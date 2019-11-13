The best drain cleaner

Most of the time, a household drain works exactly as designed: hair, grease, food scraps, and other substances go in, then get washed away to the main sewer system. But clogs can and will develop over time, and the result is an unpleasant backup. Instead of calling a professional plumber, many of us turn to drain cleaner, an affordable and safe solution. Drain cleaner uses special chemicals and acids to dissolve clogs without damaging the plumbing itself. The best part is that relief is often measured in minutes, not days.

If you are in need of a safe and effective drain cleaner, either for regular maintenance or a sudden emergency, read our helpful shopping guide. Drain cleaners designed for home use can vary widely in strength and ease of use, so it pays to do some comparison shopping. At the top of our list is Green Gobbler's Drain Clog Dissolver, an environmentally friendly but powerful two-part drain cleaner that may work a little slower than others but does an excellent job dissolving grease and hair buildup.

Considerations when choosing drain cleaners

Alkaline vs. acidic formula

Most drain cleaners either use an acid (such as sulphuric acid) or an alkaline (such as lye) as their base. This information isn't always promoted on the label, so it pays to read the list of ingredients. An acidic drain cleaner tends to work faster on clogs than an alkaline product, but it can also be more corrosive on pipes.

An acid-based drain cleaner uses a process called acid hydrolysis to chemically dissolve hair, grease, and soap scum trapped in the drain pipe. If the clog is severe, an acid drain cleaner may be the first one to try. If the clog is creating more of a slow drain, then a slower-acting alkaline drain cleaner should work just as well.

Type of clog

Some clogs are caused by an accumulation of the same substance, such as grease in a kitchen sink or hair in a bathtub drain. Others are a result of different substances that combine and solidify. Some drain cleaners do a better job of dissolving and removing a specific type of clog, and that information is most likely promoted on the packaging. Others are designed to address many different types of clogs, from paper to organic solids.

Liquid vs. gel

In addition to the acid/alkaline issue, most drain cleaners also split along liquid or gel lines. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages. A gel-based drain cleaner takes more time to penetrate the clog, but some users believe it does a more thorough job of clearing the drain. A liquid drain cleaner is good for penetrating standing water and reaching the clog quickly, but it doesn't spend as much time in contact with the materials. Both types are viewed as equally effective, but elapsed time can be a factor.

Environmental concerns and safety

Most drain cleaner formulas include caustic chemicals that can damage human skin and are extremely toxic if ingested. This level of corrosive power is necessary for maximum results, so it can be a trade-off between safety and effectiveness. There are some drain cleaners that use a more environmentally friendly enzymatic action to "digest" organic materials, but they act much slower than acidic or alkaline formulas. Children should never be allowed near a drain during treatment, and the drain should be flushed thoroughly to remove all drain cleaner residue.

Price

A basic drain cleaner suitable for average home clogs can be found on store shelves for between $5 and $15 and most likely has a liquid-based acidic formula. More specialized drain cleaners designed for heavy-duty home use should cost between $15 and $25, with both liquid and gel formulas. Over $25 lies the industrial strength drain cleaners generally preferred by professional plumbers.

FAQ

Q. Will using a drain cleaner eventually damage the inside of my home's pipes?

A. Most drain cleaners rated for home use are not corrosive enough to cause damage to standard household plumbing. A highly acidic drain cleaner might cause damage to older galvanized steel pipes if rust is already present.

Q. Can I mix different types of drain cleaner to get faster or better results?

A. It is never a good idea to combine different household chemicals, because some ingredients can generate toxic gases when mixed, such as bleach and ammonia. If one type of drain cleaner is not effective, it is better to flush it thoroughly and try a different brand.

Drain cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Green Gobbler's Drain Clog Dissolver

Our take: While it may take additional time to see results, this two-part drain cleaner is powerful without sacrificing environmental safety.

What we like: Thick formula ensures penetration through standing water. No objectionable odor. Biodegradable. Works with any type of drain.

What we dislike: Effects are not immediate -- formula takes time to work. Can make some drainage problems worse.

Best bang for your buck: ComStar's Pure Lye Bead Drain Opener

Our take: Lye is a time-proven and economical approach to drain cleaning that does not harm pipes or affect bacterial action in septic tanks.

What we like: Especially effective on grease and hair. Lye is not as damaging to pipes as caustic acids. Biodegradable, safe for cesspools and septic tanks.

What we dislike: Pure lye can be dangerous to handle and emits a noticeable odor. Not quite as effective as more modern drain-clogging formulas.

Choice 3: XIONLAB's Safer Drain Opener

Our take: This industrial-strength cleaner is ideal for those who seek a safer alternative to drain cleaners containing caustic ingredients.

What we like: Splash-proof design. Acid-free formula is commercial strength, biodegradable, and effective on fats and grease. Includes a 100% money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: Not effective on many common causes of blockage, such as paper, plastic, and organic materials.

