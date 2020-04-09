The best dog wheelchair

When a dog suffers an injury to its limbs or spine, the sudden loss of mobility is a devastating reality for both the pet and the owner. Whether it's a short-term rehabilitation or a long-term paralysis, watching an active dog struggle with limitations is stressful. Fortunately, there's a product on the market that addresses this issue and provides relief for both pet and owner: a dog wheelchair.

A dog wheelchair provides the same support and mobility as a human wheelchair. The owner places the dog into a set of customizable harnesses, and two oversized wheels provide mobility. After a short period of adjustment, many dogs adapt to the new arrangement and scoot along with relative ease. Most dog wheelchairs allow dogs to relieve themselves in a natural position and also work in off-road conditions.

If you're in need of a dog wheelchair for rehabilitation or improved mobility, read our buying guide. Our top pick is the HiHydro Cart Pet Wheelchair, a completely customizable rear-supporting wheelchair ideal for short- or long-term rehabilitation.

Considerations when choosing dog wheelchairs

Type of support

Unlike a human wheelchair, a dog wheelchair must accommodate a number of disability or amputation scenarios. Some dogs lose mobility exclusively in their rear legs and hips. This situation calls for a wheelchair with rear-mounted wheels and a strong central harness to improve support. The dog's front legs should be strong enough to provide mobility.

Other dogs may suffer injuries or amputations of their front legs. This is not quite as common as rear-leg disabilities, but there are wheelchairs designed specifically for front-leg conditions. The dog's rear legs must be healthy enough to provide mobility, however.

Some dogs, unfortunately, may experience full-body paralysis, either from an injury or congenital condition. In this situation, a wheelchair that provides full support of both the front and rear legs is required.

Wheel design

The wheels on a human wheelchair are typically oversized and thin to improve overall ease of use. However, the wheels on a dog wheelchair are not propelled by the animal itself. Some owners may want to invest in a model with smaller, lighter wheels that smaller indoor breeds prefer for maneuverability. Owners of larger breeds or outdoor-only pets should consider models with larger, thicker wheels. These wheels are generally more durable and better suited for off-road terrain. The wheels on any dog wheelchair should be placed in a position where the dog can still relieve itself and perform other functions comfortably.

Size and customization

A wheelchair suitable for a small beagle may or may not be suitable for a large Saint Bernard, although some dog wheelchair manufacturers tout their products as "one size fits all." Better companies offer several sizes of wheelchairs, based on the average dimensions and weights of most dog breeds.

A quality dog wheelchair should have enough adjustable straps and harnesses for a customizable fit. A dog may spend many hours a day strapped inside the wheelchair, so it needs to fit precisely around the dog's weight-bearing joints and spine. Every aspect of the fit should be considered, including the length, height, and wheel clearance.

Price

If a dog's injuries only require a temporary stint in rehab, there are basic dog wheelchairs and harnesses on the market between $60 and $100. Choices for dogs with longer-term conditions include mid-range models between $100 and $250, which should provide a customizable fit and reasonable durability. Higher-end dog wheelchairs with premium features can cost $250 or more and may need to be ordered directly from specialized outlets.

FAQ

Q. How soon will my dog adjust to a new wheelchair?

A. Some dogs may respond almost instantly to a wheelchair, while others require several weeks to become comfortable. Every dog is different, and owners should be prepared to make a number of adjustments to improve the dog's overall comfort and support.

Q. Can I leave my dog in their wheelchair 24 hours a day?

A. It may be tempting to keep an injured or handicapped dog in a wheeled harness all day, but there are some limits. Dogs need to find comfortable sleep positions, which may not be possible while harnessed. Some wheelchairs can also prevent a dog from assuming the proper angle for relieving themselves.

Dog wheelchairs we recommend

Best of the best: HiHydro's Cart Pet Wheelchair

Our take: Finding the best fit can be a challenge, but HiHydro offers six different sizes and harness styles for dogs who need hind-leg support after an injury.

What we like: Numerous adjustment points for a customized fit. Can be used on pets from 2 to 132 pounds. Very attractive price point for an adjustable model.

What we dislike: Not designed for dogs with hind-leg amputations. Complicated attachment procedure. May not fit certain breeds.

Best bang for your buck: Best Friend Mobility's Dog Wheelchair

Our take: For owners who need a temporary wheelchair for a recovering pet, this budget-friendly option is definitely worth considering.

What we like: Metal frame provides both durability and weight reduction. Multiple adjustment points for different dog breeds. Affordable price point. Easy to set up.

What we dislike: Adjustment straps and fasteners can loosen over time. Some concerns about overall build quality.

Choice 3: Walkin' Wheels' Dog Wheelchair for Large Dogs

Our take: While it may be more expensive than others, this dog wheelchair accommodates the largest dog breeds, from 70 to 180 pounds. We like the heavy-duty wheel construction.

What we like: Available in blue, pink, and camouflage. Five sizes allow for a very customized fit. Dense foam tires have durable rubber treads.

What we dislike: Expensive price point. Contains many plastic parts that could fail sooner than expected.

