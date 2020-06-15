The best double DIN car stereo

For most people, a car is a larger and longer-lasting investment than a sound system, which is why you may be in need of an upgrade on the latter. Double DIN car stereos offer you a chance to embrace innovative, convenient technology, even if you're not driving the newest automobile.

These large, often touchscreen stereo interfaces provide streaming content and connectivity for all your devices. Our guide will let you know about all the many new and exciting features they offer and help you make the right pick. At the end, you'll find reviews of a few quality options, including our top pick from Pioneer, which offers a variety of customizable features any music lover will appreciate.

Considerations when choosing double DIN car stereos

Installation

Installing a double DIN car stereo can be a complicated and elaborate process and, yes, It's likely worth hiring a professional to complete the installation (be sure to factor in the extra cost when you budget). Keep in mind that you may have to purchase additional wires, adapters, and accessories to not only connect the stereo, but to also make sure it fits your car. If you're familiar with your car, you may endeavor to do it yourself.

Smartphone system

While some double DIN radios will be compatible with both popular smartphone operating systems (iOS and Android), some will cater to only one. Make sure you match yours up properly to your device to get the most perks. For instance, iOS-compatible options will allow access to your iTunes library. In some cases, you won't be able to connect at all if the operating systems don't match.

Audio compatibility

Some drivers prefer to use their own music collection over streaming services. It may be of higher quality, and it's curated by you instead of the service. To do this, make sure your audio formats are compatible. While MP3 and M4A are commonly accepted, FLAC or WAV files are less likely to be compatible with your stereo.

Features

Bluetooth

This is a nearly universal feature included in car stereos, including single DIN options that are smaller and less elaborate than double DIN stereos. Some stereos feature dual Bluetooth connections, which allows two devices to be connected at once.

GPS

For a higher price, you can purchase a double DIN stereo that includes GPS. Some users prefer this over their smartphone's GPS, in part because it's typically easier to use and safer to view while driving. Those who prefer using their smartphone GPS should consider affixing it to their dash, so it's more accessible.

USB and SD input

These options will allow you to bring digital files to your car stereo. Some users may want to curate their own playlist with higher-quality audio, for example. Playing music from your files will also save your phone's battery and maybe even data as well. If you have GPS in your stereo, these ports will allow you to update maps as well.

Price

While basic double DIN stereos will cost up to $100, there are far more elaborate options that will run hundreds of dollars more. Expect to spend at least $150 on any model that effectively integrates with your smartphone.

FAQ

Q. What are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay?

A. The two major operating systems (Google's Android and Apple's iOS) each have their own car stereo modes. These programs integrate your phone so that you can use apps and features effectively and safely while driving. Options may include transferring calls, turning off certain notifications, and utilizing maps.

Q. What are the most important features in a double DIN stereo?

A. While many users embrace music connectivity, the potential ability to connect to a dash cam is vital for some. Some options will include a video input, where you can hook up a rear dash cam to assist in parking and backing up. Those with multiple video inputs will allow a front cam to be connected as well.

Double DIN car stereos we recommend

Best of the best: Pioneer's In-Dash Double DIN Stereo

Our take: Large, easily accessible double DIN stereo ideal for music enthusiasts.

What we like: Enhances sound quality and optimizes music playback. Blends tracks for seamless play. Compatible with SiriusXM; includes Bluetooth connectivity and remote control.

What we dislike: Customization and settings may be overwhelming to some. Screen can be distracting.

Best bang for your buck: BOSS Audio Systems' Double DIN Touchscreen Stereo

Our take: Value double din stereo with a simple design and plenty of connectivity options.

What we like: Inputs for USB, SD, aux cable, and rear camera. Includes DVD player for content playback. Bluetooth allows for hands-free calling.

What we dislike: Installation can be complicated and requires additional purchases.

Choice 3: Pioneer's Double DIN CD Receiver with Bluetooth

Our take: Quality upgrade for your car sound system with customizable music playback options and connections.

What we like: Enhanced Bluetooth connection. Compatible with both iOS and Android users. Includes Pioneer app for easy use. Reasonable price.

What we dislike: Lacks touchscreen feature.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.