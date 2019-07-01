The best down comforter

When you want to stay warm on a cold night, there's nothing like curling up under a down comforter. These luxurious blankets are filled with fluffy feathers that provide plenty of warmth but still feel lightweight and breathable. That means a down comforter can actually work on your bed year-round, so you always get a good night's sleep. If you're not sure how to choose the right down comforter, check out our convenient buying guide for all the information you need to find the best option. Our top pick, the Egyptian Bedding Luxurious 1,200 Thread Count Hungarian Goose Down Comforter, is double-stitched to keep the down in place and offers a 750+ fill power for plenty of warmth.

Considerations when choosing down comforters

Size

The most important thing to get right when you're choosing a down comforter is also the easiest -- its size. Match the size of the comforter to the size of your bed. You can find down comforters in all the standard mattress sizes, including twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Down type

Down comforters can be filled with several different types of down, so you can choose the best option for your needs.

Goose down is found in most down comforters and features feathers from the undercoat of a goose. You can find both white and gray goose down, but most people prefer white because you can't see the feathers through a white shell.

Duck down is a less expensive alternative to goose down. It contains feathers from a duck's undercoat but can include down from other parts of the body, too.

Synthetic down allows anyone allergic to natural down to enjoy the benefits of a down comforter. It doesn't contain any feathers and instead features a hypoallergenic blend of cotton, polyester, and/or wool.

Shell material

The down in a down comforter is contained inside a fabric shell. The material that the shell is made of can affect how comfortable and durable the comforter is.

Cotton is usually used for the outer shell of down comforters. It's soft, holds up well, and is easy to clean. Cotton shells are also more breathable than other options.

Wool offers plenty of softness and warmth as a shell material and is also moisture-wicking to keep you more comfortable. It's pretty pricey, though, and can feel somewhat heavy, which makes it best for cooler climates.

Silk is one of the more luxurious shell material options, and it has a smooth, soft feel. Like cotton, it's breathable so it can keep you comfortable year-round. Down comforters with silk shells are more expensive than cotton, though, and harder to clean.

Synthetic blends are usually made of cotton and polyester for improved durability. They're usually fairly breathable and offer moisture-wicking properties.

Features

Fill power

A down comforter's fill power tells you what volume an ounce of down fills inside the comforter. A higher fill power indicates that a comforter offers greater warmth and a fluffier feel, so you should usually choose a fill power based on your climate or the season in which you plan to use the comforter.

400 and lower: Hot climates or summer use

400 to 600: Moderate climates or year-round use

600 to 800: Cold climates or winter use

800 to 1,000: Extremely cold climates or winter use

Thread count

The thread count for a down comforter's shell tells you how soft it will feel, but also provides a good indication of how well it will keep the feathers inside. Comforters with a higher thread count are usually better at containing the feathers. Opt for a comforter with a thread count of at least 300 to 600 for the best feel and most durable option.

Construction

Down comforters are available in several different construction styles, which determine how the comforter is stitched together:

Baffle-box features layers of fabrics that are stitched together to create individual squares or pockets. Each square is filled with a specific amount of down to give the blanket a fluffy shape with even down distribution.

Box stitch features layers of fabrics that are stitched together along the outside edge to create a large box-like compartment that's then filled with down.

Diamond-quilted features layers of fabrics that are stitched together to create a diamond pattern that's then filled with down.

Gusset features top and bottom layers of fabric that are sewn together along the outside edge and then sewn together again along the mid-section with either a baffle-box or box stitch.

Down comforter prices

King-size down comforters usually range from $70 to $440. A lightweight option with a fill power of 400 typically costs between $70 and $130, while a mid-weight down comforter with a fill power between 400 and 700 usually ranges from $130 to $280. For a heavyweight down comforter with a fill power between 700 and 1,000, you'll usually pay $280 to $440.

FAQ

Q. How often should I replace a down comforter?

A. It really depends on the weight and quality of your comforter. A lightweight down comforter with a lower thread count usually only lasts a couple of years. If you opt for a heavyweight comforter with a higher thread count, though, it can last for more than a decade.

Q. Can I use a down comforter if I have allergy issues?

A. The feathers in a down comforter are often coated with a fine dust that triggers allergies in some people. If you have allergy issues, opt for a comforter filled with synthetic down to avoid the issue.

Down comforters we recommend

Best of the best: Egyptian Bedding Luxurious 1,200 Thread Count Hungarian Goose Down Comforter

Our take: A luxurious, fluffy down comforter that can be warm enough for winter use depending on your climate.

What we like: Attractive enough that it doesn't necessarily require a duvet cover. Boasts a 750+ fill power with 100% goose down. Shell features a 1,200 thread count and double-stitched baffle-box construction to keep the down in place. Hypoallergenic so it's suitable for allergy sufferers.

What we dislike: Some users experienced feather leakage when taking the comforter out of the box.

Best bang for your buck: Snowman White Goose Down Comforter

Our take: The combination of down and synthetic down make this an affordable, comfortable comforter, but it may not be warm enough for all climates.

What we like: Offers a mid-weight option that can work year-round in moderate climates. Contains 60% goose down and 40% synthetic down. Shell is 100% cotton with box stitching. Edges are double-stitched to contain the down. Hypoallergenic.

What we dislike: Doesn't contain 100% down, so it's not as warm or fluffy as other options.

Choice 3: Pacific Coast European Down Comforter

Our take: A comfortable mid-weight down comforter that's ideal for year-round use.

What we like: Features a 650 fill power. Its medium weight makes it versatile enough to be left on the bed for all four seasons. Shell offers a 420 thread count and baffle-box construction. Hypoallergenic.

What we dislike: Shell has a shiny finish so some users feel a duvet cover is necessary. Down has a tendency to move around, creating uneven areas.

