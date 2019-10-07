The best draft stopper

Depending on the size of the gap under your door, you may be letting in far more cold air from outside than you realize. One of the simplest but most effective tools for keeping your house warm in the winter is a draft stopper. Draft stoppers are small cylindrical pillows that attach to the bottom of a door. A draft stopper can keep the warm air inside and cold air outside during those freezing winter months. What's more, they can also keep cool air in during the hot summer months.

If you're looking for a new draft stopper, then you've come to the right place. Read the following buying guide and reviews for expert advice on how to choose the right stopper for your needs. Our top choice is the Evelots 36" Magnetic Clip-On Door Draft Stopper, which is a well-engineered modern draft stopper that helps to keep your house temperature right where you want it.

Considerations when choosing draft stoppers

Length

Before choosing a draft stopper, measure the width of your door. Most exterior doors are 36" wide, but some deviation from that width is possible, so double-check. If you buy a draft stopper that's not wide enough, then air can escape from either end. If it's too long, it won't sit flush also leaving gaps. While some draft stoppers are designed to be cut to fit your door, most are not. As such, an accurate measurement is crucial.

Outer materials

Draft stoppers are usually covered by a soft fabric. This allows them the flexibility they need in order to fill gaps. Others have vinyl covers. Vinyl slides easily along a smooth surface. Other materials used include synthetic fleece and upholstery fabric. Neither of these two are ideal for floors that might be damp or wet because they may begin to smell over time.

Inner materials

Foam-filled door stoppers are lightweight, and they make opening and closing the door easier. Other fillings used include plastic beads like those in beanbags. They are heavier than foam filling but not environmentally friendly. Crushed stone is another option that's available. This is often the heaviest type of filling, so be sure you don't mind a little extra weight on your door if you choose this option.

Attachment

Most draft stoppers attach directly to your door. They do so by a few different means. Some use small magnets to attach to metal doors, while others use clips that go underneath the door in order to grip it. Still others employ a hook-and-loop closure method. The least desirable draft stoppers don't attach to the door, and merely sit next to it.

Features

Double stopper

Double draft stoppers are a great option if you want to give your home maximum protection from the outside elements. These attach on both sides of your door, giving you double the coverage you would have with a single stopper.

Storage

Some draft stoppers include a useful storage bag for stowing your stopper when not in use. Those that don't come with such bags might include small loops for hanging your draft stopper on the wall.

Color

Draft stoppers come in just about any color and design you can imagine. Some people prefer to choose a neutral color, like brown, that can blend in with the floor. Others want to make a splash with their brightly colored stopper. Whatever your preference may be, you should be able to find a stopper to suit your needs.

Price

Most draft stoppers cost between $10 and $30. A $10 draft stopper is quite basic, and it features a thin foam filling. For $20 you can purchase a stopper with vinyl or fleece exterior, which is filled with glass beads. Draft stoppers for $30 are made of high-grade materials such as upholstery fabric and may be filled with actual stones.

FAQ

Q. What time of year should I start using my draft stopper to keep the cold out?

A. You might want to use your draft stopper at the first signs of fall. Remember that draft stoppers can also be useful for keeping cool air-conditioned air inside the house when it's hot outside.

Q. Is a draft stopper the same thing as a weather strip?

A. No. While a draft stopper is cylindrical, a weather strip is usually a flat piece of plastic, rubber, or metal. Because weather strips are so thin, they're not able to keep extreme temperatures on the outside from coming in the way a draft stopper can.

Draft stoppers we recommend

Best of the best: Evelots' 36" Magnetic Clip-On Draft Stopper

Our take: A well-designed stopper with one of the strongest magnets available.

What we like: Easy to install and can be used on non-magnetic doors.

What we dislike: Magnets may need to be repositioned for some doors.

Best bang for your buck: Twin Draft Guard's Extreme Under-Door Draft Stopper

Our take: A two-roller blocking system that's twice as effective as the competition.

What we like: Fits doors that have extra large gaps well. Effective at sound dampening between rooms.

What we dislike: Cutting and assembly are required to use this stopper.

Choice 3: The Maine Sales Company's Door Draft Stopper

Our take: Odor-free option that will have you feeling warm all over.

What we like: Cotton fabric exterior and buckwheat hull interior offer durable outer shell with evenly spaced internal stuffing.

What we dislike: Expensive, and no hanging loop.

