) was state of the art a few years ago. There's nothing wrong with it today, but 20MP is not uncommon and over 40MP is possible. Again, it's a question of how much detail you really need. If you're sharing with friends, via phone, tablet, or social media, a midrange drone will be more than adequate.

Great images depend on flight stability. Gimbals help keep the camera steady while the drone itself gets moved around by wind and weather. Some are two axis, three is better. Pictures are either captured to an onboard SD card (check size) or can be streamed live. Several of the best drones offer switchable image resolution to maximize storage.

Flight features can be equally impressive. Pretty much every drone will auto-hover, and has one-touch return to base. Some will do so if the battery is running low -- a great safety feature. Voice and gesture control are increasingly common. It's possible to track movement, so your drone will follow people as they walk, ride, surf, whatever. It's also possible to define a flight path on your smartphone app, and the drone will follow it. Control range is another factor worth considering.

Flight time is invariably given with a fully charged battery, and will usually have a comment like "under ideal conditions" -- in other words, though it can be anything from 10 to 30 minutes, it's probably exaggerated. If you want more time in the air, carry a spare.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a license to fly a drone?

A. There are a number of factors, including location, size of drone, and whether you're using it for personal or business purposes. The Federal Aviation Association sets a number of rules (which do change from time to time), so the best advice we can give is to check their website: https://www.faa.gov/uas.

Q. What range can I get from my drone?

A. It varies with each model, however FAA rules state that it must always remain "within line of sight." In other words, you've got to be able to see it. You're not allowed to exceed a 400-foot height ceiling either.

In-depth reviews of best drones

Best of the best: DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 Drone Quadcopter

What we like: Awesome technology. 4K video and 20MP stills. Can live stream 1,080p video nearly five miles, exceed 40mph and stay up for a half hour. Wide range of interactive flight modes. 32GB SD card included.

What we dislike: Occasional controller malfunctions. Most complaints relate to phone compatibility, but that's not a fault. See our warning above.

Best bang for your buck: Holy Stone F181W FPV Drone

What we like: Wide-angle 1,080p camera, three speeds, auto hover, follows designated flight path, and has voice activation. The controller is easy to use. We don't think you'll find better for the money.

What we dislike: Quality control could be improved. Return-home function sometimes fails.

Choice 3: DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter

What we like: 12MP photos. 2.7K video gives 50% higher resolution than typical 1,080p drones. Motorized gimbals deliver smoother filming. Only weighs around a half a pound, giving longer flight time than many comparable models.

What we dislike: Not much. Rare problems with signal loss. Some compatibility issues, but again, see warning.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.