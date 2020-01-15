Buying a dresser can be a gamble if you're unsure what constitutes a good purchase. The best dresser will be versatile enough to use in any room, spacious enough to hold the items you want to store, and made from reliable components, such as wood or metal, that make it handsome and sturdy.

Finding a dresser that lasts a lifetime, or at least half of one, isn't such a daunting task when you take our advice and shopping tips into account. We've zeroed in on some excellent dressers that we think you'd like, including the impressive and affordable Delta Children Universal 6-Drawer Dresser which, incidentally, is not just for kids.

Considerations when choosing dressers

Construction quality

There are some distinct differences between expensive and budget dressers. Pricier dressers are often made of maple, mahogany, or cherry. Budget dressers are often made of pine or oak. Potential buyers should note that "wood" dressers are rarely 100% hardwood. To keep costs and weight down, some parts of a dresser may be made from lesser-quality wood or particleboard.

When it comes to drawers, the gold standard is to have dovetail joints that are stronger than glue or nails. Wood glides with center-rail supports indicate higher quality, while lower-priced dresser drawers run on metal drawer glides.

Dimensions

Buying the right size dresser goes beyond simply hoping it fits your space. You'll want to select a dresser with drawers big enough to fit your bulky items yet not so big that the dresser takes up too much space.

A standard dresser is about waist high ( 26 to 44 inches) and around 20 inches deep, front to back. Width (side-to-side) varies considerably, but a 60-inch long dresser is considered large.

Features

Drawers: Pricier dressers often have graduated drawers -- smaller drawers at the top and larger drawers at the bottom. The drawers on a budget dresser are usually all the same size to keep costs down.

Knobs and pulls: Drawer pulls give a dresser character. High-quality dressers have built-in, hand-painted, or intricate and customized hardware. Low-cost dressers have stock pulls and knobs that may be plain or common, but they get the job done.

Price: You could spend anywhere from $50 for a lightweight fabric or wicker dresser to $1,000 for a dresser made of top-quality wood. For many customers on a moderate budget, the sweet spot lies somewhere between $125 and $300.

FAQ

Q. How can I remove odors from a dresser?

A. New or old, dressers seem to retain odors that can be tough to eliminate. Take the drawers out and air them for a few days. Try wiping down the interior with one cup vinegar and a gallon of warm water solution. Alternatively, you could sprinkle baking soda in the drawers to absorb smells. It may take a bit of elbow grease to get the job done.

Q. Should I attach a dresser to the wall so it won't tip over?

A. Dressers that tip over have made the news during the past few years. Even if you live in an earthquake-free zone, you might want to anchor a dresser to the wall for safety. Look for anchoring kits or furniture restraints that include straps of nylon webbing or steel cables that hook onto brackets in the wall. Refer to the kit's instructions for installation on your type of wall (drywall, plaster, or masonry).

Dressers we recommend

Best of the best: Delta Children Universal 6-Drawer Dresser

Our take: A handsome dresser that's heavy and won't tip; ideal for a child's room, but you'll need to be patient, as the bureau off-gasses after assembly.

What we like: The dresser has a solid wood frame, loads of room in the drawers, and lovely curvy lines. It would make a beautiful small dresser for a guest room or other spot in the house. It's easy but time-consuming to assemble. For such a sturdy piece of furniture, the price is very affordable.

What we dislike: Some reports of a strong chemical smell when the dresser is new.

Best bang for your buck: SEI Iron/Wicker Five Drawer Unit

Our take: A tall, spacious, and highly versatile dresser that can be used in any room, not just a bedroom.

What we like: It's not a traditional dresser, but it's sturdy and lightweight enough at 33 pounds to move easily. Use it to store anything: clothing, office supplies, linens, towels, kitchenware, toys. Basket interiors are smooth, so it can hold delicate clothing without causing snags.

What we dislike: The piece can be a little wobbly.

Choice 3: Sauder Harbor View Dresser Antiqued

Our take: A sturdy, heavy, and handsome wood dresser from a reliable company that makes lasting RTA (ready to assemble) furniture. It's substantial enough to be used as a bedroom bureau, dining room buffet, or even an entryway piece.

What we like: The lightly distressed antique/weathered finish with louvre detailing is designed to fit many decorating styles. Customer service quickly responds to problems. The affordable price and five-year limited warranty are hard to beat.

What we dislike: The piece is fairly expensive, heavy, and complicated to put together.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

