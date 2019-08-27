Handheld drills are very versatile, but when you need a high level of repeatable accuracy -- or big holes in tough materials -- a drill press is the tool of choice. Floor-standing drill presses offer enormous capacities, but for those with limited space, there's a wide selection of bench-mounted models to meet your needs. The following guide runs through key considerations and offers several suggestions to suit different needs and budgets.

Our top pick, the Delta, is a feature-packed machine with the power and precision to satisfy the most demanding professional.

Considerations when choosing drill presses

You're bound to have noticed that drill presses are described in inches. That measurement is the throat capacity: the distance from the center of the drill spindle (the chuck) to the rear support column, multiplied by two. In other words, it represents the largest disc you could drill a hole in the middle of. So, a 12-inch drill press can drill a hole in the middle of a 12-inch circle.

Floor-standing models aren't necessarily the biggest. It's possible to have a 12-inch floor-standing drill press and a 15-inch bench-mounted model (which is plenty for most people). Not having floor space doesn't necessarily limit your drilling capacities.

However, there are other considerations. Where the floor-standing model really scores is maximum workpiece height (the distance between chuck and table). Floor models also generally make the deepest holes -- a specification known as the stroke, or quill travel. You'll also want to look at the table size. A larger area gives added stability, especially when drilling long boards or large sheet material.

A combination of all these elements determines the best drill press for your needs. If you're a miniaturist, you can get a tiny drill press that will accept your favorite rotary tool. If you're a furniture maker, you'll probably want a floor-standing model that not only drills holes but can cut mortises, too.

Other drill press features

The drill table should rotate to the left and right so you can drill holes at an angle. Usually, they go to 45º. A few tables also tilt forward so you can drill at compound angles.

Lasers show you exactly where the drill is entering the workpiece, which allows you to fine-tune position for maximum accuracy.

Rigidity has a big impact on getting clean, precise holes. Look for a large-diameter column (it's supporting the weight of the drill head/motor) and a cast-iron table and base. Some drill presses use aluminum, which is cheaper and easier to manufacture. It's not bad, but cast iron is better.

We would expect a minimum of five speeds, which is adequate for most materials, though a larger speed range provides more versatility. Aluminum and brass, for example, are better drilled at speeds of 300 rpm or below, but low-cost drill presses often can't go that slow.

A depth stop is always fitted, allowing you to drill blind holes, counterbores, and so on. The better the drill, the finer the adjustment available.

A task light to illuminate the workpiece is a useful addition.

Motor output is usually quoted in amps for entry-level drills and horsepower for high-end models. (Manufacturers are very good at ensuring their drill presses have sufficient power for their capacities, so it's not an area we spend time on here.)

Sometimes things don't go exactly to plan, so having a big "STOP" button front and center is useful.

Check the warranty. One year is an absolute minimum, and some go as high as five years.



Note: Most drill presses require some assembly. The motor section is heavy, so it's a good idea to have someone around to help you.

Drill press prices

Mini drill presses and those designed to accept rotary tools cost between $40 and $60. Bench drills start at about $100 for an eight-inch model and rise to as much as $700 for the best 15-inch variants. You won't find a quality floor-standing drill press under about $650, and they can cost as much as $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Do drill presses need much maintenance?

A. Very little. Giving them a brush-down after use helps prevent dirt and grit from getting into bearings and causing wear. (If you have a compressor, use air instead.) It's a good idea to oil the chuck, quill, depth handle, and main column to combat rust and keep things running smoothly. Keep an eye on the drive belt; they can last years but will wear out eventually.

Q. Is changing speeds difficult?

A. It can be a bit frustrating. Unless your drill press has variable speed (not common), you need to get inside the top of the machine to change speeds. However, it is a straightforward process. Make sure the drill press is unplugged so you can't turn the power on by accident. Release the tension, move the belt, then re-tension. Job done.

Drill presses we recommend

Best of the best: Delta 18-inch Drill Press

Our take: Outstanding floor-standing model for the professional or serious amateur.

What we like: Tremendous capacities: 16 speeds from 170 to 3,000 rpm (and auto-tensioning for quicker changes). Huge 16" x 22" table. A full 6" stroke. Five-year warranty. Task light and laser.

What we dislike: Expensive. Owners are highly critical of Delta customer support.

Best bang for your buck: Skil 10-inch Drill Press

Our take: Compact, low-cost bench-mounted drill press for the hobbyist and model maker.

What we like: High-quality tool with three-year warranty. Five speeds from 750 to 3,050 rpm. 7 ⅝" work table, 2 ⅜" stroke. Having a laser included at this price is remarkable.

What we dislike: Modest capacities. Some quality-control issues.

Choice 3: Jet 15-inch Bench Press

Our take: Pro shop quality. Probably the best bench-mounted drill available.

What we like: Heavy-duty build makes for superb accuracy, reliability, and durability. Offers 16 speeds from 200 to 3,630 rpm. 10" square work table and 3-1/8" stroke.

What we dislike: Nothing, though it is a lot to pay for a bench drill.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.