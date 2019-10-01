Getting just one child from point A to point B in a stroller is tough enough, but when you have two babies or toddlers to handle, you're going to need a double stroller. Double strollers can be excellent, but they can also be clunky and hard to maneuver, so it's important to choose wisely.

This guide contains all the details to buy the best double stroller for your needs. We've also included a handful of our favorites, such as the BOB Revolution Flex Duallie 2.0 Jogging Stroller, a great choice for active parents with twins or two young children.

Considerations when choosing double strollers

Seat configuration

Double strollers have one of two main seat configurations: side-by-side, where both seats are positioned next to one another, and inline, where one seat is behind the other. Side-by-side double strollers allow both children to see out equally well, but the increased width can make them difficult to maneuver. Inline double strollers are no wider than average strollers, so you can take them anywhere a regular stroller would fit. The downside is that the child in the back usually gets a poor view.

Number of wheels

While you can find exceptions, the majority of double strollers have either four wheels or three wheels. Four-wheeled models give you the most stability for general use but can be hard to maneuver. Three-wheeled models are great for jogging (if the front wheel locks in place) and for turning tight corners.

Wheel size

The larger the wheels of your double stroller, the smoother it will feel over uneven surfaces. As such, large-wheeled strollers are your best bet if you want to go "off-road" across grass or down unpaved trails.

Features

Safety harness

A secure safety harness is vital to keep your child in their seat. Five-point harnesses are generally the most secure, but three-point harnesses suffice for general use unless your baby or toddler is a known escape artist.

Adjustable seating

You should be able to quickly and easily adjust the seating on your double stroller -- you want it to be simple to recline the seat without disturbing your baby if they fall asleep.

Canopy

Double strollers should have one canopy for each seat so you can adjust them independently of one another. Most canopies offer UV protection to keep your children from getting sunburned. They can also keep off light rain, though they don't tend to be fully waterproof.

Price

Double strollers can cost anywhere between $50 and $800. With some high-end brands, you pay extra for the name. The quality of an $800 stroller may be similar to a model that costs a couple hundred dollars less.

FAQ

Q. What is stadium seating?

A. Inline double strollers sometimes feature stadium seating. This is where the rear seat is positioned higher than the front seat so the child positioned behind can still see where they're going.

Q. Do double strollers fold?

A. Yes, double strollers fold so you can fit them in your car when you aren't walking all the way from home to your destination. However, not all strollers fold as easily as others and some are still quite large when folded. We'd recommend paying close attention to the folding mechanism and folded size before buying -- the latter especially if you have a small car.

Double strollers we recommend

Best of the best: BOB's Revolution Flex Duallie 2.0 Jogging Stroller

Our take: You don't have to give up your exercise routine just because you're parenting two young kids thanks to this top-notch double jogging stroller.

What we like: The three large wheels give a smooth ride. Locking front wheel makes jogging safe. Canopies offer UV protection. Adjustable handlebar makes it comfortable to push.

What we dislike: Price is too high for many buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Graco's DuoGlider Double Stroller

Our take: A reasonably priced double stroller from a top name in affordable baby products.

What we like: You won't struggle to get through doors with the narrow design. Both seats recline. Fits two infant car seats. Offers a range of configuration options.

What we dislike: Some parents don't like the inline design.

Choice 3: Baby Jogger's City Mini GT Double Stroller

Our take: Your little ones will ride in comfort in this premium double stroller. The seats are spacious and there's plenty of storage to make parents' lives easier.

What we like: Although wide, this stroller is easy to maneuver. We love the adjustable handlebar and hand-operated brake. Folds down quickly and easily to a compact size.

What we dislike: Despite the name, the four-wheeled design isn't ideal for jogging.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.