The best doorknob cover

Sometimes, your little ones are too good at opening doors, so you need extra protection to keep them safe. Doorknob covers go over the top of your household doorknobs and make it more difficult for little hands to open the door. They're a welcome safety product for parents who are fearful of a toddler opening the door and wandering out. There are a lot of different doorknob covers available, so it's important to choose the right one.

If you're ready to buy doorknob covers for your home, then read on. The following buying guide and reviews will help you make the most informed decision possible. Our top pick is the Eudemon Baby-Safety Doorknob Covers. It's a six-pack of special ergonomic doorknob covers to keep your little ones safe and sound.

Considerations when choosing doorknob covers

Who needs doorknob covers?

Doorknob covers are primarily for parents of small children. Even when you think you're keeping an eye on your little one, it's easy for them to slip out an unlocked door without an adult noticing.

Additionally, those who live with elderly family members or people with cognitive disabilities may want to consider doorknob covers. They're intended to keep your loved ones safe, and they're very effective at doing just that.

How do doorknob covers work?

They make it difficult to turn the doorknob without exerting a lot of extra force. They work well with toddlers because little hands find it difficult to grip the oversized doorknob cover and turn it with enough force to open the door.

Materials

The majority of doorknob covers are made from strong plastic. Some are made from BPA-free or nontoxic plastic, which gives parents a little added peace of mind. Some covers are also made from eco-friendly recycled materials.

Installation and removal

Installation and removal of doorknob covers is straightforward and easy. They can be installed throughout an entire home in about 20 minutes or less. Most of them simply snap over the doorknob in two pieces. To remove, you simply press and pull the plastic pieces apart. Some might require a flathead screwdriver in order to pop them open.

Features

Colors and shapes

While most doorknob covers come in simple white, others incorporate gold, copper, brass, grey, and even brushed silver. If you want a cover to match your specific doorknob, then opt for one of these special colors. You can also find some that come in slightly different shapes for a more interesting look.

Quick release

Some doorknob covers include a quick-release feature that allows adults to open the door easily without too much effort. Many times, it consists of two small holes that allow the thumb and fingers to touch the knob.

Lock cover

You can also find some doorknob covers that are designed to protect a keyhole. They include a shutter that can expose or cover the keyhole.

Price

Most doorknob covers cost between $3 and $30. Doorknob covers for around $3 are basic plastic-model two-packs. For $15, you can get a four-pack that may include a quick-release feature. Doorknob covers for $30 often come in six-packs and may include additional child-safety products.

FAQ

Q. Isn't a baby gate enough protection for my child?

A. It may very well be, but any way to reduce risk when it comes to the safety of your loved ones is worth the extra effort. Doorknob covers are an inexpensive and easy way to install an additional safety feature.

Q. What do I do with my doorknob covers now that my kids no longer need them?

A. It's a good idea to keep your doorknob covers someplace convenient just in case. Even if you don't have another child, you may have little ones visiting your home at some point and find that the covers come in handy.

Doorknob covers we recommend

Best of the best: Eudemon's Baby-Safety Doorknob Covers

Our take: Easy-to-use and durable, which are both important in a child-safety product.

What we like: Large four-pack. Compatible with all standard doorknobs. Easy to grip.

What we dislike: Doesn't work as well with larger doorknobs.

Best bang for your buck: Max Strength Pro's Doorknob Covers

Our take: A great value for a great product.

What we like: Six covers come in a package. Ergonomic design. Four-pack of corner guards included.

What we dislike: Some users reported that their covers broke from daily use.

Choice 3: Little Giggles' Doorknob Safety Covers, Four-Pack

Our take: Simple design and easy to use.

What we like: Easy to grip. Difficult for toddlers to open. Blends in with décor without being too obvious.

What we dislike: Doesn't work well for adults with long fingernails.

