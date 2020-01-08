The best dog winter coat

When the temperature drops, you dig out your woolly jumpers and heavy winter coats. So why not do the same for your four-legged friend? A dog winter coat is essential when walking your pet in cold weather, particularly if they have short fur.

The following buying guide contains all the information you'll need to find the best winter coat for your dog, plus a handful of our specific product recommendations. Our top choice is the Hurtta Summit Dog Parka, an extremely warm coat that's suited to snowy and icy days.

Considerations when choosing dog winter coats

Warmth

You can find winter dog coats in a range of thicknesses. A simple, unlined raincoat or coat with a thin fleece lining is enough for mild winter days or for all-winter use in areas that have relatively warm winters. If you need one for colder days or for use in snow or sleet, search for thick coats with a warm polyfill center.

Size

It's important to choose a winter coat that properly fits your canine companion. You might assume that you can accurately guess the correct size for your dog (your dog is a large breed, so you might think a large coat would fit), but sizing varies and doesn't always follow logical patterns. Instead, check the size guide of any coats you're considering and take the appropriate measurements of your pet. Usually, you'll need to measure your dog from the base of the neck to the base of the tail and around the chest just behind the front legs, but this can vary depending on the style and fit of the coat.

Materials

You can find winter dog coats in a range of materials, from strong, ripstop nylon to soft polar fleece. We recommend choosing a material that will suit the conditions you're likely to be walking in. For instance, if you live in an area where it rains frequently, a waterproof outer material is essential.

Features

Fastening

Check how your chosen dog coat fastens before you buy. Hook-and-loop fastenings are popular and easy to use but can lose their effectiveness over time. Various snaps and buckles may last longer and offer greater size adjustability.

Harness hole

Some winter dog coats have a small hole in the back so your dog can wear their harness under the coat, and you can attach a leash to the back loop through the opening. This hole usually closes with a zipper for times when you don't need it.

Neck coverage

Some winter coats for dogs have an extra piece of material that extends up the neck, helping to keep your four-legged friend warm all over. These can usually be folded down for times when they aren't needed.

Price

Depending on a range of variables, such as size, warmth, and overall quality, winter dog coats can range in price from $10 to $100.

FAQ

Q. What kinds of winter dog coats are best for nervous dogs?

A. Nervous dogs may not like having coats put on that need to be pulled over their head, so look for options with separate chest and waist straps. If your dog is afraid of loud or unexpected noises, avoid hook and loop closures as they can make quite a racket when you unfasten them.

Q. Are winter dog coats machine washable?

A. Unfortunately, not all winter dog coats are machine washable, but we'd highly recommend buying one that is, especially if you often walk your dog in muddy areas.

Dog winter coats we recommend

Best of the best: Hurtta's Summit Dog Parka

Our take: This warm and comfortable coat stays put on even the most active dogs.

What we like: Flap between the front legs provides some chest protection, while the snap-buckle fastening is quiet and easy to adjust. Available in a range of sizes and colors.

What we dislike: Too warm for anything but extreme cold weather.

Best bang for your buck: PetRageous Designs' Juneau Dog Coat

Our take: A waterproof and windproof coat that comes at a reasonable price, considering the quality.

What we like: Offers some chest and belly coverage, plus an extended neck. Reflective stitching ideal for dark mornings or evenings. Simple hook-and-loop fastening.

What we dislike: Sizing runs large, so be precise about measurements.

Choice 3: WeatherBeeta's Windbreaker Deluxe Dog Coat

Our take: Coming from a big name in equine attire, you can be sure this rugged dog coat is up to the task.

What we like: Shower-proof outer shell with a warm filling and cozy fleece lining. Convenient hole for harness. Extended coverage for chest, belly, and neck.

What we dislike: Not the best choice for small dogs.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.