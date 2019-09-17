The best dog whistle

Training a dog can be a real test of patience. You love your furry best friend, but sometimes they misbehave. Luckily, dog whistles can help in the training process without causing you or your dog any major discomfort.

Dog whistles emit a high-pitched tone, sometimes audible to humans, sometimes not. This is an effective way to train your pup and to give them simple commands.

We've compiled a guide to help you choose the right model for you and your dog. We even included reviews of a few favorites, like the Acme 575 Shepherds Mouth Dog Whistle, which can create a variety of pitches.

Considerations when choosing dog whistles

Why do you need a dog whistle?

Dog whistles are a great way to train your dog and to maintain obedience. They are better than simple voice commands in that a dog whistle carries farther than the human voice. Furthermore, some dogs inadvertently begin to ignore their human companion's voice over time because they hear it so often.

Type of whistles

Silent dog whistles are the most common type of training whistle. The ultrasonic tones that these whistles produce are inaudible to humans. Dogs, however, can hear them very clearly. These are useful if you want to train in an area with other people without disturbing them.

Pea whistles utilize a tiny ball inside the whistle, which can make trills and other command-specific sounds. One disadvantage is that this type of dog whistle cannot be used in extremely cold weather because they can freeze and stop producing sound.

Pealess dog whistles don't trill, but they are good for quick bursts of sound. They also have the advantage of working well in cold weather, unlike pea whistles.

Dual tone whistles utilize the physics of both a pea whistle and a pealess whistle. Depending on how you blow into a dual tone whistle, you can create different sounds and tones. This type of whistle is great for more complex training commands.

Material

The majority of dog whistles are constructed from plastic or metal. Plastic whistles are less expensive than metal whistles. While they are not as durable or eye-catching as metal whistles, they aren't cold to touch in chilly weather.

Frequency

Dog whistles come in a variety of different frequencies. No one is necessarily better than another. What's important about choosing a frequency is consistency. Once you've used a whistle of a certain frequency, changing to a whistle of a different frequency can be confusing and even frustrating for your dog.

Features

Lanyard

Some dog whistles come with a lanyard, which is convenient, especially during the training process, as having your hands free for visual commands might be necessary.

Training guide

Some dog whistles come with a dog training guide that explains how to use a whistle to effectively train your dog. If you are new to using a dog whistle to train your pet, this can be a useful accessory.

Price

Most dog whistles cost between $4 and $30. You can find all four types of whistles within this price range. The major difference between the lower priced and higher priced models is build quality and durability -- the more you spend, the longer your whistle will probably last.

FAQ

Q. How far away can a dog hear a dog whistle?

A. Although every situation is different, it's expected that a dog will be able to hear a whistle from at least 200 feet away. That can be more or less depending on the terrain, the whistle, and your dog's hearing.

Q. Will my dog instinctively know what to do when they hear a dog whistle?

A. No. Training a dog with a whistle is the same as training with voice commands. You have to teach the dog what each blow of the whistle means and how to respond to it.

Dog whistles we recommend

Best of the best: Acme 575 Shepherds Mouth Dog Whistle

Our take: Well-made nickel-plated brass whistle that creates a range of pitches.

What we like: Professional whistle with a clear, loud sound. Extremely durable. Easily attaches to any lanyard.

What we dislike: Some may find it challenging to make different sounds at first.

Best bang for your buck: Michael Josh Two-Pack Survival & Dog Whistles

Our take: Well-made whistles with useful accessories.

What we like: Small size creates big sound. Two lanyards and key ring clips make this set a great deal.

What we dislike: Some users claimed they weren't as loud as expected.

Choice 3: SportDOG Roy Gonia Special Whistle

Our take: Cost effective solution to your dog training problems.

What we like: Classic design is easy to use. Loud enough for training and basic commands.

What we dislike: Sound can distort in high wind.

