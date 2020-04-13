The best door sweep

Believe it or not, you can save energy and keep critter entry to a minimum in your home by investing in a single product: door sweeps. Most doors have a slight gap between their base and the floor. Door sweeps provide a much-needed barrier and seal to keep energy indoors and critters out. They're affordable and easy to install, and you'll notice a difference in energy savings and pest control almost right away.

To learn more, take a look at this buying guide, which includes our top choice, M-D Building Products' 48-Inch Door Sweep. The weatherproof design is available in a variety of finishes to blend in with your door.

Considerations when choosing door sweeps

Door width

To find the right door sweep size, measure the width of your door. If you have older doors, expect them to be 28, 30, or 32 inches wide. Newer doors tend to be 36 inches wide.

Gap height

It's important to measure the gap height to make sure the bristles or blades are flush with the floor. If they're too short, the door sweep is ineffective. If they're too long, you may have difficulty opening the door across some floors and need to trim the bristles or blades.

Purpose

If you're in the market for door sweeps, you likely already have an issue you need to address. This can be energy savings, critter control, light blockage, or even sealing off a room from moisture, smoke, or odors.

Certain designs are better than others for specific problems. While bristle door sweeps don't do much in the way of energy savings, they're wildly effective at keeping out rodents. To help you arrive at the right design, many door sweeps indicate their intended uses on the packaging.

Features

Bristle vs. blade sweeps

Door sweeps with bristles are dense, flexible fringes that brush floors. They're popular for use on tile since they can sweep dust from grooves and grouting. The downside, however, is that air can pass through bristles, so they're not ideal for energy savings.

Door sweeps with solid blades (usually made from rubber) are preferred to seal off a room. They're flush with the floor to prevent heating and air conditioning from escaping, which in turn means more savings on your energy bills.

Materials

Door sweeps consist of two main parts: the attachment and the blade. The most durable attachments are made from aluminum, though some are still made from plastic. Bristle blades are made with synthetic materials like nylon, and solid blades are made from rubber, vinyl, or silicone.

Attachment method

To install door sweeps, you either screw them to the door or stick them on with adhesive. Those that screw on are permanent fixtures and require basic tool know-how to install them evenly. Door sweeps with adhesive strips are usually temporary or seasonal and sometimes require a pair of helping hands to make sure they're level.

Price

Basic door sweeps that are easy to install with adhesive or screws cost $10 or less. Mid-range sweeps with more secure attachment methods and better-quality sweep materials cost $10 to $15. The most effective door sweeps, namely commercial-grade ones, cost $15 and above.

FAQ

Q. Will a door sweep affect the aesthetic value of my door?

A. Door sweeps are essentially functional hardware, so they're noticeable. However, many door sweeps are available in a variety of colors to match your door. Depending on the manufacturer, you may be able to match the attachment finish to your door knob and the blade color to your door.

Q. Do door sweeps come with all attachment hardware?

A. More often than not they do, but some consumers prefer upgrading and buying their own. They may opt for longer screws or choose residue-free adhesive strips.

Door sweeps we recommend

Best of the best: M-D Building Products' 48-Inch Door Sweep

Our take: Reliable, well-made sweep that aids in boosting energy efficiency.

What we like: Weatherproof vinyl insert. Durable aluminum finish and hardware.

What we dislike: Effective, but doesn't have much curb appeal.

Best bang for your buck: M-D Building Products' 36-Inch Door Sweep

Our take: Budget-priced commercial-grade sweep that holds up to heavy wear.

What we like: Impressive durability. All-season protection. Sleek brushed metal frame.

What we dislike: Hardware could be better quality, but gets the job done nonetheless.

Choice 3: Frost King's 36-Inch Door Sweep

Our take: Not made to excel in energy efficiency, but it's an attractive fringe design.

What we like: Heavy-gauge aluminum. Installation is a breeze. Easy to open doors across carpeted areas.

What we dislike: You may have to trim the sweep for it to fit better over certain floors.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.