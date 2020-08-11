The best drawing tablet of 2020

Being an artist requires a bit of fearlessness. Knowing it's possible to take creative risks without doing irreparable harm to your art is extremely liberating and could be the key to finishing that masterpiece.

A drawing tablet is a tool that allows you to be boldly creative and helps you execute your vision with precision. Since what you are drawing is only visible on a connected computer screen (not the tablet, itself), it may take a little bit of practice to become comfortable using one -- but once you get the hang of it, it's as easy as can be.

If you've never tried digital art, knowing which drawing tablet to purchase can be more intimidating than a blank canvas. Our buying guide can help you understand the most important features to look for in a drawing tablet and provides a list of the year's best models.

Best drawing tablets of 2020

1. Wacom Intuos Pro Digital Graphic Drawing Tablet: This year, we've chosen the smaller Intuos Pro for its affordability and economy of motion -- you can accomplish the same amount of work on this model by using smaller hand movements.

2. Turcom Graphic Drawing Tablet: If you have an artist who wants to give digital artwork a try, this newcomer to our short list is a great entry-level model at an affordable price.

3. Huion H610PRO V2 Graphics Drawing Tablet: The natural feel and responsiveness coupled with the reasonable price keep the H610PRO V2 on our list for another year.

What you need to know before buying a drawing tablet

The key to making a successful transition from drawing with pen and paper to drawing on a digital tablet is having a realistic tactile experience. Combining surface texture and nib flexibility, the best drawing tablets can offer that realistic feel.

Your pen or stylus should feel comfortable in your hand and allow you to create while holding the tool and the tablet however you prefer. The more control you have over fine-tuning the way the stylus functions, the happier you'll be.

Having a drawing tablet with programmable shortcuts allows the artist to pick and choose the actions they use the most and makes them accessible with the tap of a button.

While it might not seem important to the novice, the more you use your drawing tablet, the more you appreciate accurate pressure sensitivity and the ability to tilt your stylus to achieve a variety of effects. Resolution is important as well. The higher the LPI (lines per inch), the more realistic your artwork can appear. A low LPI looks dotty or pixilated, while a high LPI looks more like a photograph.

While some people enjoy a larger tablet that has absolute positioning (the upper right corner of the tablet is the upper right corner of the computer screen), others may prefer a more compact tablet that can offer relative positioning. One advantage of relative positioning is you don't always have to move your pen to get to another part of the screen.

A beginner can purchase an entry-level drawing tablet for $50 or less. Accomplished hobbyists as well as professionals may be fine with a $300 model. If budget is no object, you can easily spend over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. What is a nib?

A. The nib is the replaceable tip of your pen/stylus that comes in contact with the tablet. These items eventually wear out, so you have to replace them. Additionally, many drawing tablets feature a variety of nibs to provide different feels while using. Some may be designed to function like a felt tip pen, while others may feel more like a paintbrush. Choose the nib that feels best to you.

Q. I'm having a hard time using my new drawing tablet. Is it broken?

A. Probably not. Learning to use a drawing tablet is a whole new skill that takes a great deal of patience and practice. There may be times when you're convinced the tablet isn't working right, but if you give it time, the process of drawing in one location while looking at another will eventually feel almost as natural as drawing with a pencil on a piece of paper.

In-depth reviews for best drawing tablets

Best of the best: Wacom's Intuos Pro Digital Graphic Drawing Tablet

What we like: This model can interpret an impressive 8,192 levels of pressure. Lag time has been almost eliminated while accuracy has increased. The smaller size means a more compact footprint.

What we dislike: Certain nibs can wear down more quickly. If those happen to be your favorite, order backup nibs.

Best bang for your buck: Turcom's Graphic Drawing Tablet

What we like: This affordable and versatile tablet interprets 2,048 levels of sensitivity and offers a good approximation of what it feels like to draw on paper. The comfortable stylus is suitable for drawing, painting, and editing tasks.

What we dislike: It's best to read all the instructions before installing, as some steps might not be intuitive.

Choice 3: Huion's H610PRO V2 Graphics Drawing Tablet

What we like: The battery-free stylus offers a 5,080 LPI resolution and has a tilt range of ±60 degrees. The tablet has 16 function keys, 8 customizable keys, and offers a 10 x 6.25-inch drawing surface.

What we dislike: Setup with a Mac may require an extra step, so be sure to follow all installation instructions.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.