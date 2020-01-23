The best drill set

Everyone needs a decent cordless drill. You can buy one on its own, but you'll frequently find great deals if you buy a drill set, which may include a battery, charger, and several bits. The variety of offerings in drill sets is remarkable, from those aimed at new homeowners to those designed for specific trades.

We've put together the following guide to help you choose the right set for the jobs you need to do. At the end, it includes a few reviews of our favorites to get you started. Our top pick, the PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo, is a considerable investment, but it offers many keen DIYers and professionals all the high-performance power tools they're likely to need.

Considerations when choosing drill sets

Voltage

Cordless drills now dominate the market. There are a few 8-volt (V) models around, but although they're cheap, they only have power for very light-duty jobs. In general, we'd suggest 12V as a minimum, and we'd be inclined towards 18/20V unless you need a particularly compact model.

When bought individually, drills are quite often offered as bare tools -- without a battery or charger -- but in drill sets these are typically included. If you only receive one battery with your set, switching it between tools can get frustrating, so it's worth investing in a spare.

Contents

When it comes to the contents of the drill set, there are two main alternatives: a drill that comes with a set of non-power tools (hammer, pliers, etc.), or one that comes with one or more cordless tools.

With non-powered tools, you'll often see surprisingly high numbers for the contents - maybe 60 or 70 pieces. However, a lot of these are often drill bits or spare drivers. That might be just what you're looking for -- but you do need to look carefully to see how many of the tools are actually of use to you. Quality can also be an issue with cheap drill sets, and there's a danger that these offer false economy.

Drill sets that provide additional power tools might include just one extra, or they might include 10. While larger sets can be tempting in terms of overall value, there's little point buying tools you'll seldom use. There's enough variety available that you can usually focus on precisely what you need.

Other factors

It's fairly common with power tool drill sets for manufacturers to offer older models or cheaper versions. For instance, some cordless tools have brush motors (which make less efficient use of battery power) -- whereas the latest models have brushless motors. Is that a big deal? If you're a DIY user looking to maximize savings, probably not. If you're a pro who uses these tools all day, every day, it will mean more frequent recharging, which could interrupt your work. This is not always obvious, so you need to check carefully.

We always like to check the warranty as well. Many drills and associated tools are guaranteed for a standard 12 months, but it can be three years or even longer in some cases.

Price

The variety of drill sets on the market means you can pay as little as $60 for an entry-level home tool kit or $600 for a collection of pro equipment. Most important is to identify the kind of tools you need first, and then hunt around for competitive pricing.

FAQ

Q. Are 20V drills much more powerful than 18V ones?

A. No. In fact, they're exactly the same -- but manufacturers describe them differently. Technically 20V is the maximum output at startup, though they run at 18V normally.

Q. Can I use batteries from different brands?

A. It's unlikely. Although output might be the same, how they slide in is usually different. You may be able to find an adapter, but they aren't available for all models.

Drill sets we recommend

Best of the best: PORTER-CABLE's 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo

Our take: This eight-piece set gives you just about every power tool you need.

What we like: A well-made and well thought-out collection. Comes with two batteries so one can charge while you're working. Includes a three-year warranty. Good value.

What we dislike: Not much. A few quality-control issues. Batteries are only 1.5Ah.

Best bang for your buck: BLACK+DECKER's 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit

Our take: Popular drill plus useful collection of tools for the occasional DIYer.

What we like: Good general-purpose drill/driver. Comes with a variety of tools to tackle numerous household tasks. An ideal gift for someone making a home for the first time.

What we dislike: Some owners have had problems with drill motors. Tool quality varies.

Choice 3: DeWalt's 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit

Our take: Drill and impact driver set that delivers professional-grade performance.

What we like: Renowned DeWalt build quality and reliability. Excellent ergonomics. Light but powerful. Each tool has its own battery, plus charger and bag. Competitively priced.

What we dislike: Batteries are only 1.3Ah. Older style brush motors.

