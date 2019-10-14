The best dolly

A good dolly allows you to lift and move way more than you could possibly manage otherwise. They come in a range of styles and sizes, so there's something for just about every kind of package handling. We've put together a quick but concise guide to what's available and what to look for. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Vergo Industrial Folding Dolly, offers terrific lifting ability in a lightweight tool that folds for easy transportation and storage. For most people, that's an ideal solution.

Considerations when choosing dollies

Dollies vs. hand trucks and carts

They go by all kinds of names, but there are three basic styles:

The traditional tubular steel dolly/hand truck that's been around forever, and you can see it thrown on and off vans and trucks every day.

Convertible dollies that can either be upright or used horizontally. They usually feature two large wheels for vertical use and two smaller ones when used as a cart. Handles also turn at right angles, depending on the dolly's orientation.

Folding dollies with extending handles, plus wheels and lifting plate (toe plate) that fold flat for compact storage.



Traditional and convertible dollies might also have a stair-climbing option (three wheels instead of one) that rotate around a central axle to handle steps more easily.

Choosing the right dolly

Weight rating

Every dolly should show a weight rating, which should be considered a maximum. Exceeding it is likely to lead to structural problems, typically broken wheels or axles.

Physical platform

However, you may need to move large but light packages, so the physical platform is also a consideration. Check dimensions carefully -- including the size of the toe plate, so you know you'll have adequate support. If you're considering a folding dolly, you'll probably want to check the overall size when closed.

Main structure materials

The main structure is usually steel, fiberglass, or aluminum. Steel is strong but heavy. Frames are usually painted or powder-coated to stop rust, but eventually they'll probably chip or scratch. Fiberglass is lighter, doesn't rust, and is almost as strong as steel, but in extreme cases it can shatter. Because of that it's often blended with nylon to increase toughness. Aluminum is the lightweight option, frequently used in folding dollies. Like fiberglass it doesn't rust, but it doesn't quite have the strength of the other two. As a result, you'll often see lower weight capacities.

Wheels

Wheels are extremely important. It's pointless having a frame with a 400-pound weight capability with tiny plastic coasters that fracture as soon as you hit a bump. You want decent diameter, which helps spread the load forces, and rubber or pneumatic tires, which absorb impact and provide a smooth ride. Hubs with ball bearings also help.

Price

The most affordable dolly we've seen is a folding model at about $20. If you're only lugging low weights for short distances, it'll do the job. However, we'd look at spending $50 to $70 for a quality model with decent load capacity. A heavy-duty convertible dolly can reach $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. How do I know how much I should load on a dolly?

A. They all have weight limits, but that doesn't account for personal strength. As a general rule, if you can't tip or push the dolly relatively easily, it's overloaded. You should leave some of the packages for a second trip. Never load so high it restricts your view.

Q. Should you pull a dolly or push it?

A. In general, dollies are designed to be pushed. It's also safer because you can see where you're going and spot obstacles. If you trip for any reason, the load is likely to fall away from you, not onto you. The only time to reverse that is when you're climbing steps.

Dollies we recommend

Best of the best: Vergo's Industrial Folding

Our take: Lightweight dolly provides good lifting and convenient compact storage.

What we like: Aluminum frame supports as much as 275 pounds. Folds easily for stowing in the trunk, cab, or at home (only 2.5" thick when closed). Comes ready to use -- just unfold and lift.

What we dislike: Wheels could be improved. Hinges can stick if not looked after.

Best bang for your buck: Harper Trucks' Nylon 400-Pound Capacity

Our take: Versatile affordable tool can be used upright or horizontal.

What we like: Robust nylon and fiberglass frame keeps weight down, but it still supports a 400-pound load capacity. Easy conversion from two-wheel dolly to four-wheel cart. Frame glides help with steps.

What we dislike: Some assembly required. Small dolly wheels prone to breakage.

Choice 3: Safco's Tuff Truck

Our take: Tough traditional-designed hand truck still provides efficient lifting.

What we like: Dollies still look like this because they're simple, and they work. Has 400-pound weight rating. Powder-coated for rust protection. Durable. Solid rubber tires provide good mobility.

What we dislike: A bit heavy. Toe plate could be bigger.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.