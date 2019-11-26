Bathing your dog too often with a low-quality shampoo can easily lead to dry, flaky, and itchy skin. Caring pet owners who hope to give their pooch a more enjoyable and soothing bathtime experience can do so with a high-end dog shampoo. Some of the benefits of treating your canine companion with a quality dog shampoo, which often have a hypoallergenic formula, include a shinier coat, less itching and irritation, and a happier, clean-smelling dog.

However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to select the best brand of dog shampoo for your pet without a little guidance. Take a look at our buying guide to find the best dog shampoo for your pet, including our top pick from Nootie, which promotes silky, soft fur.

Considerations when choosing dog shampoos

Skin and coat health

Cleanliness aside, the most important part of any dog shampoo revolves around encouraging the health of your dog's coat and skin. Keep an eye out for nourishing ingredients like oatmeal, lemongrass, and aloe vera to soften your puppy's fur and retain essential oils on their skin.

Exposure to soaps and certain commonly used shampoo ingredients can actually cause an allergic reaction or severely dry out your dog's skin. If they seem to be itchier after a bath, it may be time to compare hypoallergenic dog shampoo brands.

If you are having a tough time with every type of dog shampoo you try, buying an allergy kit and testing your dog for potential sensitivities may reveal the underlying issue.

Features

Brightening

Some specialty dog shampoos are made to brighten white fur, which is especially helpful when bathing white dogs sporting a yellowing coat or oily fur.

Deodorizing

If your dog still carries an unpleasant aroma even after being scrubbed clean in the bath, try a deodorizing dog shampoo. A deodorizing formula neutralizes the odors clinging to your dog's skin and coat, and premium shampoos replace them with fresh scents like apples, melon, and vanilla.

Tearless

Despite our best efforts, it isn't easy to keep every drop of shampoo out of a squirming dog's eyes. If your dog would rather do anything other than get clean, it's worth investing in a tearless dog shampoo to make bath time a little easier for everyone.

Organic

If you're trying to select a natural or organic dog shampoo, steer clear of formulas featuring bright artificial colorings and strong fragrances.

Price

A bottle of quality dog shampoo is priced between $4 and $20, but more expensive dog shampoos are often worth the additional cost due to their gentler formulas and premium ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to treat my dog's fur with conditioner?

A. Adding a bit of dog conditioner to your best friend's grooming regimen may not be absolutely necessary, but a premium conditioner gives your dog healthier and tangle-free fur while helping to soothe their itchy skin.

Q. Is it better to brush my dog before or after bath time?

A. We highly recommend brushing your dog before a bath to remove loose hair from their coat. Not only does smoothing out your dog's coat with a good brushing make it easier for shampoo to work its way through their fur, it gives you an opportunity to remove hard-to-spot knots and mats.

Dog shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Nootie's Medicated Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo

Our take: Although its initial price may seem steep, dog parents need a bottle of Nootie on hand for efficiently treating persistently itchy skin while promoting silky and soft fur.

What we like: Soothes irritated skin. Leaves fur smelling clean. Relieves bug bites and allergy-related issues. Maximum strength formula.

What we dislike: While it is on the pricey side, dog owners tend to get great results from using far less shampoo during each bath.

Best bang for your buck: FURminator's deShedding Ultra Premium Shampoo

Our take: This shampoo offers a blend of natural ingredients, including omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, that help reduce shedding and promote a healthy, shiny coat.

What we like: Affordable. Works to reduce shedding. Zero parabens and chemical dyes. Includes soothing calendula and papaya leaf extracts for sensitive skin.

What we dislike: Some reports that shedding didn't improve.

Choice 3: Earthbath's Oatmeal and Aloe Dog and Cat Shampoo

Our take: If your dog cannot handle extra-strength medicated shampoos, Earthbath's one-two punch of organic aloe and oatmeal ingredients works to naturally rehydrate skin and heal irritation.

What we like: Soap-free formula. Sweet vanilla and almond scent. Organic and naturally sourced ingredients. Perfect for dry skin. Hypoallergenic. Available in two sizes.

What we dislike: Its otherwise pleasant smell won't stick to your dog for too long.

